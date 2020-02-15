Philomath boys win by 22 at Sisters while Woodburn, Cascade both lose

The Oregon West Conference experienced a little bit of a shakeup at the top of the boys basketball standings Friday night with both Woodburn and Cascade falling. Meanwhile, Philomath posted a 22-point road win over Sisters to put itself in the position of possibly winning the league title outright.

Stayton, playing on its home floor, upset Woodburn, 55-44. Newport, a team the Warriors must face next week, went into Cascade and pulled off an impressive 76-60 win. The Bulldogs dropped to 7-2 in the OWC while the Cougars go to 6-3.

Philomath’s conference record is now 8-2, tied in the loss column with Woodburn, but the Warriors could clinch first place by winning next week at Newport and then defeating the Bulldogs on Senior Night this coming Friday.

Senior Dylan Edwards, junior Michael Lundy and freshman Ty May each scored nine points and senior Toby Stueve added eight in Philomath’s 40-18 victory at Sisters.

The Warriors got off to a lackluster start with a lead of just 19-15 at halftime. But in the third quarter, Philomath went on a 17-1 run to put the game away. The Warriors’ defense allowed no field goals and just three free throws in the entire second half.