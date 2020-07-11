Philomath High athletes getting in work this summer

Philomath was scheduled to go to Crook County for a team camp on July 10 but that was canceled.

The boys basketball team hits the gym floor on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and coach Blake Ecker said it mostly involves fundamental work.

“We’ll go to the end of June typically and that give us probably 25 to 30 games in a very short amount of time and we’re supper happy with that,” Ecker said. “The guys can get out and do fundamental work, which is really good. It’s just great for the kids.”

The basketball’s annual summer trip, which would’ve occurred a couple of weeks ago, was canceled.

“It’s a bummer for the boys,” Ecker said. “A few years ago, we went to Tahoe, Stockton, San Francisco, rafting, we did a ton of stuff, and it’s a lot of fun. That’s part of the reason why you play basketball, why you play a sport. It’s the camaraderie and you enjoy the experience.”

The team is scheduled to make its traditional every-other-year trip to Alaska this season, but it’s uncertain if that will happen.

Softball coach Travis King said 18 girls showed up on the first day, which he considered to be a good turnout.