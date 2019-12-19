Philomath football to play in 3A for next 2 seasons

The Philomath High School football program will play down a classification for the next two seasons while trying to regain its competitive footing on the gridiron, Athletic Director Tony Matta announced.
Matta, who will return for his third season as the head football coach next year, said a few weeks ago that he didn’t believe Philomath would want to move down. However, his initial perspective changed after giving the matter further thought.
“The more I looked at it and thought about it, would I not move down because of my ego? No, it’s what’s best for our kids and this is what’s best for our kids,” Matta said. “If someone’s unhappy with that, I can live with it ... I can take that criticism because I know what I’m doing is what’s going to put our kids in a spot to have success and that’s really the bottom line.”
The move is in football only with all other PHS sports teams remaining in their current classifications and districts.
Last month, the Oregon School Activities Association’s Football Ad Hoc Advisory Committee identified 27 schools statewide that met criteria for the option of playing down a classification. Out of those, 14 schools elected to make the move.
Schools qualified to move down if their football team had an in-class winning percentage of .220 or lower.
Besides Philomath, others from 4A moving to 3A will be Junction City, McLoughlin and Sisters — which coincidentally, were all teams that the Warriors played last season. Molalla and Phoenix were also eligible but chose to remain in 4A.
Philomath had a winning percentage of .143 over the past two seasons.
“For us, it’s about numbers,” Matta said. “We finished the season with about 30 healthy bodies and you look at teams like Cascade and Stayton and Sweet Home and those guys are at 50 to 60 kids. We want to give our kids an opportunity to have a competitive chance.”
Matta would like to establish an on-campus culture of hard work in the weight room while enticing more students to put on the pads. If more success on the football field materializes, he sees the program moving forward in either 3A or 4A.
“I think if we can compete and grow at the same time, in two years, whatever the classification is going to look like, we’ll be ready for wherever we land,” Matta said.
Matta used Yamhill-Carlton as an example of a 4A school that played down to try to turn around its program. The Tigers had been a doormat in football but in 3A this past season, put together a 9-0 regular season before falling to Vale in the state playoffs.
“I look at their roster and it looks like ours and actually, they have a few more than we have,” Matta said.
The Warriors will play in 3A for the 2020 and 2021 seasons and then the OSAA will go through its latest reclassification process, which happens every four years. Matta anticipates a return to a statewide five-class system in the future.
“I’m hopeful that they go to five classifications,” he said. “It puts us to where we’re not the little guy. I’d love to be in the middle.”
Currently, Philomath is one of the little guys in 4A but if Class 6A is abolished, Matta believes the Warriors would be in a more balanced situation.
“I was at the Newport JV game in Toledo (this past fall) and we’ve got 11 bodies on the field and four bodies on the sideline,” Matta said. “They’ve got 11 bodies on the field and another 30 kids standing on their sideline. By the end of the game, whose kids are dead tired because they’re playing every single snap on both sides of the football?”
The committee’s proposed 2020 districts shows Philomath in Special District 1 with Amity, Blanchet Catholic, Clatskanie, Corbett, Dayton, Rainier, Scio, Taft, Warrenton, Willamina and Yamhill-Carlton.
“As you look around, there are 3A schools to the south of us and just to the north of us,” Matta said. “I know they’ll want to get balance in the leagues and get them to similar sizes, so we’ll just see how that falls.”
Matta, who said he liked the proposed placing, anticipates that the district would be split up into two divisions with Philomath playing the five other teams in its division along with a few crossover games. One possible set-up could be a scenario where the two division champions would play one another in Week 9.
Junction City and Sisters are proposed to be in a district that includes this past season’s state champion, Santiam Christian, along with Harrisburg, Siuslaw and others.
Philomath has a few long-established rivalries through its membership in the Oregon West and predecessor districts and leagues. Newport, for example, has been an annual opponent for decades. With the move to 3A, old rivalry games could be threatened.
But Matta said there should be enough room in the nonconference portion of the schedule to try to secure those types of games.
As far as the Oregon West teams remaining in 4A, the committee proposed a special district that includes Cascade, Newport, Stayton, Sweet Home and Woodburn.
Among the other notable changes by the football committee, seven Eastern Oregon schools will join together to create a 4A/3A special district. Baker, La Grande and Ontario of the 4A Greater Oregon League will join Burns, Nyssa and Vale of the 3A Eastern Oregon League, which will also add McLoughlin. A major change involving the hybrid league is that games played in higher or lower classifications will count in the rankings.
Also, Class 5A will go from three to four special districts in football.
The football committee plans to meet again Jan. 22 and Matta expects the conference alignments to be worked out by the end of February.