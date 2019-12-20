You are the owner of this article.
Philomath boys down North Bend in low-scoring tournament semifinal

PHS boys basketball
ANDY CRIPE, MID-VALLEY MEDIA

The Philomath High School boys basketball team advanced to the championship game of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament in Coos Bay Friday afternoon with a 35-20 victory over North Bend.

The Warriors (6-1) erupted for 18 points — just over 50% of its point total for the game — in the second quarter to take a 24-7 lead in at halftime. North Bend scored no more than five points in each of the first three quarters before putting nine on the scoreboard in the fourth when the game was out of reach.

In the second quarter, Philomath’s 6-foot-6 freshman Ty May scored eight of his game-high 10 points and junior Michael Lundy buried a pair of 3-pointers. North Bend never recovered even though the Warriors’ offense sputtered the rest of they way.

Senior Garrison Mateski scored eight points for the Bulldogs.

Philomath 35, North Bend 20

Friday at Coos Bay

NORTH BEND (2-3)     2    5    4    9 — 20

PHILOMATH (5-1)       6  18    9    2 — 35

North Bend: Garrison Mateski 3 2-4 8, Brady Messner 2 0-0 5, John Burgmeir 1 0-0 3, Devante Byers 1 0-0 2, Maddox Mateski 0 1-2 1, Kai Reasor 0 1-2 1, Kyle Martin 0 0-0 0, Chase Platt 0 0-0 0, Kade Spencer 0 0-1 0, Gracen Porter 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 4-9 20.

Philomath: Ty May 4 2-4 10, Dylan Edwards 4 0-0 8, Michael Lundy 2 0-0 6, Ben Reams 2 1-2 5, Toby Stueve 1 2-5 4, Cole Matthews 1 0-0 2, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0, Colby Roe 0 0-0 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0, Carson Gerding 0 0-0 0, Dillon Bennett 0 0-0 0, Garrett Hibbs 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 5-11 35.

