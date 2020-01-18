Philomath boys take another key road game in Oregon West with win at Cascade

TURNER — Down by a point late in the first quarter in enemy territory, Philomath needed an offensive boost to overcome a sluggish start. Through the first 6 minutes of Friday night’s game at Cascade, the Warriors had just seven points on two Dylan Edwards baskets and a pair of Toby Stueve free throws.
Junior Michael Lundy provided a needed spark, however, with a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:26 left in the quarter. Early in the second with the game tied 10-10, Lundy drove the lane for back-to-back baskets and then buried another trey to complete a 7-0 run.
The Warriors didn’t give up the lead the rest of the game and went on to a 50-39 victory to improve to 3-0 in the Oregon West. Two of those league wins came on the road at tough venues.
“We knew going into this that we would start off league pretty hard with some good teams,” said Lundy, who finished with a game-high 15 points. “We just knew that when they wanted to start running or whatever, we had to slow it down and run our game ... stay in control and in our own heads. I think that when we got that stuff clicking, we were able to find a way.”
The Warriors ended the weekend at No. 1 in the OSAA rankings. Those power rankings don’t mean a whole lot until late in the season, but they do provide confirmation that the Warriors can play with the best in Class 4A.
“It feels good to get another one on the road,” said coach Blake Ecker, who has been through this drill many times before over his long PHS coaching career. “We have two good, quality wins on the road so I’m real happy. We’ve just got to keep it one game at a time.”
In that pivotal second quarter when the Warriors started to pull away, Cole Matthews came off the bench and buried a key 3-pointer at the 3:50 mark for an eight-point lead. Dylan Bennett followed with 2:03 left in the half on a follow-up basket to put Philomath up by nine.
And when the Cougars tried to cut down their deficit, Lundy sank a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to take a 24-15 lead in at the half.
“Mike had a good game and did a good job of attacking the basket when we needed to,” Ecker said.
Philomath depended a bit more on its outside game to beat Cascade.
“We were definitely getting those outside looks early because we were struggling trying to get it inside,” Lundy said, who added that he and some teammates put in some extra practice time the previous night shooting from the outside. “I’m sure our bigs were getting pretty tired working all those drives because Cascade likes to drive it.”
Lundy offered his analysis on the first half when Philomath started to create a cushion.
“A lot of the plays we run, it’s easy to pick the spots when you know what you’re looking for. I think that we’re really good when we first run through our stuff but a lot times, we’ll get mixed up or something,” he said. “I felt like in the first and second quarters, we were starting off strong and came in focused with the right mindset, so I was able to get the right looks.”
In the third quarter, Philomath opened up a double-digit lead. Stueve hit a jumper for the half’s first points to give the Warriors an 11-point lead. The two teams traded blows through the rest of the quarter and Philomath’s advantage was 10 going into the fourth.
Despite Philomath’s ability to open up the double-digit lead, the Cougars just wouldn’t go away. Coming in with a 10-2 record, Cascade obviously has a feel for what it takes to win a ballgame. And one of those strategies was to force Philomath to the free-throw line while executing on the other end.
The Cougars nearly pulled it off.
Philomath got stuck on 43 points with eight straight misses at the free-throw line. In the meantime, Cascade started to climb back into the game at 43-38 with 1:30 remaining. But Philomath’s defense got the job done by stopping the Cougars from capitalizing on their offensive opportunities.
The rest of the game was spent at the free-throw line and Philomath reversing its earlier fortunes by hitting six straight to end it — four of those by Stueve.
“We shoot free throws in practice and they seem to do fine and we put pressure on them and we make free throws there,” Ecker said about the team’s inconsistencies at the foul line. “I don’t know — it’s just a mental block. But then we had some at the end to seal it.”
The Warriors made 46.2% for the game by hitting 18 of 39, which included 11 of 23 in the fourth quarter when the Cougars tried to get back in it.
“We can’t have that happening because free throws are a huge game-changer,” Lundy said. “It’s definitely something to work on.”
Juniors Carson Molan and Matt-Alex Raney each had 13 points for Cascade (10-3 overall, 0-1 Oregon West).
Philomath (11-2 overall) is scheduled to play at home Tuesday against Sisters with a 7 p.m. tip-off. The team steps out of the league Friday with a trip up to Tillamook.
You have free articles remaining.
Philomath 50, Cascade 39
Friday at Turner
PHILOMATH (11-2, 3-0) 10 14 11 15 — 50
CASCADE (10-3, 0-1) 10 5 10 14 — 39
Philomath: Michael Lundy 4 5-8 15, Toby Stueve 1 7-12 9, Dylan Edwards 2 3-4 8, Ty May 2 2-2 6, Cole Matthews 2 0-0 5, Ben Reams 2 0-5 4, Dylan Bennett 1 1-5 3, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 18-39 50.
Cascade: Carson Molan 5 3-4 13, Matt-Alex Rainey 5 1-3 13, Elijah Nolan 4 0-0 9, Drake Davis 0 3-4 3, Justus Bischoff 0 1-3 1, Jake Bertsch 0 0-0 0, David Kanoff 0 0-0 0, Kellen Sande 0 0-0 0, Dominic Ball 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-14 39.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 53, Cascade 30
Friday at Turner
PHILOMATH 10 16 16 11 — 53
CASCADE 5 11 7 7 — 30
PHS scoring: Garrett Hibbs 13, Cameron Ordway 11, Mark Grimmer 11, Carson Gerding 9, Chad Russell 7, Logan Carter 2, Caleb Jensen 0, Isaac Lattin 0, Micah Poole 0.
Team notes: Philomath’s JV improves to 8-2 on the season. ... Three players hit double figures. ... Garrett Hibbs scored all 13 of his game-high points in the first three quarters. ... Cameron Ordway’s 11 points included a 6 for 6 performance on free throws. ... Mark Grimmer also scored half-dozen points at the foul line as part of his 11 points. ... Grimmer and Ordway both hit 3-pointers. ... Cascade scored in single digits in three of the four quarters. ... Nearly half of Cascade’s points came on free throws. ... The team plays at home Tuesday against Sisters.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 81, Cascade 24
Friday at Turner
PHILOMATH 23 16 20 21 — 81
CASCADE 4 6 5 9 — 24
PHS scoring: Josh Peters 16, Colton Hibbs 15, Micah Poole 13, Dawson Clendenin 9, Isaiah Poole 6, Chad Russell 6, Eliason Hinds-Cook 5, Dylan Bell 3, Aaron Sapp 3, Isaac Workman 2, Garrett Wulk 2. Totals 33 4-8 81.
Team notes: Philomath’s JVII squad remains unbeaten at 9-0. ... The Warriors were hot from long range with 10 3-pointers. Micah Poole and Colton Hibbs each buried three with the others by Dylan Bell, Aaron Sapp, Dawson Clendenin and Eliason Hinds-Cook. ... Josh Peters had a game-high 16 on six field goals and 4 of 7 free throws. ... Hibbs finished with 15 points on six field goals. ... Micah Poole scored his 13 on five field goals. ... Philomath led 49-10 at halftime. ... Cascade scored single digits in all four quarters. ... The JVII team will host Sisters Tuesday.