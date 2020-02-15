Philomath boys win by 22 at Sisters while Woodburn, Cascade both lose

The Oregon West Conference experienced a little bit of a shakeup at the top of the boys basketball standings Friday night with both Woodburn and Cascade falling. Meanwhile, Philomath posted a 22-point road win over Sisters to put itself in the position of possibly winning the league title outright.
Stayton, playing on its home floor, upset Woodburn, 55-44. Newport, a team the Warriors must face next week, went into Cascade and pulled off an impressive 76-60 win. The Bulldogs dropped to 7-2 in the OWC while the Cougars go to 6-3.
Philomath’s conference record is now 8-2, tied in the loss column with Woodburn, but the Warriors could clinch first place by winning next week at Newport and then defeating the Bulldogs on Senior Night this coming Friday.
Senior Dylan Edwards, junior Michael Lundy and freshman Ty May each scored nine points and senior Toby Stueve added eight in Philomath’s 40-18 victory at Sisters.
The Warriors got off to a lackluster start with a lead of just 19-15 at halftime. But in the third quarter, Philomath went on a 17-1 run to put the game away. The Warriors’ defense allowed no field goals and just three free throws in the entire second half.
Senior Sam Nicklous and junior Nate Weber each scored seven to lead Sisters (2-20 overall, 0-10 Oregon West).
The Warriors, now sitting at 17-4 overall and at No. 3 in the OSAA’s Class 4A rankings, will take Tuesday off before heading to Newport on Friday. That game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
Philomath 40, Sisters 18
Friday at Sisters
PHILOMATH (17-4, 8-2)...10...9...17...4...—...40
SISTERS (2-20, 0-10)...4...11...1...2...—...18
Philomath: Michael Lundy 3 2-3 9, Ty May 2 5-8 9, Dylan Edwards 4 0-0 9, Toby Stueve 4 0-0 8, Dillon Olsen 1 0-0 2, Dylan Bennett 1 0-0 2, Cole Matthews 0 0-0 0, Ben Reams 0 0-0 0, Colby Roe 0 0-0 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 7-13 40.
Note: One point not accounted for in the PHS scorebook.
Sisters: Sam Nicklous 1 4-5 7, Nate Weber 2 2-2 7, Joe Scholl 2 0-0 4, Brogan Petterson 0 0-2 0, Connor Linn 0 0-0 0, Max Palanuk 0 0-0 0, Hudson Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 6-9 18.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 53, Sisters 24
Friday at Sisters
PHILOMATH...15...9...22...7...—...53
SISTERS...3...6...12...3...—...24
PHS scoring: Garrett Hibbs 19, Brody Bushnell 9, Chad Russell 7, Cameron Ordway 6, Micah Poole 5, Caleb Jensen 2, Carson Gerding 2, Isaac Lattin 2, Logan Carter 1, Dylan Bell 0, Isaiah Poole 0.
Team notes: The JV boys improve their season record to 15-3. ... Sophomore Garrett Hibbs scored 19 points on eight field goals, which included three 3-pointers. ... Philomath led 15-3 by the end of the first quarter and 24-9 at halftime. ... Brody Bushnell buried a pair of 3-pointers. ... The team attempted only five free throws in the game. ... Sisters missed 13 of 16 foul shots. ... The JV team plays Friday at Newport.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 57, Sisters 24
Friday at Sisters
PHILOMATH...10...12...21...11...—...57
SISTERS...0...3...13...8...—...24
PHS scoring: Isaiah Poole 14, Chad Russell 8, Josh Peters 8, Micah Poole 7, Colton Hibbs 6, Dawson Clendenin 3, Dylan Bell 2, Aaron Sapp 2, Isaac Workman 2, Eliason Hinds-Cook 2.
Team notes: The JVII squad’s record goes to 14-0. ... Philomath led 10-0 at the end of the first and 22-3 at halftime. ... The defense allowed no field goals in the first half. ... Isaiah Poole’s 14 points came on seven field goals and he scored 12 of his points in the second and third quarters. ... Colton Hibbs had two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. ... The team plays Tuesday at Crescent Valley. ... A JVII game is not scheduled for the Newport trip.