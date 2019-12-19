Philomath football to play in 3A for next 2 seasons

Besides Philomath, others from 4A moving to 3A will be Junction City, McLoughlin and Sisters — which coincidentally, were all teams that the Warriors played last season. Molalla and Phoenix were also eligible but chose to remain in 4A.

Philomath had a winning percentage of .143 over the past two seasons.

“For us, it’s about numbers,” Matta said. “We finished the season with about 30 healthy bodies and you look at teams like Cascade and Stayton and Sweet Home and those guys are at 50 to 60 kids. We want to give our kids an opportunity to have a competitive chance.”

Matta would like to establish an on-campus culture of hard work in the weight room while enticing more students to put on the pads. If more success on the football field materializes, he sees the program moving forward in either 3A or 4A.

“I think if we can compete and grow at the same time, in two years, whatever the classification is going to look like, we’ll be ready for wherever we land,” Matta said.

Matta used Yamhill-Carlton as an example of a 4A school that played down to try to turn around its program. The Tigers had been a doormat in football but in 3A this past season, put together a 9-0 regular season before falling to Vale in the state playoffs.