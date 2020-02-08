Philomath girls now 19-0 after 57-25 road victory

The Philomath High School girls basketball team rolled to a 57-25 victory at Sweet Home Friday to remain unbeaten at 19-0 on the season.
The Warriors went to work from the opening tip-off with a 20-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Huskies played Philomath even in the second quarter to trail 32-16 at halftime but then the Warriors slammed the door shut with a 21-3 run in the third.
Sophomore Sage Kramer and junior Mia Rust were both in the zone with 41 of the team’s 57 points. Kramer scored 12 in the first and nine in the third for her 21 points. Rust was also big in those two quarters with six in the first and eight in the third and she ended up with 20 in all.
Sweet Home dropped to 7-12 overall, 1-7 in the league.
Philomath plays Tuesday at home against Cascade in what might be the final obstacle to an unbeaten regular season. The Cougars are sitting in second place in the conference at 6-1 with the Warriors in first at 8-0.
The season’s final three opponents — Sisters, Newport and Woodburn — have a combined record of 16-41 and could not keep pace with Philomath in their first meetings.
Philomath 57, Sweet Home 25
Friday at Sweet Home
PHILOMATH (19-0, 8-0) 20 12 21 4 — 57
SWEET HOME (7-12, 1-7) 4 12 3 6 — 25
Philomath: Sage Kramer 9 3-6 21, Mia Rust 9 2-6 20, Rivers Nuno 3 1-2 7, Emma Pankalla 2 0-0 4, Alexis Van Vlack 1 0-0 2, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 1 0-0 2, Kamden Combs 0 1-2 1, Braedyn McNeely 0 0-0 0, Lara Hunter 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Kaili Saathoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 7-16 57.
Sweet Home: Brooke Burke 1 2-4 5, Katie Miller 1 3-4 5, Becky Belcher 2 0-0 4, Kirsten Watkins 2 0-0 4, Kassidy Vandehei 0 3-4 3, Natalie Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Adaira Burger 1 0-0 2, Hannah Powell 0 0-4 0, Katie Robeck 0 0-0 0, Chloe Fairchild 0 0-0 0, Mercedes Burks 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 8-16 25.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 40, Sweet Home 11
Friday at Sweet Home
PHILOMATH 5 16 16 3 — 40
SWEET HOME 4 4 2 1 — 11
PHS scoring: Kiya Smith 12, Ingrid Hellesto 8, Hailie Couture 6, Cassidy Lewis 6, Elizabeth Morales 4, Mia Bennett 2, Alyson Todd 2, K Bacho 0, Alivia Pittman 0, Mia Cook 0.
Team notes: Philomath’s JV team goes to 15-0 on the season. ... Sophomore Kiya Smith scored a dozen points on five field goals with two of those 3-pointers. ... Philomath outscored Sweet Home 16-4 run in the second quarter to build a 21-8 lead by halftime. ... Ingrid Hellesto scored six of her eight points during the second. ... During a 16-2 run in the third, Smith scored seven points. Both Smith and Hailie Couture had 3-pointers in that quarter. ... The JV team plays Tuesday at home against Cascade and Friday on the road against Sisters.
Junior Varsity II
Team notes: The JVII squad did not play Friday night. ... The team’s record stands at 10-0. ... The JVII team plays Tuesday at home against Cascade and Friday at Woodburn.