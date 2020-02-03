Niemann takes 1st, Pindell, Kohn 2nd at Cottage Grove

Four Philomath High wrestlers placed among the top four and three of those reached championship matches at the two-day Cottage Grove Invitational.

Sophomore Blake Niemann claimed the individual title at 106 pounds with four victories at the tournament, which ran Friday and Saturday. Sophomore Blaise Pindell and junior Connar Kohn both had runner-up finishes in their respective weight divisions. And junior Issiah Blackburn had to settle for fourth with two painfully close losses on decisions.

Niemann improved his record to 26-4 on the season. Wrestling at 106 pounds, he won in the early rounds on a pair of pins and then came out of the semifinals with a major decision. In the title match, Niemann outdueled Siuslaw’s Yoskar De La Mora, 10-5. Niemann and De La Mora came into the tournament at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, in the Oregon Wrestling Forum rankings.

Pindell (27-9) rolled into the championship match at 145 pounds with five straight pins. In the weight division’s finale, Pindell, ranked No. 5 by the OWF, lost on a 7-3 decision to a Class 6A wrestler, Sheldon’s Sidney Bork.