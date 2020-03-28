New tennis courts finished but it’s uncertain when they will open to public

In addition, a couple of the post sleeves measured 39 inches in height but Quandt said they’re supposed to be 42 inches.

“The guys said he would fix that easy enough,” Quandt said, referring to contractors. “He said he might have a couple of those caps, too.”

Wind screens will also be going up and Quandt has those ready to be installed whenever the word comes down that the courts will open.

“Usually, I would’ve just had the team do it but I can’t do that if we’re not meeting as a team,” Quandt said. “I assume that I could get at least two nets up by mid-week no matter what. Whether we keep the courts locked or not, I don’t know. That’ll be the main question — access to the public, and the team, for that matter.”

Quandt said that when he does get the nets up, he plans to call Workman at the city to come up with a plan on various details moving forward.

“I know the opening and closing part of that is pretty easy because I think the city said they could open those and shut them when they do that with the park next door,” Quandt said. “So that part is the easiest — whether they want them to be open or not I guess is the question until all of this stuff blows over.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.