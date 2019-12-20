Philomath boys move to 4-1 with win over North Valley

The Philomath High School boys basketball team took control of its game by halftime in a 59-41 victory Thursday over North Valley in the quarterfinals of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament in Coos Bay.

The Warriors led by four points by the end of the first quarter on baskets by senior Toby Stueve, junior Michael Lundy and senior Dylan Bennett to go along with an exceptional performance at the free-throw line. In the second, the Warriors started to pull away and held a 32-18 advantage at the break.

Junior Dillon Olsen scored five points over those eight minutes, one his hoops a 3-pointer, and Lundy hit three free throws to go along with a basket to highlight the second quarter scoring.

In the second half, Philomath maintained its double-digit advantage with North Valley finding some success at the free-throw line, hitting 22 of 33 for the game.

Freshman Ty May scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, seven in the third quarter alone. Lundy hit a pair of 3-pointers and Olsen hit another from long range. Stueve went 4 for 4 at the foul line in the fourth.

Lundy ended up with 16 points in all to go along with May’s 14 and Stueve’s 10.