Philomath girls down North Valley in tournament opener

Despite putting a lineup on the floor still hampered by the flu bug, the Philomath High girls basketball team rolled to a 50-23 victory over North Valley Thursday in the Warriors’ first game of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament,

Playing on the floor at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, the unbeaten Warriors led 15-4 by the end of the first quarter. Sophomore Sage Kramer lit it up early with seven of those points in the first eight minutes while four other girls also found the net.

In the second quarter, senior Emma Pankalla found her groove with nine points to help the Warriors to a 28-12 lead at halftime.

In the second half, junior Mia Rust scored all six of her points in the third quarter and senior Lara Hunter buried the second of her two 3-pointers. Highlighting the fourth quarter were six points from freshman Abigail Brown and a 3-pointer from senior Rivers Nuno.

Coach Ben Silva got all 12 of his players good time on the floor.

Kramer finished with a game-high 11 points and Pankalla added 10.