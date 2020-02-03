Niemann takes 1st, Pindell, Kohn 2nd at Cottage Grove

Four Philomath High wrestlers placed among the top four and three of those reached championship matches at the two-day Cottage Grove Invitational.
Sophomore Blake Niemann claimed the individual title at 106 pounds with four victories at the tournament, which ran Friday and Saturday. Sophomore Blaise Pindell and junior Connar Kohn both had runner-up finishes in their respective weight divisions. And junior Issiah Blackburn had to settle for fourth with two painfully close losses on decisions.
Niemann improved his record to 26-4 on the season. Wrestling at 106 pounds, he won in the early rounds on a pair of pins and then came out of the semifinals with a major decision. In the title match, Niemann outdueled Siuslaw’s Yoskar De La Mora, 10-5. Niemann and De La Mora came into the tournament at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, in the Oregon Wrestling Forum rankings.
Pindell (27-9) rolled into the championship match at 145 pounds with five straight pins. In the weight division’s finale, Pindell, ranked No. 5 by the OWF, lost on a 7-3 decision to a Class 6A wrestler, Sheldon’s Sidney Bork.
Wrestling at 195, Kohn’s early victories came on a technical fall and a medical forfeit. He reached the title match after back-to-back pins. In the finale, Kohn, who is ranked No. 4 and now has a 26-5 record, went up against No. 3-ranked Nat Brown of Elmira, and lost on an 11-8 decision.
Blackburn (27-8) pinned his first two opponents at 182 and then defeated a 6A wrestler on a 13-12 decision. No. 5-ranked Julian Grinager of Hidden Valley took a 5-3 win over Blackburn, who is ranked No. 6, to knock him into the consolation bracket. There, he defeated a Henley wrestler before dropping a 4-3 decision in the third-place match to Willamette’s Bryce Indell.
In the team standings, Grants Pass won by a large margin over the rest of the field. Philomath was 10th.
For wrestlers that make early exits from the invite, Cottage Grove offers its “second chance” tournament on Day 2. Among those results, six of the seven PHS wrestlers participating won at least one bout with freshman Ben Hernandez, freshman David Griffith and sophomore Joseph Choi all going 2-0.
Reynece Ryan, sophomore, split a pair of matches in the girls’ portion of the Cottage Grove tournament. Ryan pinned her first opponent, Emily Carlile of Grants Pass, midway through the second period but lost her next match to Elmira’s Maranda Hanson. Ryan came into the tournament ranked No. 4 by the OWC. Hanson was ranked No. 3 at 170 pounds.
Philomath’s boys are scheduled to host a dual with Elmira at 6 p.m. Wednesday and then head to the Oregon West Duals Thursday at Newport, which has a noon start. The OSAA Southern Division Girls State Regional is coming up Friday and Saturday at Thurston.
Cottage Grove Invitational
Friday-Saturday at Cottage Grove
BOYS
Team scoring: Grants Pass 387.5, McKay 194, Madras 193.5, Hidden Valley 187, Central Linn 173, North Eugene 173, Mazama 163, Sheldon 136, Siuslaw 123, Philomath 122.5, Cottage Grove 122, Elmira 119.5, Glide 118, Pleasant Hill 108, Summit 106.5, Willamette 99, Cascade Christian 93, Klamath Union 91.5, Corvallis 90.5, South Eugene 84.5, North Valley 70, Henley 65, Harrisburg 59, South Umpqua 52, Lowell 49, Creswell 45, Coquille 43, Churchill 21.5, Oakridge 21, Lost River 17.
PHS results
106 — Blake Niemann (4-0, 1st): Pinned Christian Dara, Grants Pass, 5:20; pinned Luke Larsen, Summit, 2:49; maj. dec. Agustin Cisneros, Lost River, 18-9; dec. Yoskar De La Mora, Siuslaw, 10-5.
113 — Chase Ringwald (1-2): Lost dec. Gavin Hoellrich, Pleasant Hill, 9-6; lost dec. Isaac Harris, Philomath, 16-9.
113 — Isaac Harris (1-2): Pinned by Connor Everetts, McKay, 1:09; dec. Chase Ringwald, Philomath, 16-9; pinned by Ashton Lewis, Mazama, 2:05.
120 — Ben Hernandez (1-2): Pinned Jonah Henneberg, Summit, 1:07; pinned by Josef Miner, Grants Pass, 2:27; pinned by Deacon Savio, Lowell, 2:34.
120 — Caleb Blackburn (1-2): Dec. Blake Owens, Central Linn, 10-8 (SV); pinned by Gage Dill, Glide, 5:02; lost dec. Jesus Alonso, Madras, 4-2.
138 — Jacob Williams (0-2): Pinned by Cody Havniear, Cascade, 0:38; pinned by Collin Switzler, Madras, 2:02.
138 — David Griffith (2-2): Dec. Brycen Loder, Mazama, 10-5; lost dec. Fernando Soto-Cruz, Cottage Grove, 4-3; pinned Cody Rambo, North Valley, 2:52; pinned by Zayne Wilde, North Valley, 3:38.
145 — Blaise Pindell (5-1, 2nd): Pinned Ayden Holcomb, Madras, 1:12; pinned Clayton Carper, North Eugene, 5:21; pinned Hunter Bain, Central Linn, 3:08; pinned Ethan Elmer, Coquille, 7-2; pinned Owen Archy, Hidden Valley, 4:38; lost dec. Sidney Bork, Sheldon, 7-3.
152 — Cooper Latz (0-2): Pinned by Jacob Dunn, Cottage Grove, 0:27; pinned by Mitchel Parel, Summit, 4:00.
182 — Issiah Blackburn (4-2, 4th): Pinned Omar Sanchez, McKay, 1:29; pinned Hagen Greer, Henley, 0:42; dec. Walker Lutz, Sheldon, 13-12; lost dec. Julian Grinager, Hidden Valley, 5-3; dec. Scott Renslow, Henley, 3-0; lost dec. Bryce Indell, Willamette, 4-3.
195 — Connar Kohn (4-1, 2nd): Tech. fall Ewan Seaders, Corvallis, 15-0 (4:08); med. forfeit Cobie Simpson, Cottage Grove; pinned Kody Zemke, Madras, 3:10; pinned David Ruiz, Grants Pass, 2:21; lost dec. Nat Brown, Elmira, 11-8.
285 — Joseph Choi (0-2): Pinned by Anthony Alvarez, McKay, 4:24; pinned by Isaac Pena, Mazama, 1:32.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Elmira 147, McKay 99, Cottage Grove 85, West Albany 84, Grants Pass 78, Junction City 60, La Pine 58.5, Century 55, Madras 54, Hidden Valley 53, Mazama 52, Churchill 51, Reedsport 49, Corvallis 43, North Eugene 38, Creswell 37, Siuslaw 36, South Eugene 36, Douglas 28, North Valley 26, Summit 24, Glide 23, Klamath Union 22, Pleasant Hill 22, Willamette 20, Philomath 18, Henley 16, Lost River 11, Redmond 9.
PHS Results
190 — Reynece Ryan (1-1, 2nd): Pinned Emily Carlile, Grants Pass, 3:03; pinned by Maranda Hanson, Elmira, 3:28.
Cottage Grove 2nd Chance
Saturday at Cottage Grove
109-110 — Chase Ringwald (1-1): Lost dec. Gabe Chavez, Hidden Valley, 5-0; pinned William Driscoll, Churchill, 1:14.
112-113 — Issac Harris (1-1): Pinned Tanner Watkins, North Valley, 3:29; lost dec. Caleb Bartlett, Willamette, 6-4.
118-120 — Ben Hernandez (2-0): Pinned Skyler Aubrey, La Pine, 2:33; pinned Fen Truitt, North Eugene, 1:12.
140 — Jacob Williams (1-1): Pinned by Preston Nibblett, Pleasant Hill, 1:06; pinned Ty Earnest, Mazama, 0:47.
141-142 — David Griffith (2-0): Maj. dec. Richard Rodriguez, Junction City, 12-2; pinned Nolan Earnest, Mazama, 0:40.
154-155 — Cooper Latz (0-2): Pinned by Raefe Kelley, Sheldon, 2:13; pinned by Dominic Russo, Glide, 0:44.
236-253 — Joseph Choi (2-0): Pinned Gamalliel Duenas, Hidden Valley, 0:54; pinned Caleb Moran, Mazama, 0:27.