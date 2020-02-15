Philomath High girls now 21-0 with Friday's 72-10 win at Sisters

In the spirit of sportsmanship and to give younger players time on the floor, Philomath High School girls basketball coach Ben Silva often rests his starters in blowout games.

Sophomore Sage Kramer, senior Emma Pankalla and junior Mia Rust took the fourth quarter off during Friday night’s 72-10 victory at Sisters. But that didn’t stop all three of those athletes from scoring in double figures on the evening.

Kramer, in particular, had an exceptional point total with 36 — 14 in the first, eight in the second and 14 more in the third. Pankalla finished with 11 with nine of those during Philomath’s traditionally-strong third. Rust had 10 points spread out among those first 24 minutes.

The Warriors up their record to 21-0 overall and 10-0 in the Oregon West Conference on the season. Philomath is one of only two teams in the state with undefeated seasons intact — the other being Crane in Class 1A.

Philomath’s dominance was on display against an overmatched opponent, holding leads of 18-2 after the first, 37-5 at halftime and 62-5 going into the fourth. The Warriors had a 25-0 performance in the third quarter.

Senior RylieReece Morgan scored four points for the Outlaws (2-20 overall, 0-10 Oregon West).