Philomath boys unable to climb out of early hole at Sweet Home

Sweet Home built a double-digit lead in the first half, didn’t give up much ground in the third and matched Philomath’s offensive outburst in the fourth to take a 51-42 Oregon West Conference victory Friday night.
The Warriors (15-4 overall, 6-2 Oregon West) dropped their second straight in league play.
“We have a four-game season in front of us and we need to win out if we have a shot at the league title,” PHS coach Blake Ecker said.
Philomath hits the court again this Tuesday with a home game against Cascade, then follows with road games at Sisters and Newport before finishing the regular season in the local gym against Woodburn. It’s a three-horse race for the OWC title between Cascade (6-1), Woodburn (6-1) and Philomath (6-2).
The Warriors struggled on offense with seven points in each of the first three quarters. Sweet Home had leads of 27-14 at halftime and 32-21 going into the fourth.
“We just didn’t come out of the gate with much fire and energy as a collective group,” Ecker said. “Sweet Home played at a much higher level than us most of the game.”
Just three players scored all 42 of Philomath’s points with junior Michael Lundy’s 17, freshman Ty May’s 14 and senior Toby Stueve’s 11. In the fourth, the Warriors scored as many points as they had in the first three quarters combined but could not slow Sweet Home’s momentum to erase the deficit.
Junior post Hunter Coulter finished with a game-high 19 points for the Huskies (12-7, 3-5).
Tuesday’s home game against the Cougars is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start.
Sweet Home 51, Philomath 42
Friday at Sweet Home
PHILOMATH (15-4, 6-2) 7 7 7 21 — 42
SWEET HOME (12-7, 3-5) 13 14 5 19 — 51
Philomath: Michael Lundy 6 3-4 17, Ty May 5 4-5 14, Toby Stueve 5 0-0 11, Ben Reams 0 0-1 0, Dylan Edwards 0 0-0 0, Dylan Bennett 0 0-2 0, Cole Matthews 0 0-0 0, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0, Garrett Hibbs 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-12 42.
Sweet Home: Hunter Coulter 6 6-8 19, Casey Tow 4 3-4 11, Aiden Tyler 2 3-4 8, Jasper Korn 1 1-4 4, Zach Luttmer 0 4-4 4, Brayden Keesee 1 0-0 3, Cole Baxter 1 0-0 2, Zach Zanona 0 0-2 0, Kai Bryson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 17-26 51.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 45, Sweet Home 29
Friday at Sweet Home
PHILOMATH 23 6 13 3 — 45
SWEET HOME 3 9 12 5 — 29
PHS scoring: Mark Grimmer 12, Cameron Ordway 7, Carson Gerding 7, Brody Bushnell 7, Garrett Hibbs 5, Chad Russell 4, Isaac Lattin 2, Caleb Jensen 1, Dylan Bell 0, Isaiah Poole 0, Micah Poole 0.
Team notes: The JV squad improves to 13-3 on the season. ... Philomath erupted for 23 points over the first 8 minutes to take a 20-point lead into the second quarter. ... The first-quarter outburst included three 3-pointers from Garrett Hibbs, Carson Gerding and Brody Bushnell. ... Mark Grimmer scored eight of his team-high 12 points in the third quarter. ... Eight players scored points in the win. ... Sweet Home outscored Philomath 26-22 over the final three quarters. ... Philomath plays at home Tuesday against Cascade and then goes on the road Friday to Sisters.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 48, Sweet Home 15
Friday at Sweet Home
PHILOMATH 10 14 12 12 — 48
SWEET HOME 3 3 2 7 — 15
PHS scoring: Josh Peters 10, Chad Russell 8, Micah Poole 7, Aaron Sapp 6, Dylan Bell 4, Dawson Clendenin 4, Eliason Hinds-Cook 4, Colton Hibbs 3, Isaiah Poole 2, Isaac Workman 0, Garrett Wulk 0.
Team notes: The JVII team continues its perfect season at 12-0. ... Philomath led 24-6 at halftime and 36-8 going into the fourth. ... The offense featured a balanced scoring attack with nine players putting points on the board. ... Josh Peters scored six of his team-high 10 in the first quarter while Chad Russell had six of his eight in the second quarter. ... Micah Poole and Colton Hibbs buried 3-pointers in the third. ... The JVII team hosts Cascade on Tuesday and plays Friday at Sisters.