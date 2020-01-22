Philomath boys take out Sisters with Edwards scoring 23

Philomath High senior Dylan Edwards didn’t take the easy road to becoming a varsity starter for the boys basketball team.
During his freshman and sophomore seasons, he fought through the various challenges that young players typically face as they try to sharpen skills and catch the attention of coaches. As a junior, he mostly played on the junior varsity but did have a few opportunities to play at the top level.
Coach Blake Ecker mentioned Edwards during preseason interviews as an example of an athlete who worked hard, improved himself and is now a major contributor in Philomath’s lineup.
“The first two years were on JVII and I had a little bit of a rocky start but then it got better JV season,” Edwards said Tuesday after scoring 23 points in the Warriors’ 53-37 victory over Sisters. “I’m glad that during the JV season, they let me come up to varsity a few times and I got to play in a few games.”
One of those appearance last season came on the road against Sisters.
“It felt pretty good just being able to help out the varsity program,” Edwards said.
Now, he’s really helping out the varsity program and has developed into a key ingredient in what is becoming a multi-faceted and potent attack. Philomath has a number of players that can contribute — Michael Lundy, Ben Reams, Toby Stueve, Ty May — they’ve all had scoring outbursts in games this season.
“Our team at times, Dylan’s going to score or Mike’s got a great game or Ty all of a sudden has 20,” Ecker said. “That makes it pretty hard to defend sometimes.”
Edwards, who stands 6-foot-5 and is one of six seniors on the roster, really flexed his muscle in the first half. He scored the team’s first four points — driving in the lane and then hitting the hoop on a fast-break setup from Lundy.
In the second quarter with Philomath trying to build on a six-point lead, junior Dillon Olsen blocked a shot on the defensive end and the ball ended up in Edwards’s hands behind the three-point line. Moments later, he scored on a put-back for a 22-14 lead.
Then in the last 2 minutes of the first half, Edwards erupted for another six points with a steal and a hoop, a pair of free throws on a 1-and-1 and on a basket with an assist from Reams. By halftime, he had 17 points.
“I think Dylan Edwards really gave us a huge spark in the first half,” Ecker said. “He did a great job rebounding, getting some steals, finishing inside. He was kinda doing it all for us, so I was really happy with him.”
Philomath was never challenged in the second half and Ecker was able to get in plenty of personnel in the final few minutes. The Warriors had experienced a few late-game issues in previous victories but that didn’t happen against Sisters.
“We stuck with it and did a pretty good job, even when our subs were in,” Ecker said. “We were just like, ‘hey, they’re not going to score, we’ve got to hold them down ... I don’t care what you do on the offensive end, just don’t let them score.’”
Not letting the opponent score is a constant focus for the Warriors.
“We held them under 40 and that was one of our goals, so that was good,” Ecker said. “We still have a lot of things to improve; we could be a lot better than that. Our energy level overall wasn’t great.”
Then he added: “We got a league win. I’ll take it.”
May came off the bench to score 10 points and the rest of the points were pretty spread out among various players. Edwards had the hot hand on this night with 10 field goals and two free throws.
“I just brought the energy and then getting out in transition, getting a few steals,” Edwards said when asked out his outing. “It felt pretty good running the floor.”
Senior Sam Nicklous scored 17 for Sisters (2-13 overall, 2-3 Oregon West). Eight of the Outlaws’ 12 field goals on the evening were 3-pointers.
The Warriors (12-2, 4-0) will head to the coast Friday for a nonleague matchup against Tillamook. Then it’s back home this coming Tuesday for a battle against Newport.
“I think we can make a run,” Edwards said about Philomath’s chances in the conference. “It’s my last year ... I hope we can make a good run and see where it goes.”
Philomath 53, Sisters 37
Tuesday at Philomath
SISTERS (2-13, 2-3) 11 7 13 6 — 37
PHILOMATH (12-2, 4-0) 13 19 15 6 — 53
Sisters: Sam Nicklous 5 4-5 17, Nate Weber 3 0-0 9, Connor Linn 3 1-2 9, Joe Scholl 1 0-0 2, Brogan Petterson 0 0-0 0, Adam Maddox 0 0-0 0, Max Palanuk 0 0-0 0, Hudson Jones 0 0-0 0, Ricky Huffman 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-7 37.
Philomath: Dylan Edwards 10 2-2 23, Ty May 4 2-4 10, Michael Lundy 2 0-0 5, Dillon Olsen 1 1-2 4, Ben Reams 2 0-0 4, Toby Stueve 1 1-2 3, Garrett Hibbs 0 2-2 2, Carson Gerding 0 1-2 1, Dylan Bennett 0 1-2 1, Cole Matthews 0 0-0 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-16 53.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 54, Sisters 11
Tuesday at Philomath
SISTERS 5 2 2 2 — 11
PHILOMATH 19 7 16 12 — 54
PHS scoring: Carson Gerding 15, Mark Grimmer 13, Brody Bushnell 10, Caleb Jensen 4, Garrett Hibbs 3, Micah Poole 3, Cameron Ordway 2, Chad Russell 2, Isaac Lattin 2, Logan Carter 0, Dylan Bell 0.
Team notes: The JV boys go to 9-2 on the season. ... Philomath shot out to a 19-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. ... The Outlaws scored just two points in each of the second, third and fourth quarters. ... Seventy percent of the team’s scoring offense came from three players — Carson Gerding, Mark Grimmer and Brody Bushnell. ... Gerding scored 15 on six field goals and 2 of 4 on free throws. ... Grimmer had 13 points on six field goals and a free throw. ... Bushnell had 10 points on four field goals with two of those being 3-pointers. ... Five players hit treys with the others from Gerding, Garrett Hibbs and Micah Poole. ... Philomath plays Friday at Tillamook.
Junior Varsity II
Team notes: PHS didn’t play Tuesday with Sisters not having a JVII squad. ... Philomath’s JVII team is unbeaten this season at 9-0. ... The team plays Friday at Tillamook.