Philomath High girls now 21-0 with Friday's 72-10 win at Sisters

In the spirit of sportsmanship and to give younger players time on the floor, Philomath High School girls basketball coach Ben Silva often rests his starters in blowout games.
Sophomore Sage Kramer, senior Emma Pankalla and junior Mia Rust took the fourth quarter off during Friday night’s 72-10 victory at Sisters. But that didn’t stop all three of those athletes from scoring in double figures on the evening.
Kramer, in particular, had an exceptional point total with 36 — 14 in the first, eight in the second and 14 more in the third. Pankalla finished with 11 with nine of those during Philomath’s traditionally-strong third. Rust had 10 points spread out among those first 24 minutes.
The Warriors up their record to 21-0 overall and 10-0 in the Oregon West Conference on the season. Philomath is one of only two teams in the state with undefeated seasons intact — the other being Crane in Class 1A.
Philomath’s dominance was on display against an overmatched opponent, holding leads of 18-2 after the first, 37-5 at halftime and 62-5 going into the fourth. The Warriors had a 25-0 performance in the third quarter.
Senior RylieReece Morgan scored four points for the Outlaws (2-20 overall, 0-10 Oregon West).
Philomath takes Tuesday off from competition and will next hit the floor on Friday with a trip to the coast to face Newport.
Philomath 72, Sisters 10
Friday at Sisters
PHILOMATH (21-0, 10-0)...18...19...25...10...—...72
SISTERS (2-20, 0-10)...2...3...0...5...—...10
Philomath: Sage Kramer 16 3-5 36, Emma Pankalla 5 0-0 11, Mia Rust 5 0-0 10, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 2 0-0 4, Lara Hunter 1 0-0 3, Alexis Van Vlack 1 0-0 2, Kamden Combs 1 0-0 2, Kiya Smith 1 0-0 2, Kaili Saathoff 1 0-0 2, Braedyn McNeely 0 0-0 0, Rivers Nuno 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 3-5 72.
You have free articles remaining.
Sisters: RylieReece Morgan 2 0-0 4, Payden Petterson 1 1-3 3, Josie Aylor 1 0-0 2, Hadley Schar 0 1-2 1, Hallie Schwartz 0 0-4 0, Ashlynn Moffat 0 0-0 0, Hannah Fendall 0 0-0 0, Elaina Mansfield 0 0-0 0, Josie Patton 0 0-2 0. Totals 4 2-11 10.
Junior Varsity
Team notes: Sisters does not have a JV team, so no game was played Friday. ... Philomath’s JV team record stands at 15-1. ... The team plays Friday at Newport.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 29, Woodburn 24
Friday at Woodburn
PHILOMATH...10...8...7...4...—...29
WOODBURN...2...5...15...2...—...24
PHS scoring: Alyson Todd 6, Alivia Pittman 6, Ingrid Hellesto 5, Mia Cook 4, Hannah Beck 4, Elizabeth Morales 0, Makayla Gilmore-Garcia 0.
Team notes: Philomath’s JVII team goes to 12-0 on the season. ... Six players scored four to six points to account for all of Philomath’s scoring. ... Alyson Todd and Alivia Pittman shared team-high scoring honors with six apiece. ... Philomath shot out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter. ... Down 18-7 at halftime, Woodburn had a strong third quarter to pull to within 25-22 going into the fourth. ... The JVII squad is scheduled to play next on Feb. 25 at home against Woodburn.