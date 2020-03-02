New level of excitement surrounds PHS cheer program

It can be a breathtaking sight when the stunts work just right and all of the squad members are performing in sync. But it can also be a little scary when the team’s flyers are lifted high in the air as they search for the perfect routine.

Yes, cheerleading involves a whole lot more than dance moves and pumping up crowds at football and basketball games. The team battles through a full schedule of competitions leading to the state championships. The level of athleticism and specific skillset that each girl brings to the mat varies from position to position but it’s clear that all 10 of them need to focus on their assigned tasks in the chase for a high score.

“The hardest part is the pyramid, for sure, because there’s a point where I have to grab the other flyer and help her up into her one-footed (position),” said senior McKenzie Eaton, a Philomath High cheer squad co-captain and one of the team’s flyers. “Well, she gets thrown up completely and then she has to tuck her body and then stand back on top of them and I’m supposed to be her only support for that.

”And then I always tend to let my arms break, which makes her unbalanced and then the stunt doesn’t always go the best,” she continued. “When she has to spin out of it, I have a bad habit of letting my shoulders drop below my wait and then that docks us points.”