Philomath's Kohn, Ryan win individual title at wrestling meets

The Philomath High School wrestling team celebrated two individual champions at separate tournaments Saturday with Connar Kohn winning in Molalla and Reynece Ryan taking a title in Hillsboro.

At the Molalla Mayhem, Kohn won the 220-pound weight division with two opponents going down to defeat. Receiving byes into the semifinals, Kohn pinned Augden Shepard of the tournament’s host school in just 58 seconds and followed up with a pin over Astoria’s Skylar Smith in 2:53 in the championship match.

Meanwhile, Ryan was competing in the Liberty Girls Tournament and she defeated three opponents for the right to stand atop the medal stand. Ryan, who wrestled at 190, won all three matches on first-period pins — in 56 seconds over Junction City’s Gabriela Berrospe Morales, in 47 seconds over Echo/Stanfield’s Kayla Perkins and in 1:50 over Sandy’s Olivia Willard.

In the 10-school Molalla tournament, Philomath scored 99 points to finish fourth in the team standings behind Stevenson, Washington (162), Rainier (113) and ahead of six other schools.

Blake Niemann, Blaise Pindell and Issiah Blackburn each had runner-up finishes.