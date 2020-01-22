Philomath High girls focus on getting better while beating up on OWC competition

Through the first four games in Oregon West Conference play this season, Philomath High’s girls basketball team hasn’t been challenged. In those four wins, the margin-of-victory has averaged 33.8 points.
The No. 1 Warriors remained unbeaten on the season at 14-0 with Tuesday’s 57-17 rout over the visiting Outlaws. Could Philomath’s lack of close games become a concern late in the season when the Warriors do face tougher opponents? Will they be prepared to handle the heat when the pressure’s on?
“Every night we have to get better because everybody out there is getting better so we have to make sure that we are getting better, that’s the main thing,” PHS coach Ben Silva said. “We’ve had good practices where we compete in practice but it’s not ideal ... we’d rather have some closer games.”
Stayton appears to be the second-best team in the conference and the Warriors rolled to a 26-point win on the road over the Eagles back on Jan. 10.
Senior Emma Pankalla points back to Philomath’s challenging nonconference schedule. The Warriors had exceptional opponents such as Astoria and Hidden Valley — both on the road — and were able to battle through unscathed.
“I think our preseason was really hard and really tested us and we played really good teams and came out on top,” Pankalla said. “I think that’s good and we just have to have the mindset of getting better against any team.”
The Warriors did get in some needed work when it comes to setting up its offense.
“We executed our offense a little bit better in the second half once we slowed it down, stopped transitioning,” Silva said. “We were able to get some good looks out of our offense.”
With the game becoming such a blowout early on — Philomath led 24-0 a little over 6 minutes into the contest — the regular starters saw limited time on the floor. Sage Kramer, for example, sat out the second and fourth quarters.
The Outlaws (2-13 overall, 0-3 Oregon West) could not stop Kramer early on. The 5-foot-10 senior scored 18 of her 20 points in the opening 8 minutes with most coming on layups and put-backs under the hoop.
Philomath played so well in the first quarter that the Warriors didn’t even commit a foul. Philomath led 26-3 heading into the second quarter with the margin growing to 35-9 by halftime.
The Warriors back off a bit on the transition game with more set-up plays. In fact, all nine points in the quarter were scored on 3-pointers — two by senior Lara Hunter and the other by Pankalla in the final minute of the half.
The seniors have had quite a turnaround since their freshman and sophomore seasons and Pankalla’s among those having a lot of fun with the program’s recent success.
“My freshman and sophomore year, I was like, ‘well, it’s OK, it doesn’t really matter how we do,’” Pankalla said. “When Silva came in and we just turned this program around, it’s the best thing ever and it just really brought my love for basketball back.”
In the third quarter, the Philomath advantage grew to 51-12 with Silva getting the starters more playing time. Kramer opened the half with a jumper, junior Mia Rust scored six of her 10 and Pankalla buried another 3-pointer.
In all, 14 players saw action in the game, which was a plus because some of those athletes had missed out on a JV game that had been canceled.
Besides the 20 points from Kramer and 10 from Rust, Hunter ended up with 10 and Pankalla tossed in nine.
Philomath will play Friday in a nonconference game at Tillamook before jumping back into conference play next Tuesday against Newport.
Philomath 57, Sisters 17
Tuesday at Philomath
SISTER (2-13, 0-3) 3 6 3 5 — 17
PHILOMATH (14-0, 4-0) 26 9 16 6 — 57
Sisters: Payden Petterson 2 0-0 6, Emma Lutz 1 0-0 3, Ellie Rush 1 0-0 3, RylieReece Morgan 1 0-0 2, Josie Aylor 1 0-0 2, Josie Patton 0 1-2 1, Hallie Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Ellie Mayes 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Moffat 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 1-2 17.
Philomath: Sage Kramer 8 4-8 20, Lara Hunter 4 0-0 10, Mia Rust 5 0-0 10, Emma Pankalla 3 1-2 9, Rivers Nuno 1 0-0 2, Kamden Combs 1 0-3 2, Kaili Saathoff 1 0-0 2, Abigail Brown 1 0-0 2, Alexis Van Vlack 0 0-0 0, Braedyn McNeely 0 0-0 0, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-0 0, Hailie Couture 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-13 57.
Junior Varsity
Team notes: The JV game scheduled to be played against Sisters was canceled. ... The JV team’s record this season is 10-0. ... The team will play Friday at Tillamook.
Junior Varsity II
Team notes: The JVII team wasn’t scheduled to play Tuesday with Sisters not having a squad. ... Philomath’s JVII team is unbeaten this season at 7-0. ... The team plays Friday at Tillamook.