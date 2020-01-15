Philomath boys post 57-50 win over Sweet Home in battle of top-10 teams

Philomath worked through an early deficit, pulled even by halftime and pulled away in the second half for a 57-50 win Tuesday night over Sweet Home. The win gives the Warriors a 2-0 start in Oregon West Conference play.
Philomath, which entered this week with rankings of No. 3 by the OSAA and No. 4 by the coaches in the OSAAtoday poll, go to 10-2 overall. The Warriors will try to make it three in a row in league and four in a row overall with a Friday trip up to Cascade, another school with a 10-2 record and top-10 ranking.
Sweet Home, which came into the Philomath game with rankings of No. 8 and No. 9, shot out to an early lead in the first quarter with its pressure defense creating turnovers. But the Warriors pulled to within 15-14 on a Ben Reams 3-pointer at the buzzer. In the second quarter, the two teams battled back and forth and the game was tied 28-28 going into the third.
Philomath started to take control from that point on and went up by eight on a Dylan Edwards 3-pointer. The Huskies stayed within striking distance the rest of the way but the Warriors had answers despite a 7 for 16 performance at the free-throw line and a few late turnovers.
Reams and Edwards were bright spots in the Philomath offensive scheme with 16 and 11 points, respectively.
Sweet Home (9-4 overall, 0-2 Oregon West) got 17 from junior Hunter Coulter and 16 from senior Casey Tow.
Friday’s game at Cascade is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Philomath 57, Sweet Home 50
Tuesday at Philomath
SWEET HOME (9-4, 0-2) 15 13 10 12 — 50
PHILOMATH (10-2, 2-0) 14 14 16 13 — 57
Sweet Home: Hunter Coulter 8 1-4 17, Casey Tow 7 0-2 16, Aiden Tyler 3 1-1 7, Zach Luttmer 2 0-0 5, Brayden Keesee 1 0-0 3, Kai Bryson 0 2-2- 2, Zach Zanona 0 0-1 0, Cole Baxter 0 0-0 0, Jasper Korn 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 4-9 50.
Philomath: Ben Reams 6 3-4 16, Dylan Edwards 5 0-1 11, Michael Lundy 3 2-5 8, Toby Stueve 3 2-4 8, Ty May 3 0-2 6, Dylan Bennett 3 0-0 6, Cole Matthews 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-16 57.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 52, Sweet Home 15
Tuesday at Philomath
SWEET HOME 5 4 4 2 — 15
PHILOMATH 17 19 7 9 — 52
PHS scoring: Garrett Hibbs 16, Mark Grimmer 10, Brody Bushnell 7, Chad Russell 5, Carson Gerding 4, Logan Carter 3, Micah Poole 3, Caleb Jensen 2, Isaac Lattin 2, Dylan Bell 0, Cameron Ordway 0.
Team notes: The JV team improves to 7-2 on the season. ... Sophomore Garrett Hibbs scored his 16 points on seven field goals, two of those 3-pointers. ... Sophomore Mark Grimmer scored all 10 of his points in the first half. ... The Warriors led 36-9 by halftime. ... The JV squad heads to Cascade on Friday.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 79, Sweet Home 24
Tuesday at Philomath
SWEET HOME 11 6 2 5 — 24
PHILOMATH 23 17 21 18 — 79
PHS scoring: Colton Hibbs 19, Micah Poole 16, Josh Peters 15, Dawson Clendenin 8, Dylan Bell 6, Garrett Wulk 5, Chad Russell 4, Aaron Sapp 2, Isaiah Poole 2, Eliason Hinds-Cook 2.
Team notes: The JVII squad goes to 8-0 on the season. ... Freshman Colton Hibbs, sophomore Micah Poole and freshman Josh Peters combined for 50 of the team’s 79 points. ... Hibbs hit five 3-pointers as part of his 19-point performance. ... Poole hit seven field goals with two of those being treys for 16. ... Peters hit seven baskets and added a free throw for his 15. ... All 10 players available for action scored in the game. ... Philomath plays Friday at Cascade.