Philomath boys unable to climb out of early hole at Sweet Home

Sweet Home built a double-digit lead in the first half, didn’t give up much ground in the third and matched Philomath’s offensive outburst in the fourth to take a 51-42 Oregon West Conference victory Friday night.

The Warriors (15-4 overall, 6-2 Oregon West) dropped their second straight in league play.

“We have a four-game season in front of us and we need to win out if we have a shot at the league title,” PHS coach Blake Ecker said.

Philomath hits the court again this Tuesday with a home game against Cascade, then follows with road games at Sisters and Newport before finishing the regular season in the local gym against Woodburn. It’s a three-horse race for the OWC title between Cascade (6-1), Woodburn (6-1) and Philomath (6-2).

The Warriors struggled on offense with seven points in each of the first three quarters. Sweet Home had leads of 27-14 at halftime and 32-21 going into the fourth.

“We just didn’t come out of the gate with much fire and energy as a collective group,” Ecker said. “Sweet Home played at a much higher level than us most of the game.”