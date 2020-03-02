New level of excitement surrounds PHS cheer program

It can be a breathtaking sight when the stunts work just right and all of the squad members are performing in sync. But it can also be a little scary when the team’s flyers are lifted high in the air as they search for the perfect routine.
Yes, cheerleading involves a whole lot more than dance moves and pumping up crowds at football and basketball games. The team battles through a full schedule of competitions leading to the state championships. The level of athleticism and specific skillset that each girl brings to the mat varies from position to position but it’s clear that all 10 of them need to focus on their assigned tasks in the chase for a high score.
“The hardest part is the pyramid, for sure, because there’s a point where I have to grab the other flyer and help her up into her one-footed (position),” said senior McKenzie Eaton, a Philomath High cheer squad co-captain and one of the team’s flyers. “Well, she gets thrown up completely and then she has to tuck her body and then stand back on top of them and I’m supposed to be her only support for that.
”And then I always tend to let my arms break, which makes her unbalanced and then the stunt doesn’t always go the best,” she continued. “When she has to spin out of it, I have a bad habit of letting my shoulders drop below my wait and then that docks us points.”
Eaton’s comments may sound like she’s being a little hard on herself but at the same time, it serves as an indicator of just how hard they all try to improve. It’s not an understatement to suggest that an awful lot goes into successfully executing a cheerleading routine.
At the Class 4A state cheerleading championships on Feb. 15 in Portland, the Warriors proved just how far the program has come over the past year. Philomath ended up seventh in the final standings — 14 spots higher than what the program accomplished in 2019.
“It’s a huge improvement ... their abilities are growing every year,” PHS cheer coach Kathy Kohler said. “We are really excited for where we’re going next year.”
Another co-captain, senior Jordyn McMullen, has changed positions various times this past season based on what the team needed. The most challenging of those has been as the backspot, the team member that has the important responsibility of making sure the flyers stay safe while serving as the stabilizing presence on the mat.
“I’m pretty short and you have to be tall so it’s just a challenge,” she said. “I had to try it recently without a lot of practice but it was fun and I enjoyed it. I guess I like to backspot but it’s probably the hardest thing I’ve done.”
One of the reasons for Philomath’s lack of a high score at the 2019 state meet came down to tumbling and jumps — one of the judged areas in a competition.
“We’ve added an assistant coach, Ireland Misner, and she’s a tumbling instructor,” Kohler said. “We didn’t have that last year and so it was a zero score for us. We had a pretty good score in it this year.”
In fact, Philomath had the fifth-best tumbling/jumps score out of the 10 teams competing at state. The team finished a little lower in the other two judged categories — building skills and overall routine.
McMullen believes the team has a higher score in them.
“I mean, we can always improve and do better but I think we went out there and did the best we could do that day,” she said. “It’s hard to hit all the time, considering we all have to be in sync and in touch with each other.”
Eaton said the team has performed the routine at least over 80 times, possibly even more than 100.
You have free articles remaining.
“Over and over again, precision is something we work on,” Eaton said.
Part of the precision comes down to timing. The cheerleaders cannot go longer than 2 minutes, 30 seconds.
“We always get really close to that, so we have to work on speeding up the beginning to our best ability so we don’t get docked points,” Eaton said.
McMullen said the experience at state can be a challenge in the cavernous Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
“I had been there a couple of times for dance but honestly, it was really nerve-wracking to be there, I think because the facility is so big,” McMullen said. “But overall, it was a good experience and I think performing for such a big audience and venue is really good to practice. It’s a challenge but it’s really rewarding at the same time.”
The schedule at state can be a bit intimidating because everything goes so fast. In Philomath’s case, they had to be present for a photo at 9:15 a.m., followed by check-in at 10, practice at 10:05, on-deck at 10:15 and on the mat performing at 10:30.
McMullen, who is also a member of the dance team, started cheer just this academic year.
“It’s very similar but it’s also completely different because you’re just learning so many different things and it changes all the time what you’re doing,” she said. “Like your tumbling, your stunting, your dancing or your cheering — it’s just constantly changing. You’re never doing the same thing and there’s always something for me to work on and I think that’s really cool.”
Eaton has been with the cheer squad for two years after a group of underclassmen talked her into joining with the belief that she would be a great flyer.
“And I joined and that’s exactly what I was put into,” she said.
Philomath’s cheer squad competed again the week after state with an appearance in the Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association Championships Feb. 23 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.
“It’s a lot of fun, it’s a lot less stressful,” Kohler said. “It’s just a day to have fun and go out and do it. We had to make a lot of adjustments even on Sunday morning (at the event) ... and they did really well.”
Philomath took first place in the 4A All-Girl High School Division, beating out Cottage Grove.
“The hard part is I don’t put the same group of 10 girls on the mat every time,” Kohler said. “So every time was different and that’s part of competing all the way up to state. You get your scoresheets back, you get your judges’ comments back and you figure, ‘OK, what do we need to change to get a higher score? What do we need to do to make those adjustments’ and they responded really well.”
The Feb. 25 evening of basketball games proved to be emotional for the cheer squad. It was the program’s senior night and six cheerleaders were recognized — Eaton, McMullen, Hollyn Eves, Meg Loyd, Olivia Pappalardo and Tasha Varnado. (A seventh senior, team manager Kylee Hall, was also honored).
But despite those losses to graduation, Kohler knows the program is headed in the right direction.
“We’re excited for where the program is going and the improvements that we’re going to make,” she said. “We’re looking into hopefully through PYAC having a seventh-/eighth grade program starting up this fall, so we’re excited.”