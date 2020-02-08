Philomath girls now 19-0 after 57-25 road victory

The Philomath High School girls basketball team rolled to a 57-25 victory at Sweet Home Friday to remain unbeaten at 19-0 on the season.

The Warriors went to work from the opening tip-off with a 20-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Huskies played Philomath even in the second quarter to trail 32-16 at halftime but then the Warriors slammed the door shut with a 21-3 run in the third.

Sophomore Sage Kramer and junior Mia Rust were both in the zone with 41 of the team’s 57 points. Kramer scored 12 in the first and nine in the third for her 21 points. Rust was also big in those two quarters with six in the first and eight in the third and she ended up with 20 in all.

Sweet Home dropped to 7-12 overall, 1-7 in the league.

Philomath plays Tuesday at home against Cascade in what might be the final obstacle to an unbeaten regular season. The Cougars are sitting in second place in the conference at 6-1 with the Warriors in first at 8-0.

The season’s final three opponents — Sisters, Newport and Woodburn — have a combined record of 16-41 and could not keep pace with Philomath in their first meetings.