Philomath boys take tournament title with win over host school

Following Philomath High’s loss on Dec. 16 to Banks, veteran boys basketball coach Blake Ecker stressed three areas of the game in the following practices — rebounding, taking care of the basketball and free throws.

In Saturday evening’s 46-35 victory over host Marshfield in the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament’s championship showdown, the Warriors put on an impressive display in each of those facets of the game.

“We saw things we needed to address,” Ecker said in a phone interview after the victory. “The free throws were OK, the rebounding was much more consistent and taking care of the ball was better.”

Philomath improved to 6-1 on the season and will next take the court Dec. 27 against Crescent Valley in a two-day, four-team tournament at the PHS gym. Gladstone and Willamette will also participate.

“Overall, I thought we did pretty good,” Ecker said about Saturday’s win. “We’re starting to develop an identity. We did a great job defensively and with rebounding. That really carried us when we couldn’t score at times — we had great stops and allowed them one shot. I was really, really happy in that regard.”