Philomath boys post 57-50 win over Sweet Home in battle of top-10 teams

Philomath worked through an early deficit, pulled even by halftime and pulled away in the second half for a 57-50 win Tuesday night over Sweet Home. The win gives the Warriors a 2-0 start in Oregon West Conference play.

Philomath, which entered this week with rankings of No. 3 by the OSAA and No. 4 by the coaches in the OSAAtoday poll, go to 10-2 overall. The Warriors will try to make it three in a row in league and four in a row overall with a Friday trip up to Cascade, another school with a 10-2 record and top-10 ranking.

Sweet Home, which came into the Philomath game with rankings of No. 8 and No. 9, shot out to an early lead in the first quarter with its pressure defense creating turnovers. But the Warriors pulled to within 15-14 on a Ben Reams 3-pointer at the buzzer. In the second quarter, the two teams battled back and forth and the game was tied 28-28 going into the third.

Philomath started to take control from that point on and went up by eight on a Dylan Edwards 3-pointer. The Huskies stayed within striking distance the rest of the way but the Warriors had answers despite a 7 for 16 performance at the free-throw line and a few late turnovers.

Reams and Edwards were bright spots in the Philomath offensive scheme with 16 and 11 points, respectively.