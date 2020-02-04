Philomath Now: Girls basketball team holds off Stayton, 43-41

Reporting live from tonight’s Philomath girls basketball game against Stayton in the PHS gym:

The Philomath girls basketball team battled back from a double-digit deficit to hold off upset-minded Stayton, 43-41. Emma Pankalla scored 13 while Mia Rust and Sage Kramer each had 12. The Warriors had to pull out the win with its top scorer, Kramer, on the bench most of the second half.

Stayton had a chance to tie at the end but missed a driving layup as the final buzzer sounded.

The Warriors go to 18-0 overall and 7-0 in the Oregon West. Stayton’s record is now 12-6 and 4-3.

Philomath plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Sweet Home.

Look for a complete story and photo gallery from tonight’s coverage on Wednesday at PhilomathExpress.com.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached via email at brad.fuqua@lee.net. Follow him at Twitter.com/philomathnews.

