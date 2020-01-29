Philomath boys survive late-game scare to beat Newport, 40-37

The Warriors, sitting at No. 2 in the latest coaches’ poll and also in the OSAA rankings, improved to 14-2 overall.

“We’ve got to do a better job of concentrating on the free-throw line and in tight situations, just being a little stronger and mentally tough with the basketball,” Ecker said about his team, which finished at 5 for 11 at the foul line.

Stueve had an opportunity to score above his average with what Newport offered on defense.

“Whenever I have another smaller guy on me on the post, I try to get a matchup right there and I had that tonight,” Stueve said. “My teammates really looked for me.”

Lundy also finished in double figures with 10 points and Reams added eight. As a whole, however, the offense had trouble building any consistency.

“Our whole offense was out of sync tonight,” Ecker said. “In the third quarter, we did a decent job running our offense ... they didn’t do anything different, it was us just not executing. So that was a little bit frustrating on our end in that part. Our boys are dissatisfied right now along with myself.”