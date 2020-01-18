Philomath boys take another key road game in Oregon West with win at Cascade

“A lot of the plays we run, it’s easy to pick the spots when you know what you’re looking for. I think that we’re really good when we first run through our stuff but a lot times, we’ll get mixed up or something,” he said. “I felt like in the first and second quarters, we were starting off strong and came in focused with the right mindset, so I was able to get the right looks.”

In the third quarter, Philomath opened up a double-digit lead. Stueve hit a jumper for the half’s first points to give the Warriors an 11-point lead. The two teams traded blows through the rest of the quarter and Philomath’s advantage was 10 going into the fourth.

Despite Philomath’s ability to open up the double-digit lead, the Cougars just wouldn’t go away. Coming in with a 10-2 record, Cascade obviously has a feel for what it takes to win a ballgame. And one of those strategies was to force Philomath to the free-throw line while executing on the other end.

The Cougars nearly pulled it off.

Philomath got stuck on 43 points with eight straight misses at the free-throw line. In the meantime, Cascade started to climb back into the game at 43-38 with 1:30 remaining. But Philomath’s defense got the job done by stopping the Cougars from capitalizing on their offensive opportunities.