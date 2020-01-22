Philomath High girls focus on getting better while beating up on OWC competition

Through the first four games in Oregon West Conference play this season, Philomath High’s girls basketball team hasn’t been challenged. In those four wins, the margin-of-victory has averaged 33.8 points.

The No. 1 Warriors remained unbeaten on the season at 14-0 with Tuesday’s 57-17 rout over the visiting Outlaws. Could Philomath’s lack of close games become a concern late in the season when the Warriors do face tougher opponents? Will they be prepared to handle the heat when the pressure’s on?

“Every night we have to get better because everybody out there is getting better so we have to make sure that we are getting better, that’s the main thing,” PHS coach Ben Silva said. “We’ve had good practices where we compete in practice but it’s not ideal ... we’d rather have some closer games.”

Stayton appears to be the second-best team in the conference and the Warriors rolled to a 26-point win on the road over the Eagles back on Jan. 10.

Senior Emma Pankalla points back to Philomath’s challenging nonconference schedule. The Warriors had exceptional opponents such as Astoria and Hidden Valley — both on the road — and were able to battle through unscathed.