Philomath's boys take important conference victory over Cascade

The first few minutes didn’t go well for the Warriors with a couple of missed layups that allowed Cascade to get off to a 6-0 start. But then Philomath went on a 10-0 run, a stretch that included 3-pointers from both Michael Lundy and Stueve.

Cascade the lead back briefly near the beginning of the second quarter on a Carson Molan 3-pointer, but the Warriors responded on the other end with Stueve finding Reams for an inside basket. Lundy drove in strong for two, Stueve scored on a fast break and Lundy buried a pair of free throws for an 18-11 advantage.

The Warriors never trailed the rest of the game.

“I thought we did a good job on the defensive end,” Ecker said. “For the most part, we held them to 39 if not for that last-second 3. Holding a team to 39 points — that’s pretty good.”

Philomath led by as many as 15 in the third quarter although the Cougars did cut their deficit down to six with 5:47 remaining in the game. But the back-door bucket gave momentum back to the Warriors.

“We did a much better in the second half rebounding and only allowing them for the most part one shot,” Ecker said. “Then we came down and did some things on the offensive end, too, and we were able to score.”