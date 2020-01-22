Philomath boys take out Sisters with Edwards scoring 23

“Our team at times, Dylan’s going to score or Mike’s got a great game or Ty all of a sudden has 20,” Ecker said. “That makes it pretty hard to defend sometimes.”

Edwards, who stands 6-foot-5 and is one of six seniors on the roster, really flexed his muscle in the first half. He scored the team’s first four points — driving in the lane and then hitting the hoop on a fast-break setup from Lundy.

In the second quarter with Philomath trying to build on a six-point lead, junior Dillon Olsen blocked a shot on the defensive end and the ball ended up in Edwards’s hands behind the three-point line. Moments later, he scored on a put-back for a 22-14 lead.

Then in the last 2 minutes of the first half, Edwards erupted for another six points with a steal and a hoop, a pair of free throws on a 1-and-1 and on a basket with an assist from Reams. By halftime, he had 17 points.

“I think Dylan Edwards really gave us a huge spark in the first half,” Ecker said. “He did a great job rebounding, getting some steals, finishing inside. He was kinda doing it all for us, so I was really happy with him.”