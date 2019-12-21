Philomath girls beat Junction City to reach tournament's title game

The Philomath High School girls basketball team advanced into the championship game of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament for an anticipated matchup against Astoria with Friday’s 51-33 victory over Junction City.

The No. 1 Warriors and No. 2 Fisherman — those rankings based on the OSAAToday coaches poll, will play for the tournament title at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Marshfield High gym.

Philomath got off to a little bit of a slow start against the Tigers, which the Warriors handled 61-20 back on Dec. 7. Leading 10-9 in the final seconds of the first, sophomore Sage Kramer buried a 3-pointer — she had nine isn the period — to give the team a boost heading into the second.

Philomath went on a 16-5 run over the next eight minutes to pretty much put the game away with a 29-14 lead at halftime. The transition game kicked into high gear in the second half as the Warriors went to 6-0 on the season — all of those wins by double digits.

Kramer finished with 20 points, junior Mia Rust scored 12 and senior Emma Pankalla added 10 with three of those points coming on a long-range bucket during the second period.

Freshman Ashlynn Long had nine points and junior Jillian Liebersbach scored eight for the Tigers.