Philomath Now: Boys basketball team hangs on to beat Stayton, 45-40

Reporting live from tonight’s Philomath boys basketball game against Stayton in the PHS gym:
The Philomath boys basketball team saw a double-digit lead disappear in the fourth quarter and the visiting Eagles even tied the game at 37-37 with 3:11 remaining. But PHS came through by hitting 6 of 9 free throws and Ty May got a good bounce on a short jumper for a 45-40 victory.
Michael Lundy finished with 18, May scored 12 and Dylan Edwards had 10.
The Warriors go to 15-3 overall and 6-1 in the Oregon West. Stayton’s record is now 11-7 and 3-4.
Philomath plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Sweet Home.
Look for a complete story and photo gallery from tonight’s coverage on Wednesday on PhilomathExpress.com.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
