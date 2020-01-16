Philomath pushes ranked Junction City wrestling squad to the limit

In a dual against the No. 4-ranked team in Class 4A Wednesday night, the outcome remained in doubt until the final bout.
Philomath held a 36-35 lead in front of its home fans with No. 6 Blaise Pindell going up against No. 5 Emmett Henderson at 152 pounds — those rankings coming from the Oregon Wrestling Forum. The bout was close with Pindell leading 3-2 past the midway point of the first period before Henderson finished with a reversal and three-point near fall for a 7-3 lead. By the time the third period started, Henderson was clinging to a 7-5 lead.
“Very winnable match,” PHS coach Troy Woosley said. “We had three times tipped and didn’t get anything out of it.”
In the final 2 minutes, Henderson upped his lead with an escape at 1:38 remaining and then got a takedown about 20 seconds later to finish with a 10-5 win. Junction City had survived a major scare from the Warriors.
“Tonight’s performance makes it a lot easier for me to think of where we are as a coach for this weekend,” Woosley said, referring to Friday and Saturday’s Oregon Classic dual tournament in Redmond. “For us to come that close to the No. 4-ranked team in the state and then go to the Classic and wrestle, it’s going to give this young team confidence.”
Woosley’s not kidding when he refers to his squad as young. Six freshmen can be found on the roster with four of those competing in varsity matches against the Tigers. Among those, David Griffith won a key bout at 145 pounds with a 9-3 decision to give the Warriors that 36-35 lead (the dual started at 160 and ended with 152). His opponent was no pushover, either, with Junction City senior Henry Casarez in the statewide rankings at No. 11 with a 14-3 record.
“It was tough just like I knew it was going to be,” Griffith said after the win, adding that his strategy was “to stay low, try not to get into a throwing match with him; try to wrestle more my pace of a match and keep it under control.”
Griffith came out fired up and held a 7-0 lead at the end of the first period — all of those points coming in a 48-second span. Casarez could only manage three escapes with no takedowns.
Griffith now has a 13-10 record — not bad for a wrestler making the transition from middle school.
“It’s more difficult than I expected it to be but it’s going well,” he said about his first high school season. “I’ve got to keep working on the smaller things ... I’ve always got places to improve on.”
Going into 145, Junction City held a 35-33 lead. Participating in such a close dual against a ranked team can impact those getting ready to take the mat.
“It puts a little bit of extra pressure on it,” Griffith said. “I just try not to think about it. I try to wrestle like it’s 0-0 with a fresh start and wrestle my match.”
Freshman Caleb Blackburn also notched a victory with a pin in 1:43 over his opponent at 132 pounds. And even though freshman Chase Ringwald lost at 113, he held a No. 1-ranked wrestler in Cameron Truesdell to a technical fall — important for the team scoring.
“All of the freshmen wrestled well even in losing,” Woosley said. “Chase wrestled a kid who was second at state last year. For him to get tech-falled, that saves a team point and it came down to nothing (in the team race), two points, and that helped a lot.
“But yeah, it’s good to see the freshmen having a lot of success that they did tonight,” he added.
Freshman Ben Hernandez lost on a pin at 126 but had the difficult task of facing No. 2-ranked Evan Potter, who now has a 25-3 record.
Among the upperclassmen, junior Connar Kohn had a major victory with a 9-5 decision at 220 pounds over junior Bryer Moore. Coming into the match, Moore was ranked No. 4 at heavyweight while Kohn was No. 6 at 220.
“I know he came down from heavyweight so I was trying to avoid a lot of the heavyweight stuff — the tie-ups — and just trying to wrestle my stuff, find whatever works for me,” Kohn said.
Kohn and Moore were familiar with one another from their middle school years but it was the first time they had wrestled at the high school level.
“I’ve been wanting to go at it again because I’ve seen him around but we’ve been at different weights,” Kohn said. “Him coming down to 220, I’m not sure for all of the reasons why, but yeah, I was glad to see that.”
Moore opened the bout with a takedown at the 1:21 mark of the first but Kohn countered with a reversal at 1:03 and finished the period with a three-point near fall. Kohn added two more points in the second and then went up 9-2 early in the final period.
Moore finished with an escape followed by a takedown with 1:20 remaining but Kohn held on for the four-point decision.
Kohn’s season record now stands at 16-3 and he plans to challenge himself at this weekend’s Oregon Classic at a lower weight division.
“I might be dropping to 195 for Redmond, that’s my goal,” he said. “I’m going to drop and see how I do there becasue there are a lot of good schools (in Philomath’s pool). If I remember, the third, fourth and fifth placer for state at 195 are going to be there in our group, so I’ll get to see how I do there.”
Junior Issiah Blackburn, sophomore Joseph Choi and sophomore Blake Niemann also won matches against the Tigers. Blackburn, ranked No. 6 at 182, pinned his opponent early in the second period while Choi defeated his opponent with a stick in just 46 seconds at heavyweight. Niemann, ranked No. 6, had the fastest pin on the night with a 20-second performance against his opponent.
Forfeits did play into the final score with Junction City winning twice (170, 195) and Philomath once (120) in that fashion. If counting points only from matches that were staged, Philomath had a 30-26 edge.
The Warriors compete Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Classic in Redmond.
Junction City 38, Philomath 36
Wednesday at Philomath
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, pinned Cade Grant, 0:20
113 — Cameron Truesdell, Junction City, tech. fall Chase Ringwald, 20-5 (5:33)
120 — Isaac Harris, Philomath, won by forfeit
126 — Evan Potter, Junction City, pinned Ben Hernandez, 1:27
132 — Caleb Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Chance Hutchinson, 1:43
138 — Bodee Haddy, Junction City, pinned Jacob Williams, 1:55
145 — David Griffith, Philomath, dec. Henry Casarez, 9-3
152 — Emmett Henderson, Junction City, dec. Blaise Pindell, 10-5
160 — Ezra Haddy, Junction City, pinned Cooper Latz, 1:10
170 — Matthew Dean, Junction City, won by forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Skyler Breeton, 2:23
195 — Gavin Watters, Junction City, won by forfeit
220 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, dec. Bryer Moore, 9-5
285 —Joseph Choi, Philomath, pinned Hunter Davis, 0:46
Exhibition
138 — Richard Rodriguez, Junction City, tech. fall David Hunter, 16-0 (4:46)
138 — Carson Henderson, Junction City, pinned David Hunter, 0:22