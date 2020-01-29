Philomath boys survive late-game scare to beat Newport, 40-37

The visitors appeared to be done as time slipped away in the third quarter.
The home-court Philomath boys had finished an 8-0 run to extend a lead to 16 points with just 1:14 remaining in the third. Senior Toby Stueve and freshman Ty May each hit two baskets over a two-minute stretch for a 36-20 advantage.
But the Cubs, winless so far this season in the Oregon West Conference, clawed their way back into the game. For Philomath, the final minute got a little too close for comfort.
Asked to describe those final few minutes, Warriors coach Blake Ecker thought for a moment and replied, “Hectic ... and a little frustrating.”
On the positive side, Philomath did notch its fifth win against no losses in the ultra-competitive conference with a 40-37 victory.
“At halftime, we had a pretty good lead and I thought we had a pretty good shot at blowing them out but they came back and fought really hard,” said Stueve, who shared game-high scoring honors with Newport’s Luke Losier with 13 points. “We just didn’t have enough energy in the game. I thought our defense was pretty good, but our offense just needs to take smarter shots and run through it.”
Newport put together a 10-0 run that started late in the third and carried over well into the fourth. In fact, Philomath failed to get the ball in the hoop for 5:15 of clock time as the Cubs pulled to within 36-30.
After junior Michael Lundy broke the drought with a reverse layup with 3:59 left in the game, Newport came right back with senior guard Bryan Tapia burying a 3-pointer on the other end. The score remained at 38-33 until Losier hit inside with 1:33 left to cut the deficit to three. Then with 54 seconds on the clock, Tapia threw in a pair of free throws to make it 38-37.
That set up a crazy finish.
With 35 seconds left, Philomath gave up possession on a jump ball. Losier missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession and the Cubs committed a foul on the rebound to put the Warriors on the foul line. Philomath failed to capitalize, however by missing on the front end of a one-and-one opportunity.
On the foul shot miss, May grabbed the rebound but then Newport secured the ball on a turnover. With 16 seconds left, the Cubs were whistled for traveling to again give the ball to Philomath. Newport fouled and Lundy hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 39-37 lead with 8 seconds left.
The Warriors appeared to have the game won when senior Ben Reams picked up a steal and drew a foul to get to the stripe. But again, Philomath made 1 of 2 free throws to keep it a one-possession game at 40-37.
Newport had 4 seconds to try to get off a game-tying 3-pointer. Tapia, who had three treys in the game already, appeared to have a good look at the basket on the attempt at the buzzer but it didn’t fall and the Warriors could breathe a sigh of relief.
The Warriors, sitting at No. 2 in the latest coaches’ poll and also in the OSAA rankings, improved to 14-2 overall.
“We’ve got to do a better job of concentrating on the free-throw line and in tight situations, just being a little stronger and mentally tough with the basketball,” Ecker said about his team, which finished at 5 for 11 at the foul line.
Stueve had an opportunity to score above his average with what Newport offered on defense.
“Whenever I have another smaller guy on me on the post, I try to get a matchup right there and I had that tonight,” Stueve said. “My teammates really looked for me.”
Lundy also finished in double figures with 10 points and Reams added eight. As a whole, however, the offense had trouble building any consistency.
“Our whole offense was out of sync tonight,” Ecker said. “In the third quarter, we did a decent job running our offense ... they didn’t do anything different, it was us just not executing. So that was a little bit frustrating on our end in that part. Our boys are dissatisfied right now along with myself.”
The team will need to bring its “A” game to Friday’s road game, which takes the Warriors to Woodburn. And the Bulldogs might be irked heading in after dropping a 49-47 contest Tuesday against Cascade. Heading into the game, Philomath now sits atop the league standings all alone at 5-0.
“It’s going to be a really good game, I think,” Stueve said. “They’re a really hard-working team — but so are we.”
Ecker said his club will need to shake off the recent issues on offense.
You have free articles remaining.
“If we come out playing like we’ve been playing the last couple of games, we’re in trouble,” he said. “It could be a long night.”
Philomath 40, Newport 37
Tuesday at Philomath
NEWPORT (5-11, 0-4) 12 3 10 12 — 37
PHILOMATH (14-2, 5-0) 9 12 15 4 — 40
Newport: Luke Losier 4 3-4 13, Bryan Tapia 3 4-4 13, Fredy Hidalgo 1 5-6 8, Payton Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Weston Pettett 0 1-2 1, Courtland Garrett 0 0-0 0, Carson Braxling 0 0-0 0, Markus Everitt 0 0-00 0, Quinton Travis 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 12-14 37.
Philomath: Toby Stueve 6 0-0 13, Michael Lundy 4 1-2 10, Ben Reams 3 1-2 8, Ty May 2 0-2 4, Cole Matthews 1 0-0 2, Dillon Olsen 0 2-2 2, Dylan Edwards 0 1-3 1, Dylan Bennett 0 0-0 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-11 40.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 52, Newport 32
Tuesday at Philomath
NEWPORT 6 10 9 7 — 32
PHILOMATH 14 7 29 2 — 52
PHS scoring: Carson Gerding 23, Cameron Ordway 12, Mark Grimmer 8, Brody Bushnell 3, Garrett Hibbs 2, Isaac Lattin 2, Chad Russell 2, Dylan Bell 0, Isaiah Poole 0, Caleb Jensen 0, Logan Carter 0, Micah Poole 0.
Team notes: The JVII squad improved to 11-2 on the season. ... Philomath led only 21-16 at halftime before unleashing in the third with a 29-point outburst to take control. ... Carson Gerding scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter. ... Carson Gerding hit double digits as well with a dozen points on six baskets. ... PHS made just 4 of 11 from the foul line. ... Philomath plays Friday at Woodburn.
Junior Varsity II
Team notes: Philomath’s JVII team did not play Tuesday and its record remains at 10-0. ... The team plays Friday on the road at Woodburn.