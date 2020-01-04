No. 1 PHS girls refuse to lose with 62-49 win over No. 2 Hidden Valley

In Philomath’s latest battle against a highly-ranked opponent, a strong fourth quarter boosted the Warriors to a 62-49 victory on the road Friday at Hidden Valley.
Ranked No. 1 in both the OSAA rankings and in the OSAAtoday coaches poll, Philomath (10-0) won its fourth straight game — all on the road — against a ranked team. Meanwhile, No. 2 Hidden Valley (10-2) lost for just the second time this season — the other setback coming against a California opponent.
Sophomore Sage Kramer caused all kinds of problems for the Mustangs with 28 points on 12 field goals — two of those 3-pointers — and 2 of 3 on free throws. Junior Mia Rust came out hot with 13 of her 17 points in the first quarter.
Despite a 22-14 start in the first, the Grants Pass school countered in the second quarter to tie the game at 26-26 by halftime. Philomath’s offense sputtered to just four points over those 8 minutes.
By the end of the third quarter, the Warriors had a 43-41 lead with Kramer throwing in nine points. And in the fourth, Kramer scored another nine for 18 in the second half while the Warriors’ defense shut down the home team. Philomath finished off the opponent at the free-throw line by making 4 of 6, including 3 of 4 by senior Emma Pankalla.
Sophomore Jaaden Steele and junior Kaiah Fisher led Hidden Valley.
The Warriors now take a week off from competition before opening Oregon West Conference play on Jan. 10 at Stayton. Heading into a Saturday tournament game, the Eagles were ranked No. 10 in both the OSAA rankings and coaches poll.
Philomath 62, Hidden Valley 49
Friday at Grants Pass
PHILOMATH (10-0) 22 4 17 19 — 62
HIDDEN VALLEY (10-2) 14 12 15 7 — 49
Philomath: Sage Kramer 12 2-3 28, Mia Rust 8 0-1 17, Emma Pankalla 2 3-4 7, Kaili Saathoff 2 0-0 4, Lara Hunter 0 2-3 2, Rivers Nuno 1 0-0 2, Kamden Combs 1 0-0 2, Braedyn McNeely 0 0-0 0, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 7-11 62.
Hidden Valley: Jaaden Steele 6 0-3 12, Kaiah Fisher 4 4-4 12, Jada Hurley 2 6-7 11, Teryn Powers 3 0-0 9, Alesana Noga 1 0-0 3, Annabell Brown 1 0-0 2, Marisa Elmore 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 10-14 49.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 37, Hidden Valley 20
Friday at Grants Pass
PHILOMATH 9 10 15 3 — 37
GRANTS PASS 3 3 8 6 — 20
PHS scoring: Abigail Brown 9, K Bacho 8, Hailie Couture 8, Cassidy Lewis 5, Ingrid Hellesto 3, Elizabeth Morales 2, Alyson Todd 2.
Team notes: Philomath’s JV squad goes to 7-0 on the season. ... The JV Warriors came at the Mustangs with a balanced attack that included four players with five to nine points. ... Hailie Couture’s 3-pointer in the first quarter helped PHS to get off to a 9-3 lead through 8 minutes. ... Abigail Brown scored five of her nine points during a 15-8 run in the third quarter. ... The JV team plays Jan. 10 at Stayton.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 27, Hidden Valley 26
Friday at Grants Pass
PHILOMATH 3 9 9 6 — 27
HIDDEN VALLEY 10 8 4 4 — 26
PHS scoring: McKenzie Hauck 8, Alivia Pittman 6, Hannah Beck 5, Mia Cook 3, Macy Freeman 3, Brooke Moade 2, Makayla Gilmore-Garcia 0.
Team notes: The JVII team improves to 5-0 on the season. ... Philomath had to rally for the one-point win, coming back from a 10-3 deficit in the first quarter. ... The Warriors trailed 18-12 at halftime but trimmed the deficit to 22-21 heading into the fourth. ... McKenzie Hauck scored four of her team-high eight points in the fourth. ... The team went 4 for 15 at the free-throw line. ... The team plays at Stayton on Jan. 10.