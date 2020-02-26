Philomath High boys complete run to Oregon West title with victory over Woodburn

The Philomath High School boys basketball team won the Oregon West Conference title outright on Tuesday night with a 40-36 victory over Woodburn.
Heading into the season, the prospects of the Warriors reaching those heights appeared to be slim. In 2018-19, the team labored through a 13-12 season and won just 33% of its games in the conference.
“If somebody would’ve said, ‘hey you’re going to be 19-4 and win the league this year,’ I probably would’ve laughed at them to start the season off,” veteran coach Blake Ecker said. “We kind of thought we were probably third, maybe, in league, but to come out and win these close ones and finish, these guys just find a way to win. But they sure like to make things interesting.”
Six of Philomath’s 10 wins in the conference came by five points or less, including Tuesday night’s regular-season finale. Dylan Bennett, one of six seniors recognized before the game, attributes much of that success to defense.
“I think our defense really shows how good we are,” Bennett said. “We’re probably going to set the record for (fewest) points per game allowed and we really pride ourselves on defense. I think our defense is really winning us games right now.”
Beyond those on-the-court strategies and execution, however, comes the intangibles. In Philomath’s case, it can be found up and down the roster.
“Last year, we had all kinds of talent but we didn’t have that leadership and we didn’t play ball together,” Ecker said. “This year, these guys play a lot better together and do a nice job of that.”
The Warriors really don’t have one standout star, so to speak, with an offensive attack that could see any one of five players lead the team in scoring on a given night.
“The unselfishness of our team, I think, it something we really hang our hats on,” Bennett said. “If someone’s hot, we’re going to give them the ball and let them go to work but sometimes, a player doesn’t have a huge-scoring game.”
Philomath’s defense didn’t allow much in the first half of the win over Woodburn. The Warriors gave up a jump shot and a couple of free throws in the first quarter and rolled to a double-digit lead by halftime at 25-13.
“We had a great game plan at halftime to not let them come back in the game and that didn’t seem to happen,” Bennett said. “Mostly, defensively, we were lazy and didn’t box out. We couldn’t run our offense ... they were pressuring us super hard.”
Woodburn opened the third with a 9-0 run to pull to within 25-22 before Dylan Edwards hit a jumper with 3:32 left in the quarter. The Bulldogs had come back and the game would remain close the rest of the way.
“They pressured us and we knew the pressure was coming and we did a good job handling it in the first half,” Ecker said. “Second half, you get a couple of turnovers and all of a sudden we get upset. They weren’t doing anything we weren’t expecting them to do. It just kind of snowballed a little bit on us.”
With just under 2 minutes remaining in the game, Woodburn took its first lead since it had been 2-0 in the opening seconds. Down 36-35 at the time, the Warriors wouldn’t allow the Bulldogs to score another point the rest of the way.
But as Ecker commented, it did get interesting.
“We had some big plays ... Mike (Lundy) came down and we called that play to have him drive and get to the hoop and he finished and that was huge,” Ecker said. “Ben (Reams) had a big steal ... there were some big plays that happened in the second half.”
On the Lundy drive that Ecker mentioned, it occurred with 1:32 remaining with Lundy driving hard from the left side. Lundy made the basket, drew a foul and made the free throw for a 38-36 Warriors lead.
With 47 seconds left, Philomath’s defense stepped up when the Reams steal that Ecker also mentioned. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the ball went right back to Woodburn on a traveling call.
Woodburn came out of a timeout and missed on a long shot attempt with freshman Ty May pulling down the rebound. But again, the Warriors were whistled for traveling to turn the ball over again.
Woodburn’s Jeovanny Marroquin drew a foul and went to the free-throw line with 17 seconds left but he wasn’t on the mark. On the second miss, teammate Cole Beyer grabbed the rebound to give the Warriors yet another opportunity.
Following a timeout, Marroquin attempted another drive to the hoop. The ball wouldn’t fall for him and Philomath’s Reams went up for the board.
Woodburn fouled with 5 seconds left and Lundy sank a pair of free throws to put the game out of reach at 40-36.
Lundy finished with 14 points, including a 3-pointer and 5 of 6 from the foul line, for the Warriors (19-4 overall, 10-2 Oregon West). Toby Stueve and Reams each scored nine.
Marroquin had a game-high 15 for the Bulldogs (16-7, 8-4).
Philomath earned an automatic berth in the Class 4A state playoffs. The
Warriors enter the postseason as a No. 2 seed based on its final OSAA ranking. Woodburn will need to play its way into state despite a No. 6 OSAA ranking. The Bulldodgs will host Siuslaw in a play-in game Friday. No. 10 Cascade finished second in the OWC standings and automatically qualified.
In all, five Oregon West teams are playing beyond the regular season. Besides Philomath, Cascade and Woodburn, both Sweet Home and Stayton qualified for home play-in games, an indicator of the conference’s strength this season.
The Warriors hope to arrange a tuneup contest in the coming days before hosting a first-round state playoff game on March 7. On that date, which is a Saturday, Philomath will play at home against the No. 15-seeded team. If the home teams all win in the play-in matchups, the Warriors could see a rematch against Hidden Valley, an opponent the Warriors defeated 72-41 back in early January.
Philomath 40, Woodburn 36
Tuesday at Philomath
WOODBURN (16-7, 8-4)...4...9...15...8...—...36
PHILOMATH (19-4, 10-2)...11...14...5...10...—...40
Woodburn: Jeovanny Marroquin 5 4-7 15, Reese Miller 2 4-5 8, Cole Beyer 2 0-0 4, Carter Nelson 2 0-0 4, Georgio Bustamante 1 0-0 3, Jonathan Marroquin 1 0-0 2, Tomas Veliz 0 0-0 0, Jordan Blem 0 0-0 0, Jose Lua 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-12 36.
Philomath: Michael Lundy 4 5-6 14, Toby Stueve 4 0-3 9, Ben Reams 2 5-7 9, Dylan Edwards 2 0-0 4, Cole Matthews 0 2-2 2, Ty May 0 2-4 2, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0, Colby Roe 0 0-0 0, Dylan Bennett 0 0-0 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 14-22 40.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 48, Woodburn 46
Tuesday at Philomath
WOODBURN...13...12...7...14...—...46
PHILOMATH...11...10...12...15...—...48
PHS scoring: Mark Grimmer 11, Isaac Lattin 8, Chad Russell 7, Caleb Jensen 6, Garrett Hibbs 5, Cameron Ordway 4, Brody Bushnell 4, Carson Gerding 2, Logan Carter 0.
Team notes: The JV team finishes the season with a 17-3 record. ... Sophomore Mark Grimmer scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line, including 4 for 4 with 50 seconds left (following a traditional foul and a technical foul) for a 45-41 lead. ... As a team, Philomath made 22 of 30 free throws (73.3%). ... Trey Ecker served as interim head coach with Eddie Van Vlack not available. ... Philomath trailed 25-21 at halftime and took a 33-32 lead into the fourth. ... Woodburn saw a game-tying shot attempt at the buzzer bounce off the rim.
Junior Varsity II
Woodburn 50, Philomath 48
Tuesday at Philomath
WOODBURN...6...26...13...5...—...50
PHILOMATH...13...5...12...18...—...48
PHS scoring: Josh Peters 16, Isaiah Poole 13, Chad Russell 7, Dylan Bell 4, Colton Hibbs 3, Micah Poole 2, Eliason Hinds-Cook 2, Isaac Workman 1, Aaron Sapp 0, Garrett Wulk 0, Dawson Clendenin 0.
Team notes: The JVII team suffered its only loss of the season in the finale and finishes 15-1. ... Philomath led by seven going into the second quarter but Woodburn went on a scoring barrage with a 26-5 run. ... The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter with an 18-5 run but fell two points short. ... Philomath beat Woodburn, 28-27, in their first meeting this season. ... Freshman Josh Peters scored 16 points on six field goals and 4 of 11 free throws. ... Freshman Isaiah Poole also hit double figures with 13 points on five field goals and 3 of 3 free throws. ... Freshman Chad Russell scored seven points in the second half — he could only be used in two quarters because he also played in the JV game. ... As a team, Philomath finished below 50% on free throws (11 of 23).