Philomath boys find rhythm on offense to tune of 72-41 over Hidden Valley

Lundy had a hot hand from the very beginning as Philomath built a 19-10 lead by the end of the opening quarter.

“Mike Lundy had maybe nine in the first quarter — he hit two 3s right away and he was doing some good fast break stuff where he was being unselfish,” PH coach Blake Ecker said. “In that situation, we actually thought Mike would shoot the ball but he made that extra pass and we were able to finish inside so it was some really good teamwork stuff out there.”

Senior Toby Stueve, who finished with 10 points, also had a strong presence in the first half as the team pulled away but May put on a display of things to come in the paint for the Warriors. With 7:16 left in the second quarter, May showed his athleticism by spinning underneath for a rebound and putting the ball right back in the hoop for a 23-10 lead.

“I thought Ty May played a really good first half — a lot of rebounds, a lot of shots right from the get-go,” Ecker said.

During an early Hidden Valley timeout, the head coach stressed to his players that they needed to get back on defense with Philomath doing major damage with the fast break.