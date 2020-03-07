Philomath boys come through in final minutes for dramatic win over Phoenix

Still, he scored twice on put-backs and on another occasion with an assist from senior Ben Reams. The first quarter ended with two important contributions from May — a second-chance make for a 13-10 lead and a blocked shot on the other end just before the buzzer.

Philomath scored the first four points of the second quarter to open up a 17-10 lead. Sophomore Cole Matthews found the hoop and May hit a jump shot. After Phoenix stopped the run, the Warriors then went up 19-12 on a pair of May free throws. But the team would score only two more points the rest of the half — a stretch of nearly 4 minutes.

Phoenix cut its deficit to 21-20 by the time halftime arrived — Philomath’s only other points in the quarter coming on a Stueve pub-back at the 1:18 mark.

In the third quarter, the Warriors appeared as though they might pull away for good. Coming out of the half, Philomath went on a 13-5 run to take a nine-point lead. A Reams drive to the hoop, a soft-touch hoop by Lundy, six straight points by Stueve — the third basket kissed off the glass — and a May follow-up highlighted that stretch.

Then Phoenix regained its composure and finished the third with an 8-0 run to trail 34-33 going in the fourth.