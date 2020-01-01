Philomath girls rally in 2nd half to down 5A Lebanon, 61-58

Sophomore Sage Kramer, who scored a game-high 24 points, said those halftime comments obviously worked.

“We were able to have more energy and we had to fix stuff on defense,” Kramer said. “Their No. 33 (senior Ellie Croco), she was just getting us with everything down low and making us collapse in so the 3-pointers were open, and they were hitting their threes. We just had to have more energy on D to come out and stop both of those.”

Although Croco’s scoring pace slowed in the second half, she still finished with a respectable 18 points. Success from beyond the three-point arc also saw less success with five of the seven in the game for Lebanon coming in the first and second quarters.

Philomath (9-0) has rallied from being down by double digits on the road in two of its last three games.

“It shows that we can, but we definitely need to not be down by as much as we go into state,” Kramer said while considering the long-term picture. “We don’t want to have that pattern (in tough playoff games) and not be able to come back.”

The word “determined” appears on the back of the players’ warmup shirts.