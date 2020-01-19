Philomath High wrestlers 8th at Oregon Classic

The Philomath High School wrestling team placed eighth, two individuals went through two days of bouts undefeated and a third Warrior pulled off an exciting victory over one of the top competitors in the state at the Oregon Classic in Redmond.

“We just really wrestled great Friday,” PHS coach Troy Woosley said about the duals tournament. “It wasn’t because of the competition either; they just wrestled with a bunch of passion and came in with energy.”

But on Saturday, the team hit a wall, so to speak, with three dual losses.

“We saw the lights, the stage and we froze,” Woosley said. “Most of our wrestlers were the same way, it was a group effort.”

Philomath has a young roster that includes nine freshmen and sophomores in the lineup.

Added Woosley, “We wrestled several state champion on Saturday and we were just overmatched.”

Junior Connar Kohn and sophomore Blake Niemann didn’t lose a bout all weekend — not an easy task considering the competition — but perhaps the biggest moment for the Warriors came in the Friday dual against Tillamook.