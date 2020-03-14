Philomath girls not able to show rest of the state what it can do on a basketball court

The team just wanted the chance to prove it on the court.
But thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Philomath High’s girls basketball players were instead forced to be satisfied with the wire-to-wire run as Class 4A’s No. 1 team following the Oregon School Activities Association’s decision to cancel the state tournaments.
The decision came down just 2-1/2 hours before top-seeded Philomath was to face Cottage Grove in the quarterfinals.
“It just kind of takes the air out of you,” PHS coach Ben Silva said about his reaction to the news. “We had a good year ... you feel bad for the seniors. ”It’s definitely a bummer but I’m still proud of what we accomplished. I think we accomplished a lot.”
Philomath finishes with a 24-1 overall record — that lone blemish coming against a 5A school in a pickup game to prepare for state. No other teams in 4A could beat the Warriors — including No. 3 Hidden Valley or No. 4 Astoria. Philomath finished with the top-scoring offense (57.8 points per game) and the third-best scoring defense (33.3 ppg).
“There’s nothing to hang our heads about, it was out of our control,” Silva said. “We always talk about ‘control the things that you can control’ and this was one of those that was well beyond our control unfortunately.”
Besides robbing the players from a chance to compete for the top trophy, girls basketball history in general missed out on a conclusion to a feel-good story of the year. In just three years, the Warriors emerged from the ashes of the Oregon West Conference’s cellar to dominate the league with a perfect 12-0 run.
Emma Pankalla was the only senior on the team that played with the PHS varsity during those struggling teams in 2016-17 and 2017-18. There were more losses than wins and the coaching turnover occurred with the resignation of Dave Garvin, the interim period of Shelly Brown and the hiring of Silva prior to the 2018-19 season.
“You have to think of the good times because we can’t do anything about it so you just have to think of how well we did and how far we came,” Pankalla said after the team returned Thursday from Forest Grove.
The rest of the state missed on the opportunity to see:
• Sophomore Sage Kramer’s multi-talented on-court skills, a player who should be a very strong candidate for the 4A player of the year.
• A fluid offensive attack that included not only Kramer’s fast-break layups and jump shots but record-breaking assist numbers put up by Pankalla and the aggressive play inside by athletes such as junior Mia Rust.
• A no-give defense that featured the skills of several players that began up top with junior Braedyn McNeely.
• Those moments when players like senior Rivers Nuno would step up and stuff the opponent with a timely basket or steal.
• And those times when Philomath’s backups would keep the tide rolling from senior Lara Hunter’s 3-pointers to contributions from athletes that would be starting on most other teams — junior Phaedra Hinds-Cook, junior Kamden Combs and junior Kaili Saathoff.
The dominoes began to fall on Wednesday night when the OSAA announced that the tournaments would be played without any fans in the stands — only essential personnel, coaches and media.
The prospect of playing in a near-empty gym was difficult for the coaches and players to imagine. But then they got into a frame of mind that included acceptance.
“It would’ve been a weird atmosphere, but we had gotten over that,” Silva said. “The girls were upset when their families weren’t going to be able to come and watch them and we processed that and we worked through it and we were ready to go. The next thing you know, this gets dropped.”
The players had to process the news of no crowds in a quick manner. Some had gone to bed for the night when the news broke and by the next morning, their attention needed to shift into game day preparation.
“I think it all started last night (Wednesday) when we found out that no fans were allowed to go,” Pankalla said about what had unfolded. “That’s hard because when you play high school sports, you’re playing for your community and you want to represent them well and so that was probably the hardest part, not having our parents there.”
Take Pankalla’s family for example, especially her dad, Brad Pankalla.
“My dad and I have been preparing for this moment since I was like 6, so that’s super hard to not have him in attendance,” Pankalla said.
But then the news came down that there would be no tournament at all.
“When we found out this morning when we were already up there and getting ready and it was canceled, it was heartbreaking,” Pankalla said. “You can’t really prepare yourself for that.”
With the actions of the previous night, Silva had become convinced that the games would be played. Then came the 11 o’clock meeting that OSAA officials routinely hold with coaches.
“You figure that since they canceled the fans and have all of us drive up there, we’re going to play,” Silva said. “It seems like we had taken a lot of precautions up until that point. I went into the meeting anticipating playing.”
Then he added, “Once I got there, I started to get a weird feeling and you could tell something else was going on and they had other plans.”
Silva described the reaction of his players: “There were some tears.”
When the players returned from Forest Grove Thursday, they quickly exited the team van and headed into the school gym. Silva talked to the players and then they cut down the net — a traditional celebratory activity that teams enjoy after winning state titles.
The time, the effort, the energy. It produced the type of results rarely seen in high school basketball. And it would’ve been nice to put those skills on display against tough competition on the statewide stage.
“I just wanted to go out and show it again at that state level when everybody could see us because of all of the work and stuff that we put in,” Silva said. “It was a good product to put on the floor and it was fun to watch.”