Philomath High qualifies 8 wrestlers for state tournament

STAYTON — In the wrestling world, it’s known as the “blood round.” You win and you’re in, you lose and you’re out.
Despite slipping to fifth place in the team standings on Saturday’s second day of the 4A Special District 2 Tournament, Philomath High’s wrestlers dominated in the do-or-die consolation semifinals.
“We knew coming in this morning, we were up against a cliff trying to survive,” PHS coach Troy Woosley said in reference to the semifinals, a round that two of eight Warriors advanced out of into title matches. “The way this young team came back in the blood round was really, really awesome. We won all of them. All of the kids that lost in the semis came back and won and that’s huge, that’s huge.”
In the end, it all added up to eight PHS wrestlers qualifying for this week’s Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament, a list that includes runners-up Issiah Blackburn and Joseph Choi, third-place medalists Caleb Blackburn and Connar Kohn, and fourth-place finishers Blake Niemann, Ben Hernandez, David Griffith and Blaise Pindell.
“That’s a good ratio for (a team of) 13 wrestlers,” Woosley said.
It’s the most boys Philomath will take to state since 2011 with eight qualified. If you add the one girls’ state qualifier in Reynece Ryan, that’s nine in all from PHS going to Portland. The last time the Warriors had that many was back in 2010 when 13 qualified.
Technically, even surviving the blood round doesn’t guarantee an automatic berth at state. If a wrestler loses in the third-place match and the winner of the fifth-place match isn’t an opponent that he had defeated earlier in the tournament, then they square off in a true win you’re in, lose you’re out “wrestle-back” showdown.
“The fact that we had no wrestle-backs was even better because that means the kids that took fifth and sixth we had already beaten,” Woosley said. “I thought we’d have a little bit better results in the finals, but overall, I’m pleased.”
Junior Issiah Blackburn qualified for the second straight year with second place at 195 pounds. In the championship match, he lost to Elmira’s Nat Brown on a 7-3 decision.
“I was thinking this time I could come out with a victory but it is what it is,” Blackburn said. “I mean, you’ve got to take it with the wins and just keep your head up going into state.”
Blackburn had been wrestling at 182 for most of the season but Woosley bumped him to 195. He also wrestled junior Connar Kohn at 195 instead of putting him at 220. Both were moves to try to set up his wrestlers for the best possible chance to do damage at state.
“We were thinking about where the Banks kid was going and it was an educated guess basically. He is a two-time state champ and he’s been at 195 and 220,” Woosley said in reference to Banks senior James Ellis. “I had a gut feeling ... I saw him a couple of times at 195 and he didn’t look as good.”
Meanwhile, Woosley knew 182 pounds looked stacked and so Blackburn moved up.
“I think I like our chances ... I still think Connar and Issiah are a top four, top five, and that’s why we went there.”
Blackburn also feels the coach moved him up in weight because he can handle himself against bigger opponents.
“I wrestle with my muscle and I wrestle with my body a lot,” Blackburn said. “I didn’t feel it that much but I definitely think there is a slight advantage to it — when I’m on bottom, I can feel their weight.”
Blackburn pinned opponents from Sweet Home and Cascade to reach the finals. He really wanted to beat Elmira’s Brown.
“Sophomore year, I lost to him 4-2 in the finals at a tournament in Central,” Blackburn said. “But other than that, we’ve been friends and we’ve practiced together. I would’ve loved to beat him.”
Woosley felt Brown neutralized Blackburn’s assets with his strategy.
“I thought Issiah would wrestle with Brown a little more,” Woosley said. “He kind of wrestled his style and it took it out of ours.”
Choi became the first Philomath heavyweight to qualify for state since Lucas Sinclar in 2014. Choi, a sophomore, faced No. 7-ranked Matthew Horrillo, a Siuslaw senior, in the finals. For the second time in a week, Choi lost to Horrillo on a three-point decision — they faced off in a Feb. 13 dual and it ended 5-2.
“I was hoping I was going to beat the Siuslaw heavyweight, but he did something that I haven’t seen the last time we wrestled each other,” Choi said after losing on a 3-0 decision. “I wasn’t expecting it and prepared to beat him.”
Choi opened the tournament with a pin over a Junction City opponent but really had to fight in the semifinals for a win. Going up against Sweet Home’s David McMullen, Choi ended with a 5-1 decision on a tiebreaker.
“My goal is to at least get one or two wins,” Choi said about heading to state. “I’m not expecting very much because not very many people in this league are super-experienced.”
Kohn returns to state for the second time. He qualified as a freshman but fell short during his sophomore season.
“Honestly, I’m looking forward to it,” Kohn said about getting back to Portland. “I had a year to get used to the whole wrestling scene at the high school. Freshman year was great; sophomore year, it was good to take a year just to see where I’m at, see what I can do better.”
Kohn took a tough loss in the 195 semifinals against Elmira’s Brown but regrouped to win in the consolation semis over Sweet Home’s Charlie Crawford and in the third-place match over another Husky grappler, Iakona Howerton.
“It just comes down to the point, if you lose, yeah it sucks, but you’re still in and you have to finish your matches,” Kohn said when asked how he worked through the loss.
But Kohn was glad to wrestle Brown, who came in ranked No. 3 statewide at 195. Kohn came in ranked No. 4.
“I got to see him pretty early on,” Kohn said. “It was good to get that match and see where I’m at as for state, which is always good.”
Three freshmen qualified for the Warriors led by Caleb Blackburn’s third-place performance at 126 pounds.
“I think it’s really cool that I made it, but the season’s still not over, still going to work hard,” he said. “Stay humble and do my best at state.”
Blackburn won four of five matches, including a 7-2 decision in the third-place match over Siuslaw’s Hunter Petterson. It was a strong finish for Blackburn, who had a slow start to the season with a preseason concussion and then injuring his ankle in a dual bout against Central Linn.
Two other freshman — Hernandez and Griffith — also punched their tickets. Hernandez, who wrestles at 120, advanced to the medal round with a pin in 4:53 over Elmira’s William Walton. In the third-place match, he lost on a pin to Sweet Home’s Connor Ford.
Griffith won on a pin in 4:28 in his 138-pound consolation semifinal match over Cascade’s Caymus Roache. He dropped the third-place match on a pin to Sweet Home’s Tristan Spencer.
Niemann, a sophomore who is ranked No. 5 statewide, placed fourth at 106 and will make his first appearance at state. Niemann won in the consolation semifinals over Siuslaw’s Yoskar De La More on a close 9-7 decision. Sweet Home’s Treyson Smith got him in the third-place match.
At 145, Pindell battled to a fourth-place finish to qualify. He won in the consolation semis by the closest of margins with a sudden victory decision over Junction City’s Carson Henderson. In the third-place match, Pindell, who is ranked No. 6 statewide, lost to Sweet Home’s Gavin Walberg.
Among the wrestlers that didn’t qualify among the top four, freshman Chase Ringwald placed sixth at 113.
OSAA 4A Special District 2 Tournament
Friday-Saturday at Stayton
Team scoring: Sweet Home 477.5, Cascade 214, Stayton 167, Siuslaw 163.5, Philomath 151.5, Junction City 123.5, Elmira 103.5, Newport 25.
PHS results
106 — Blake Niemann (2-2, 4th): Pinned Wyatt Hooper, Stayton, 3:08; lost maj. dec. Jake Sieminski, Sweet Home, 16-5; dec. Yoskar De La Mora, Siuslaw, 9-7; pinned by Treyson Smith, Sweet Home, 2:50.
113 — Chase Ringwald (2-3, 6th): Lost dec. Cody Murphy, Stayton, 6-5; maj. dec. Dominic Rodriguez, Sweet Home, 12-1; pinned Cayden Gray, Siuslaw, 2:46; pinned by Ben Adams, Stayton, 5:18; lost maj. dec. Cody Murphy, Stayton, 9-0.
113 — Isaac Harris (0-2): Pinned by Daniel Moore, Cascade, 3:30; pinned by Ben Adams, Stayton, 5:52.
120 — Ben Hernandez (2-2, 4th): Pinned Connor Stapleton, Cascade, 3:03; pinned by Evan Potter, Junction City, 0:48; pinned William Walton, Elmira, 4:53; pinned by Connor Ford, Sweet Home, 0:56.
126 — Caleb Blackburn (4-1, 3rd): Pinned Kyle Hughes, Siuslaw, 5:53; pinned Lucy Roache, Cascade, 2:59; pinned by Rian Howard, Sweet Home, 0:35; pinned Trenton Smith, Sweet Home, 2:19; dec. Hunter Petterson, Siuslaw, 7-2.
138 — David Griffith (3-2, 4th): Pinned Chance O’Brien, Siuslaw, 1:31; tech. fall Seth Drago, Elmira, 18-2 (4:58); pinned by Jackson Royer, Sweet Home, 0:51; pinned Caymus Roache, Cascade, 4:28; pinned by Tristan Spencer, Sweet Home, 0:59.
138 — Jacob Williams (0-2): Lost tech. fall Koby Warren, Elmira, 16-0 (3:07); pinned by Caymus Roache, Cascade, 4:45.
145 — Blaise Pindell (3-2, 4th): Pinned Chance Ellingsworth, Stayton, 5:36; dec. Joe Baxter, Cascade, 5-2; lost dec. Brayden Newport, Sweet Home, 6-3; dec. Carson Henderson, Junction City, 7-5 (SV); pinned by Gavin Walberg, Sweet Home, 1:39.
152 — Cooper Latz (0-2): Pinned by Ethan Spencer, Sweet Home, 0:48; pinned by AJ Xiong, Cascade, 2:54.
195 — Issiah Blackburn (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Charlie Crawford, Sweet Home, 3:12; pinned Gale Ochoa, Cascade, 3:55; lost dec. Nat Brown, Elmira, 7-3.
195 — Connar Kohn (3-1, 3rd): Pinned Tristan Bradley, Cascade, 0:40; pinned by Nat Brown, Elmira, 5:28; pinned Charlie Crawford, Sweet Home, 1:29; pinned Iakona Howerton, Sweet Home, 2:51.
220 — Enoch Aparicio (0-2): Pinned by Christian Newlan, Siuslaw, 1:14; pinned by Luke Wolgamott, Elmira, 0:23.
285 — Joseph Choi (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Hunter Davis, Junction City, 1:37; dec. David McMullen, Sweet Home, 5-1 (TB); lost dec. Matthew Horrillo, Siuslaw, 3-0.