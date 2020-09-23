Philomath’s entire starting lineup earns all-OWC honors in girls hoops

“She’s another one of the best players in the state, a top-five player as well,” Silva said about Pankalla, a 5-foot-10 guard who averaged seven assists per game and once had 15 in a win over Newport. “She scored with the ball a little more this year but her ability to distribute — everything ran through her. That’s what made us so good was her ability to share the basketball.”

Rust, a 5-foot-10 post, was a dangerous player that could beat opponents at the most important times during a game.

“She has that ‘it’ factor, she always brings it,” Silva said. “In times when we needed it, like in the first game against Cascade when everybody else was struggling to score, Mia put us on her back and carried us through the first half. And then she had a couple of other games where in the first quarter, she’d have 12 points in get us jumpstarted. She has a motor that doesn’t stop and she’s one of the top players in the state as well.”

Philomath’s other two starters were included as honorable mention picks with junior Braedyn McNeely and senior Rivers Nuno.