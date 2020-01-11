Philomath boys win key road game to open Oregon West play

STAYTON — The Philomath High boys passed its first road test Friday night with a significant victory.

In a showdown between two top-10 Class 4A teams, the Warriors pulled away from the home squad in the second half and then held on late in the fourth quarter to post a 57-54 win.

“Last year, we came here and we got blown out and coming back this year, it feels a lot better getting that W,” senior Ben Reams said, “Especially against a top 10 team and the first game in league, it boosts our confidence greatly.”

The Warriors (9-2) had gone on a 13-4 run to end the first half for a 31-24 lead. Philomath never trailed again but the Eagles kept hanging around and got it down to a one-possession game at the end.

“We had three in a row really good possessions where we worked the clock and we had great shot opportunities and we just missed the shot,” PHS coach Blake Ecker said about the fourth. “If we convert those and maybe get one shot, it’s a totally different ballgame.”

The Warriors had the Eagles on the ropes with a nine-point lead with under 4 minutes remaining. Stayton’s Derek Berning hit a couple of baskets to keep his team in it and then Jacob Axmaker scored with 48 seconds left to cut Philomath’s lead to 54-50.