Philomath pushes ranked Junction City wrestling squad to the limit

In a dual against the No. 4-ranked team in Class 4A Wednesday night, the outcome remained in doubt until the final bout.

Philomath held a 36-35 lead in front of its home fans with No. 6 Blaise Pindell going up against No. 5 Emmett Henderson at 152 pounds — those rankings coming from the Oregon Wrestling Forum. The bout was close with Pindell leading 3-2 past the midway point of the first period before Henderson finished with a reversal and three-point near fall for a 7-3 lead. By the time the third period started, Henderson was clinging to a 7-5 lead.

“Very winnable match,” PHS coach Troy Woosley said. “We had three times tipped and didn’t get anything out of it.”

In the final 2 minutes, Henderson upped his lead with an escape at 1:38 remaining and then got a takedown about 20 seconds later to finish with a 10-5 win. Junction City had survived a major scare from the Warriors.

“Tonight’s performance makes it a lot easier for me to think of where we are as a coach for this weekend,” Woosley said, referring to Friday and Saturday’s Oregon Classic dual tournament in Redmond. “For us to come that close to the No. 4-ranked team in the state and then go to the Classic and wrestle, it’s going to give this young team confidence.”