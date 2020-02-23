Philomath High qualifies 8 wrestlers for state tournament

Technically, even surviving the blood round doesn’t guarantee an automatic berth at state. If a wrestler loses in the third-place match and the winner of the fifth-place match isn’t an opponent that he had defeated earlier in the tournament, then they square off in a true win you’re in, lose you’re out “wrestle-back” showdown.

“The fact that we had no wrestle-backs was even better because that means the kids that took fifth and sixth we had already beaten,” Woosley said. “I thought we’d have a little bit better results in the finals, but overall, I’m pleased.”

Junior Issiah Blackburn qualified for the second straight year with second place at 195 pounds. In the championship match, he lost to Elmira’s Nat Brown on a 7-3 decision.

“I was thinking this time I could come out with a victory but it is what it is,” Blackburn said. “I mean, you’ve got to take it with the wins and just keep your head up going into state.”

Blackburn had been wrestling at 182 for most of the season but Woosley bumped him to 195. He also wrestled junior Connar Kohn at 195 instead of putting him at 220. Both were moves to try to set up his wrestlers for the best possible chance to do damage at state.