Philomath's boys take important conference victory over Cascade

Midway through the fourth quarter Tuesday evening with Cascade trying to make a late run, Philomath senior Ben Reams brought the ball down while taking note of the play his coach had called out.
Senior teammate Toby Stueve set up his defender, cut back door and received the pass from Reams for a layup.
“Tensions were running high and they guy’s all over me,” Reams said. “So I dribble down, back it up and I see Toby making that run straight to him and it ended up being great.”
The Warriors went up by 10 points and the Cougars posed no serious threats the rest of the way. Philomath ended up with a 52-42 boys basketball victory.
“It works good, looks good, you run that back door,” Ecker said. “It’s effective and it kinda stings a team. It’s a nice one to throw a dagger into them a little bit.”
Philomath labored on offense in a loss at Sweet Home the previous Friday, so the performance against Cascade was sorely needed for the team to stay in contention for an Oregon West Conference title.
“After that last game against Sweet Home, it was unacceptable to lose, honestly, and it was good that we took care of business tonight,” Reams said.
Added Ecker, “It feels good to get that win ... Cascade’s always a tough team to play.”
The first few minutes didn’t go well for the Warriors with a couple of missed layups that allowed Cascade to get off to a 6-0 start. But then Philomath went on a 10-0 run, a stretch that included 3-pointers from both Michael Lundy and Stueve.
Cascade the lead back briefly near the beginning of the second quarter on a Carson Molan 3-pointer, but the Warriors responded on the other end with Stueve finding Reams for an inside basket. Lundy drove in strong for two, Stueve scored on a fast break and Lundy buried a pair of free throws for an 18-11 advantage.
The Warriors never trailed the rest of the game.
“I thought we did a good job on the defensive end,” Ecker said. “For the most part, we held them to 39 if not for that last-second 3. Holding a team to 39 points — that’s pretty good.”
Philomath led by as many as 15 in the third quarter although the Cougars did cut their deficit down to six with 5:47 remaining in the game. But the back-door bucket gave momentum back to the Warriors.
“We did a much better in the second half rebounding and only allowing them for the most part one shot,” Ecker said. “Then we came down and did some things on the offensive end, too, and we were able to score.”
Freshman Ty May had a big second half with 14 of his 19 game-high points in the second half. At the free-throw line, Philomath made 9 of 11 in the fourth quarter, including May’s 5 of 6 and Lundy’s 4 of 4.
In addition to May’s 19, Lundy ended up with 17 while Stueve had eight and Reams had six.
Bischoff scored 13 and Molan finished with 11 for the Cougars (16-4 overall, 6-2 Oregon West).
Philomath (16-4, 7-2) will head to last-place Sisters Friday night.
Philomath 52, Cascade 42
Tuesday at Philomath
CASCADE (16-4, 6-2)...8...9...14...11...—...42
PHILOMATH (16-4, 7-2)...10...20...11...11...—...52
Cascade: Carson Bischoff 5 2-3 13, Carson Molan 4 0-2 11, Kellen Sande 2 0-0 6, Dominic Ball 3 0-0 6, Drake Davis 1 1-2 3, Matt-Alex Raney 1 0-0 3, Jake Bertsch 0 0-0 0, Elijah Nolan 0 0-0 0, David Kanoff 0 0-0 0, Justus Bischoff 0 0-0 0, Jacob Winstead 0 0-1 0. Totals 16 3-8 42.
Philomath: Ty May 6 6-7 19, Michael Lundy 5 6-6 17, Toby Stueve 3 1-2 8, Ben Reams 2 2-3 6, Dylan Edwards 0 2-2 2, Dylan Bennett 0 0-2 0, Cole Matthews 0 0-0 0, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 17-22 52.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 48, Cascade 29
Tuesday at Philomath
CASCADE...15...2...4...10...—...31
PHILOMATH...13...10...12...13...—...48
PHS scoring: Mark Grimmer 13, Isaac Lattin 8, Brody Bushnell 8, Cameron Ordway 6, Caleb Jensen 5, Chad Russell 4, Carson Gerding 3, Micah Poole 1, Isaiah Poole 0, Logan Carter 0.
Team notes: The JV team improved to 14-3 on the season. ... The Warriors trailed after the first quarter but outscored the Cougars 22-6 over the second and third quarters for a 35-21 lead going into the fourth. ... Mark Grimmer scored 13 points on four field goals and 5 of 8 free throws. ... Garrett Hibbs, a key starter, was not available to play. ... Another key starter, Carson Gerding, went out with an ankle sprain in the first quarter. ... The JV team plays Friday at Sisters.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 51, Cascade 28
Tuesday at Philomath
CASCADE...6...4...11...7...—...28
PHILOMATH...4...12...17...18...—...51
PHS scoring: Micah Poole 12, Chad Russell 10, Dylan Bell 7, Josh Peters 6, Isaiah Poole 6, Garrett Wulk 4, Dawson Clendenin 4, Aaron Sapp 2, Colton Hibbs 0, Isaac Workman 0, Eliason Hinds-Cook 0.
Team notes: The JVII team goes to 13-0 on the season. ... Philomath trailed 6-4 after the fist quarter but took a 16-10 lead into the half. ... The Warriors outscored Cascade by 17 points in the second half. ... Micah Poole scored eight of his 12 in the fourth quarter. ... Chad Russell had 10 points, six of those in the second quarter. ... The team is scheduled to play Feb. 14 at Sisters.