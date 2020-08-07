OSAA plan delays 2020-21 launch of high school athletics

As for the culminating weeks, the OSAA’s executive board plans to convene Aug. 19 to talk about forming committees to determine what postseason will look like for each sport. Dates have been identified but decisions will need to be made this fall by those committees on specific playoff plans in each sport.

“They have left that vague so they can work on it and they have plenty of time to work on it,” Matta said. “Is it a regional championship? Obviously in seven weeks, you’re not going to play a league schedule and have a normal state playoff. I can see this school year having no state champions and having regional champions potentially.”

No matter what is ultimately decided, Matta’s just glad to see that sports will happen in some form.

“I think whatever we can get in is going to benefit us,” Matta said. “We won’t have kids losing a year of skill development — that’s huge. Under these circumstances, I don’t think we can complain. Nothing’s set in stone, I mean, who knows moving forward what it looks like? Does a vaccine get developed? Those sorts of things that might open things up a little more, who knows?”

He does know the plan could change before Dec. 28 when those first practices will be allowed.