Philomath boys come through in final minutes for dramatic win over Phoenix

The Warriors had practiced for this very situation.
Trailing 45-42 with under 3 minutes remaining in the game, Philomath High’s boys basketball team needed to dig deep to avoid a major upset against No. 15-seeded Phoenix. Veteran coach Blake Ecker has often found answers to these situations through defensive strategy. And it proved to be the difference again in what ended up as a 48-45 victory Saturday night for the Warriors.
“We’ve been doing some drills this last week where we have to get four stops in a row,” Ecker said. “That fourth stop is really hard and so we talked about that a little bit here. You’ve got to get those four stops, you have no choice but to get a stop. And they did it, they got the stop and they got some key rebounds when we needed them.”
No. 2-seeded Philomath (20-4) advances to the 4A tournament and will play at 8:15 p.m. Thursday against No. 7-seeded Klamath Union. The tournament continues Friday and Saturday with all games at Forest Grove High School.
Against the Pirates, Philomath didn’t allow any points over the game’s final 3:27.
“It was pretty intense but I think we came back with our defense and just locked them down,” senior Dylan Edwards said. “Even though our offense wasn’t doing much in the fourth quarter, we just stopped them on defense. They just couldn’t score.”
The Warriors pulled to within 45-44 with 2:01 left on a fast-break basket. Edwards pulled down a rebound and quickly got the ball to junior Michael Lundy for a basket on the other end. Philomath took the lead coming out of a timeout with 1:15 left on an inside basket by freshman Ty May. And with 43 seconds left, Edwards hit for a 48-45 lead.
“Coming out of the timeouts, we were trying to set up something offensively where we could get ourselves into an advantage,” Ecker said.
The Warriors continued to stop Phoenix on the defensive end with both May and senior Toby Stueve grabbing key rebounds. The Pirates immediately fouled but on both 1-and-1 opportunities, Philomath failed to convert and it remained a one-possession game.
Phoenix had a final opportunity to try to tie the score but the Philomath defense allowed no openings. Senior Ethan Hutsell put up a prayer beyond the 3-point line with 4 seconds left but it wouldn’t fall for him and senior Dylan Bennett got the board to clinch the win.
“The whole game, we just tried to run them off the 3-point line and just stay in front of them, especially in the fourth quarter,” Edwards said. “We stayed in front of them and they didn’t hit as many threes.”
In the early going, Lundy and Bennett had some success offensively to give the Warriors a 13-10 lead through the first 8 minutes. That’s the norm for Lundy but Bennett’s role is typically situational with an emphasis on defense and few points.
Still, he scored twice on put-backs and on another occasion with an assist from senior Ben Reams. The first quarter ended with two important contributions from May — a second-chance make for a 13-10 lead and a blocked shot on the other end just before the buzzer.
Philomath scored the first four points of the second quarter to open up a 17-10 lead. Sophomore Cole Matthews found the hoop and May hit a jump shot. After Phoenix stopped the run, the Warriors then went up 19-12 on a pair of May free throws. But the team would score only two more points the rest of the half — a stretch of nearly 4 minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
Phoenix cut its deficit to 21-20 by the time halftime arrived — Philomath’s only other points in the quarter coming on a Stueve pub-back at the 1:18 mark.
In the third quarter, the Warriors appeared as though they might pull away for good. Coming out of the half, Philomath went on a 13-5 run to take a nine-point lead. A Reams drive to the hoop, a soft-touch hoop by Lundy, six straight points by Stueve — the third basket kissed off the glass — and a May follow-up highlighted that stretch.
Then Phoenix regained its composure and finished the third with an 8-0 run to trail 34-33 going in the fourth.
Phoenix took the lead in the opening seconds at 35-34 and lead changes hands over the next few minutes. A highlight for the Warriors occurred with 4:40 remaining when Philomath came up with a strong defensive play and Lundy made a full-court pass to May who scored on the other end.
The basket put the Warriors up 42-38 but Phoenix responded with a 7-0 run to set up the dramatic finish.
May scored a game-high 16 points on seven field goals and 2 of 3 free throws. Lundy finished with 11 points.
“Ty did a great job tonight being physical and sticking with it,” Ecker said. “The kid that was guarding him is a good player and was physical with him and Ty didn’t back down, so I’m really proud of him for that.”
Hutsell finished with a team-high 11 for the Pirates (14-11).
Philomath 48, Phoenix 45
Saturday at Philomath
PHOENIX (14-11)...10...10...13...12...—...45
PHILOMATH (20-4)...13...8...13...14...—...48
Phoenix: Ethan Hutsell 4 1-2 11, AJ Stanfield 2 2-2 7, Braeden Watts 2 0-0 6, Logan Jenkins 1 2-2 5, Nico Ortega 2 0-2 5, Ty Clayton 1 2-4 4, Devin Hutstell 2 0-0 4, Nik Goff 1 0-0 3, Alex Osorio 0 0-0 0, Jake Olsiewski 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-12 45.
Philomath: Ty May 7 2-3 16, Michael Lundy 5 0-0 11, Toby Stueve 4 0-0 8, Dylan Bennett 3 0-0 6, Ben Reams 1 1-3 3, Cole Matthews 1 0-0 2, Dylan Edwards 1 0-0 2, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-6 48.