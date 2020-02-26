Philomath High girls thump Woodburn while Kramer puts up 44

Philomath High sophomore Sage Kramer very likely accomplished a feat never before seen in the history of the girls basketball program in Tuesday night’s 83–58 victory over Woodburn. She didn't start, coming off the bench and scored 44 points.
How is it that one of the top Class 4A players in the state didn’t find herself in the starting lineup? Well, it’s simple really. The Warriors were celebrating Senior Night and as a result, second-year coach Ben Silva started his four seniors along with one junior.
“It was a good night for our seniors to send them out with a win,” Silva said after his team finished Oregon West Conference play with a 12-0 record. “We didn’t lose a game in league this year, which is always nice. League opponents are tough. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, if it’s a league game, it’s going to be tough.”
Woodburn (8-15 overall, 5-7 Oregon West) actually put up a fight well into the second half behind the strength of its 3-point shooting. The Bulldogs buried a dozen treys and trailed by just 10 with 6:54 remaining in the game.
“You have to give them some credit,” Silva said. “They came out ready to shoot and some of them were deep. Once a team gets hot, the hoop looks big.”
But the bigger stories of the night were Philomath’s perfect record remaining intact, four seniors playing in their final regular-season games and those 44 points that Kramer put up.
Seniors Lara Hunter, Rivers Nuno, Emma Pankalla and Alexis Van Vlack — along with junior Mia Rust — were on the court at the opening tip-off. Philomath did have a bit of a slow start with Pankalla hitting for the team’s first points on a 3-pointer nearly three minutes into the game.
Pankalla proved to be big in the opening quarter with 10 of her 16 points coming in the game’s first five minutes. Kramer checked in with 3:44 left in the quarter and the Bulldogs never had a chance.
Or did they? The 3-pointers kept falling and with seven in the first half — five in the second quarter alone. Teams that are able to pull off that type of shooting percentage on 3s often put themselves in position for a victory but Philomath just had to much firepower of its own.
Kramer, who also sat out the first half of the third quarter, ended up with 17 field goals — five of those 3-pointers — and hit 5 of 8 free throws. In fact, after she checked into the game midway through the third, Kramer scored a dozen points over 3:43 of clock time.
The 44 points was a career high for Kramer and just three points shy of the school record. Trisha Stevens scored 47 points in a 1987 Class AA state tournament victory over Marist.
Besides those Kramer points and the 16 from Pankalla, Rust also hit double digits with 15 points on five field goals and 5 of 5 free throws. Pankalla’s points included a pair of 3-pointers.
Sophomore Aria Kent led Woodburn with 15 points.
Philomath (23-0 overall) will play at 3 p.m. Saturday at home against West Albany in a game arranged to serve as a tune-up for the playoffs. The Bulldogs will be a tough opponent with a 15-8 record and No. 9 OSAA ranking in Class 5A this season.
Philomath earned an automatic berth into the 4A playoffs and will host a first-round game on March 6.
“We’ll fix some of our things that we can improve on and get ready to roll through the state playoffs,” Silva said. “We’re definitely not done.”
Philomath 83, Woodburn 58
Tuesday at Philomath
You have free articles remaining.
WOODBURN (8-15, 5-7)...11...20...21...6...—...58
PHILOMATH (23-0, 12-0)...19...24...20...20...—...83
Woodburn: Aria Kent 4 4-6 15, Taiya Kent 3 5-7 11, Willow Nesham 4 0-0 11, Eliana Arechiga 3 0-0 8, Lina Cabrera 2 1-2 7, Leslie Barajas-Contreras 1 0-0 3, Briana Cruz Bogarin 1 0-0 3, Marlene Hernandez Vivar 0 0-0 0, Tatyana Kalugin 0 0-0 0, Alexandra Sanarov Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Lilli Pankey 0 0-0 0, Dulce Loya Lupian 0 0-0 0, Mya Salinas 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 10-16 58.
Philomath: Sage Kramer 17 5-8 44, Emma Pankalla 7 0-2 16, Mia Rust 5 5-5 15, Braedyn McNeely 1 0-0 2, Rivers Nuno 1 0-0 2, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 1 0-0 2, Kamden Combs 0 2-2 2, Alexis Van Vlack 0 0-0 0, Lara Hunter 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Kaili Saathoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 12-19 83.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 43, Woodburn 17
Tuesday at Philomath
WOODBURN...3...5...2...7...—...17
PHILOMATH...14...4...15...10...—...43
PHS scoring: Hailie Couture 12, Kiya Smith 8, Cassidy Lewis 7, Ingrid Hellesto 6, K Bacho 4, Alivia Pittman 4, Mia Bennett 2, Elizabeth Morales 0, Alyson Todd 0, Mia Cook 0.
Team notes: The girls JV team finishes the season with a 17-1 record. ... Philomath had big starts to each half with a 14-3 run in the first quarter and a 15-2 run in the third quarter. ... Freshman Hailie Couture scored 12 points with eight in the second half. ... Philomath shot only two free throws in the game.
Junior Varsity II
Woodburn 36, Philomath 34
Tuesday at Philomath
WOODBURN...14...3...9...10...—...36
PHILOMATH...10...14...4...6...—...34
PHS scoring: Hannah Beck 9, Mia Cook 8, Alyson Todd 6, Elizabeth Morales 5, Ingrid Hellesto 2, Macy Freeman 2, Alivia Pittman 2, Brooke Moade 0, Makayla Gilmore-Garcia 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-4 34.
Team notes: The JVII squad lost for the only time this season in the finale and finishes 12-1. ... Freshman Hannah Beck had a team-high nine points and scored seven in the second quarter alone. ... Freshman Mia Cook finished with eight points on four field goals. ... Woodburn’s top scorer, Kaileah Peterson, finished with 19 points with five of her baskets coming on 3-pointers. ... Philomath led 24-17 at halftime but Woodburn rallied in the fourth.