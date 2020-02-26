Philomath High boys complete run to Oregon West title with victory over Woodburn

“They pressured us and we knew the pressure was coming and we did a good job handling it in the first half,” Ecker said. “Second half, you get a couple of turnovers and all of a sudden we get upset. They weren’t doing anything we weren’t expecting them to do. It just kind of snowballed a little bit on us.”

With just under 2 minutes remaining in the game, Woodburn took its first lead since it had been 2-0 in the opening seconds. Down 36-35 at the time, the Warriors wouldn’t allow the Bulldogs to score another point the rest of the way.

But as Ecker commented, it did get interesting.

“We had some big plays ... Mike (Lundy) came down and we called that play to have him drive and get to the hoop and he finished and that was huge,” Ecker said. “Ben (Reams) had a big steal ... there were some big plays that happened in the second half.”

On the Lundy drive that Ecker mentioned, it occurred with 1:32 remaining with Lundy driving hard from the left side. Lundy made the basket, drew a foul and made the free throw for a 38-36 Warriors lead.

With 47 seconds left, Philomath’s defense stepped up when the Reams steal that Ecker also mentioned. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the ball went right back to Woodburn on a traveling call.