No. 1 PHS girls refuse to lose with 62-49 win over No. 2 Hidden Valley

In Philomath’s latest battle against a highly-ranked opponent, a strong fourth quarter boosted the Warriors to a 62-49 victory on the road Friday at Hidden Valley.

Ranked No. 1 in both the OSAA rankings and in the OSAAtoday coaches poll, Philomath (10-0) won its fourth straight game — all on the road — against a ranked team. Meanwhile, No. 2 Hidden Valley (10-2) lost for just the second time this season — the other setback coming against a California opponent.

Sophomore Sage Kramer caused all kinds of problems for the Mustangs with 28 points on 12 field goals — two of those 3-pointers — and 2 of 3 on free throws. Junior Mia Rust came out hot with 13 of her 17 points in the first quarter.

Despite a 22-14 start in the first, the Grants Pass school countered in the second quarter to tie the game at 26-26 by halftime. Philomath’s offense sputtered to just four points over those 8 minutes.

By the end of the third quarter, the Warriors had a 43-41 lead with Kramer throwing in nine points. And in the fourth, Kramer scored another nine for 18 in the second half while the Warriors’ defense shut down the home team. Philomath finished off the opponent at the free-throw line by making 4 of 6, including 3 of 4 by senior Emma Pankalla.