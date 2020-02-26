Philomath High girls thump Woodburn while Kramer puts up 44

Seniors Lara Hunter, Rivers Nuno, Emma Pankalla and Alexis Van Vlack — along with junior Mia Rust — were on the court at the opening tip-off. Philomath did have a bit of a slow start with Pankalla hitting for the team’s first points on a 3-pointer nearly three minutes into the game.

Pankalla proved to be big in the opening quarter with 10 of her 16 points coming in the game’s first five minutes. Kramer checked in with 3:44 left in the quarter and the Bulldogs never had a chance.

Or did they? The 3-pointers kept falling and with seven in the first half — five in the second quarter alone. Teams that are able to pull off that type of shooting percentage on 3s often put themselves in position for a victory but Philomath just had to much firepower of its own.

Kramer, who also sat out the first half of the third quarter, ended up with 17 field goals — five of those 3-pointers — and hit 5 of 8 free throws. In fact, after she checked into the game midway through the third, Kramer scored a dozen points over 3:43 of clock time.

The 44 points was a career high for Kramer and just three points shy of the school record. Trisha Stevens scored 47 points in a 1987 Class AA state tournament victory over Marist.