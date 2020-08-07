OSAA plan delays 2020-21 launch of high school athletics

Philomath High’s athletic fields will remain silent this fall.
No Friday night football, no Thursday afternoon soccer, no Paul Mariman Invite in October. And in the gym, no showdown against Sisters or Sweet Home in volleyball.
The Oregon School Activities Association unveiled its plans for the 2020-21 academic year this week with three abbreviated sports seasons — basketball, wrestling and swimming in January and February; football, volleyball, soccer and cross-country in March and April; and baseball, softball, track and field, and tennis in May and June.
“I think they’ve done the best they can — there’s a lot of moving parts there,” Philomath High School Athletic Director Tony Matta said. “To put a plan out that lets everybody have a season is really important.”
Each of the three distinct seven-week seasons will see limited overlap between each — an important factor for smaller schools like Philomath, which has a high number of multi-sport athletes. Each season will end with what the OSAA calls a “culminating week,” a to-be-determined format for some sort of postseason.
“I think that will definitely work for Philomath,” Matta said. “We as coaches just have to make sure we’re taking care of kids and we’re not wearing them out with seasons that are short but back-to-back — just do a good job monitoring how kids are doing."
Matta added, “The other alternative would be to stack seasons and that wouldn’t have worked very well for us since we share so many kids."
For teams that would not participate in a postseason contest during that final week, the OSAA would allow them to practice or play another game.
Even before the OSAA announcement, it had become known that Philomath would not have fall sports, at least through the first four weeks, because high school students would not be on campus with a comprehensive distance learning program in place. The OSAA requires students to be on campus to participate in its sanctioned activities.
The OSAA’s executive board approved the new activities calendar on Wednesday.
“Today’s decisions by the executive board provide a framework to maximize the potential opportunity for students in Oregon to participate in three seasons during the 2020-21 school year,” Peter Weber, OSAA executive director, said in a news release. “The board recognized that a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t what’s best for students across the state.”
The board took the action after reviewing school reopening health metrics by the governor’s office and the Oregon Health Authority. Those numbers showed that nearly all OSAA member schools would begin the academic year in off-campus learning programs.
Under this latest plan, the basketball, wrestling and swim teams can begin practice on Dec. 28 with the first competition on Jan. 11. The postseason dates for all three “Season 2” sports fall in the March 1-6 time frame.
The maximum number of competitions for those teams would be 14 games for basketball, nine tournaments or duals for wrestling and eight meets for swimming.
“Season 3” includes football, volleyball, soccer and cross-country with those teams able to begin practice on Feb. 22. Soccer could play up to 10 matches, volleyball would have up to 14 dates of competition and cross-country could have up to nine meets. All three of those sports would have postseason dates of April 26-May 1.
Football’s dates are a bit different with an extra week of practice needed, which puts the first games on March 16. Schools could play as many as seven games with one final week on May 3-8 for some sort of playoff or perhaps a high school version of a college-style bowl game.
Schools and athletes will then transition into “Season 3” with baseball, softball, track and field, and tennis with practices beginning April 19 and the first competitions on May 3. The maximum number of competitions for those teams would be 18 games for baseball and softball, 12 playing dates for tennis and nine meets for track and field. Each postseason for the spring sports would run during the week of June 21-26.
From looking at the OSAA’s season setup, one area that might be a challenge for certain athletes could be distance running. Those athletes would go straight from cross-country and into track and field.
Matta believes Philomath will be just fine with a veteran coach heading up both of those programs.
“We’re fortunate enough to have Joe Fulton and his staff and they’ll manage that,” Matta said. “He’s been around and he’s very experienced. ... He can peak them for cross-country for whatever that culminating week looks like and then peak them again for whatever the culminating week looks like for track and field. I think he’ll manage that real well.”
Although there will be no competition, the OSAA defines Aug. 31 until late December as “Season 1.” Teams will be allowed — with individual school district approval — to participate in practices and conditioning activities as long as it can be done while adhering to state-issued health safety directives. As such, the OSAA will remove policies that restrict out-of-season coaching.
“By waiving policy to allow regional participation this fall, local school districts will have the discretion for participation in those areas that are able to do so safely per state directives,” Weber said.
Matta said he’s forwarded information to his coaches and plans to get together in a couple of weeks to talk about what “Season 1” might look like for each program.
“Obviously, we’d need district approval if we’re going to do something in Season 1 and all of the requirements that are currently in place for sanitizing equipment and pods and the questionnaire we’re asking kids and all of that sort of stuff,” he said.
Matta spent Thursday morning talking with Oregon West Conference athletic directors about those schools staying on the same page with how they approach this fall — such as how many times specific groups can meet in a week, when they can start and so on.
Student-athlete physical and mental fatigue is another factor to consider.
“There’s only so much you can get out of drills from now until the end of December; you want to hold kids’ attention and you want to be productive so there’s a line there,” Matta said. “How many weeks of drills can you do before it becomes nonproductive?”
The summer weightlifting program for PHS athletes winds down next week. Matta said the district will need to figure out how that program will look from September into December.
“Let’s say if I’m a basketball kid and basketball’s going a couple of days a week, come into the weight room on those days you’re not going to basketball then,” Matta said. “The one thing that’s going to benefit us the most is for our kids to get bigger, faster and stronger.”
As for the culminating weeks, the OSAA’s executive board plans to convene Aug. 19 to talk about forming committees to determine what postseason will look like for each sport. Dates have been identified but decisions will need to be made this fall by those committees on specific playoff plans in each sport.
“They have left that vague so they can work on it and they have plenty of time to work on it,” Matta said. “Is it a regional championship? Obviously in seven weeks, you’re not going to play a league schedule and have a normal state playoff. I can see this school year having no state champions and having regional champions potentially.”
No matter what is ultimately decided, Matta’s just glad to see that sports will happen in some form.
“I think whatever we can get in is going to benefit us,” Matta said. “We won’t have kids losing a year of skill development — that’s huge. Under these circumstances, I don’t think we can complain. Nothing’s set in stone, I mean, who knows moving forward what it looks like? Does a vaccine get developed? Those sorts of things that might open things up a little more, who knows?”
He does know the plan could change before Dec. 28 when those first practices will be allowed.
“There’s a long ways between now and then and things could go in the other direction as well,” Matta said. “They put out this plan that really gives us three athletic seasons and it means everybody gets to play and participate in their sports. I mean, if it doesn’t get better, it could go in the other direction.”
Other sanctioned activities, which for Philomath has included cheerleading, dance, band and choir, will have no strictly defined seasons. But those teams will also compete in the spring and the OSAA has identified culminating weeks.
As a result, Matta, school officials and coaches will need to sit down and pencil it out.
“So as you put everything down on the calendar, I’ve got to look at it and go, ‘OK, how many of our athletes are also band kids and that culminating week for band is this week and what games would they be playing? The culminating week for choir or dance or cheer — we’ve got some work to do but we’ll get there," he said.
It’s an important piece of the puzzle with Philomath historically having strong band and dance programs both in performance and student participation numbers. Cheerleading has emerged over the past few years and is on an upswing.
Matta just hopes the pandemic will be under control in Oregon as the school year unfolds.
“I think it’s just real important for people to know that as we move forward, the (coronavirus) numbers have to get better,” Matta said. “If they go in the other direction, this plan — which took a lot of thought and a lot of effort by the OSAA — goes out the window.”
