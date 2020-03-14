Philomath girls not able to show rest of the state what it can do on a basketball court

• Those moments when players like senior Rivers Nuno would step up and stuff the opponent with a timely basket or steal.

• And those times when Philomath’s backups would keep the tide rolling from senior Lara Hunter’s 3-pointers to contributions from athletes that would be starting on most other teams — junior Phaedra Hinds-Cook, junior Kamden Combs and junior Kaili Saathoff.

The dominoes began to fall on Wednesday night when the OSAA announced that the tournaments would be played without any fans in the stands — only essential personnel, coaches and media.

The prospect of playing in a near-empty gym was difficult for the coaches and players to imagine. But then they got into a frame of mind that included acceptance.

“It would’ve been a weird atmosphere, but we had gotten over that,” Silva said. “The girls were upset when their families weren’t going to be able to come and watch them and we processed that and we worked through it and we were ready to go. The next thing you know, this gets dropped.”

The players had to process the news of no crowds in a quick manner. Some had gone to bed for the night when the news broke and by the next morning, their attention needed to shift into game day preparation.