Philomath's girls knock off another unbeaten team and improve to 8-0

In its second showdown against another unbeaten team in less than a week, the Philomath High School girls basketball team went into hostile territory Friday and held on for a 50-43 victory.

The Warriors were in control through the first three quarters with leads of 15-8 after the first, 24-17 at halftime and 42-23 heading into the fourth. Sutherlin started to put up some points over those final eight minutes with a 20-8 run but the Warriors had enough to hold off the 3A Bulldogs.

Sophomore Sage Kramer finished with 21 points in the win with nine baskets and three free throws. Junior Mia Rust added 11 with five field goals and a free throw. Senior Lara Hunter in the first, senior Emma Pankalla in the second and senior Rivers Nuno in the third buried 3-pointers.

The Warriors did struggle at the free-throw line at 5 for 12, all of those attempts except for two coming in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs were trying to rally.

“Lara Hunter did a good job sparking a run on the defensive end in the third,” PHS coach Ben Silva said about the second half. “Sage did a good job finishing at the hoop.”