New tennis courts finished but it’s uncertain when they will open to public

Philomath High School’s new tennis courts are finally finished. But don’t expect a grand-opening celebration anytime soon. As of Friday, the nets hadn’t been put up and the gates remain locked.
“We may still have one but it might not be until this fall ... Somebody can cut a ribbon sometime,” Warriors tennis coach Gary Quandt said.
The coronavirus pandemic and precautions that have been implemented to limit the spread means local tennis enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer to get on the courts.
The tennis courts are a joint effort between the school district and the city and until those two entities are able to get together to come up with a definitive plan, it appears that they will remain closed at least until Gov. Kate Brown’s stay at home executive order is lifted.
Athletic Director Tony Matta’s first reaction to questions about opening up the courts to the public leaned toward it happening before school’s back in session. But that may not happen; he needs more information.
“We’ll probably talk about a piece of that (status of tennis courts) when we meet again,” Matta said Friday afternoon. “Kids ask, ‘hey, can we run the track?’ We’re not going to lock the track down. If you want to come and exercise on the track, you can. It’s probably the same sort of thing with the tennis courts.”
Tennis is an activity where social distancing could be maintained as long as there’s no handshake at the net after a match, but outdoor sports courts are listed in that executive order so they may actually be different than using the track.
In a section of the governor’s order that refers to outdoor recreation: “I order the immediate closure of all pools, skate parks, outdoor sports courts and playground equipment areas.”
Philomath City Manager Chris Workman interprets from the order that sports courts would include tennis, so he doesn’t foresee the new facility opening until after it’s lifted.
You have free articles remaining.
Despite when the opening date occurs, Quandt will move forward with getting them ready for play when he’s able to get nets.
“They’re done as far as the surfacing goes,” Quandt said. “It’s now just some of those small, logistical things that have to happen.”
Quandt said there were a couple of issues with the net posts involving the height and also a couple of “caps” that had gone missing.
“I can’t put two of the court nets up until I get those caps back,” Quandt said.
The small caps guide the net over the post so they’re not resting against sharp metal,” Quandt explained. “Without that, you can’t put the net up because it’s just going to cut the net cable.”
In addition, a couple of the post sleeves measured 39 inches in height but Quandt said they’re supposed to be 42 inches.
“The guys said he would fix that easy enough,” Quandt said, referring to contractors. “He said he might have a couple of those caps, too.”
Wind screens will also be going up and Quandt has those ready to be installed whenever the word comes down that the courts will open.
“Usually, I would’ve just had the team do it but I can’t do that if we’re not meeting as a team,” Quandt said. “I assume that I could get at least two nets up by mid-week no matter what. Whether we keep the courts locked or not, I don’t know. That’ll be the main question — access to the public, and the team, for that matter.”
Quandt said that when he does get the nets up, he plans to call Workman at the city to come up with a plan on various details moving forward.
“I know the opening and closing part of that is pretty easy because I think the city said they could open those and shut them when they do that with the park next door,” Quandt said. “So that part is the easiest — whether they want them to be open or not I guess is the question until all of this stuff blows over.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!