Philomath girls down North Valley in tournament opener

Despite putting a lineup on the floor still hampered by the flu bug, the Philomath High girls basketball team rolled to a 50-23 victory over North Valley Thursday in the Warriors’ first game of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament,
Playing on the floor at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, the unbeaten Warriors led 15-4 by the end of the first quarter. Sophomore Sage Kramer lit it up early with seven of those points in the first eight minutes while four other girls also found the net.
In the second quarter, senior Emma Pankalla found her groove with nine points to help the Warriors to a 28-12 lead at halftime.
In the second half, junior Mia Rust scored all six of her points in the third quarter and senior Lara Hunter buried the second of her two 3-pointers. Highlighting the fourth quarter were six points from freshman Abigail Brown and a 3-pointer from senior Rivers Nuno.
Coach Ben Silva got all 12 of his players good time on the floor.
Kramer finished with a game-high 11 points and Pankalla added 10.
Philomath, ranked No. 1 in the OSAAToday’s coaches poll, could be on a collision course with Astoria, a team ranked No. 2 in that same poll. Astoria blasted Crook County in its quarterfinal matchup, 60-13.
The Warriors (5-0) will play Friday against Junction City in the semifinals. Philomath defeated the Tigers by 41 points on Dec. 7. Astoria will take on Marshfield in the other semifinal.
Philomath 50, North Valley 23
Thursday at Coos Bay
NORTH VALLEY (1-5) 4 8 4 7 — 23
PHILOMATH (5-0) 15 13 11 11 — 50
North Valley: Abby Kirkland 2 3-4 7, Ashley Mohr 3 0-0 6, Karlee Touey 2 0-0 4, Hannah Kersten 1 0-2 2, Sydney Moore 1 0-0 2, Makenna Huff 1 0-0 2, Makayla Ferrero 0 0-0 0, Shai Garza 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-6 23.
Philomath: Sage Kramer 5 1-1 11, Emma Pankalla 4 1-2 10, Lara Hunter 2 0-0 6, Mia Rust 3 0-0 6, Abigail Brown 3 0-0 6, Rivers Nuno 2 0-0 3, Kaili Saathoff 1 0-0 2, Ashley Van Vlack 1 0-0 2, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 1 0-0 2, Braedyn McNeely 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 2-3 50.