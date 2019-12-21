Philomath's Kohn, Ryan win individual titles at wrestling meets

The Philomath High School wrestling team celebrated two individual champions at separate tournaments Saturday with Connar Kohn winning in Molalla and Reynece Ryan taking a title in Hillsboro.
At the Molalla Mayhem, Kohn won the 220-pound weight division with two opponents going down to defeat. Receiving byes into the semifinals, Kohn pinned Augden Shepard of the tournament’s host school in just 58 seconds and followed up with a pin over Astoria’s Skylar Smith in 2:53 in the championship match.
Meanwhile, Ryan was competing in the Liberty Girls Tournament and she defeated three opponents for the right to stand atop the medal stand. Ryan, who wrestled at 190, won all three matches on first-period pins — in 56 seconds over Junction City’s Gabriela Berrospe Morales, in 47 seconds over Echo/Stanfield’s Kayla Perkins and in 1:50 over Sandy’s Olivia Willard.
In the 10-school Molalla tournament, Philomath scored 99 points to finish fourth in the team standings behind Stevenson, Washington (162), Rainier (113) and ahead of six other schools.
Blake Niemann, Blaise Pindell and Issiah Blackburn each had runner-up finishes.
Niemann, competing at 106 pounds, won twice on pins and lost on an 11-4 decision. Pindell at 152 also won two of three with victories on a pin and 7-3 decision, dropping a 7-1 decision in his final match. And Blackburn lost on a pin but came back to win with a pin and then a 12-8 decision.
Niemann and Blackburn both competed in round-robins at their weight divisions while Pindell advanced through a traditional bracket.
Isaac Harris placed third for Philomath at 120 with his highlight of the day being a 21-6 technical fall over Sam Ledesma of Stevenson. Benjamin Hernandez (126) and David Griffith (145) each finished fourth in their weight divisions.
Philomath will next compete on Dec. 28 at the Benton County Championships at Corvallis High.
Molalla Mayhem
Saturday at Molalla
BOYS
Team scoring: Stevenson (Wash.) 162, Rainier 113, Estacada 110, Philomath 99, Vernonia 80, Battle Ground (Wash.) 72, Stayton 64, Gladstone 57.5, Molalla 46.5, Astoria 24.
PHS results
106 — Blake Niemann (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Wyatt Hooper, Stayton, 2:53; pinned Hunter Hendricks, Rainier, 1:56; lost dec. Solomon Mahoney, Stevenson, 11-4.
113 — Chase Ringwald (1-2): Lost maj. dec. Ben Adams, Stayton, 15-2; pinned Logan Smith, Rainier, 0:30; lost dec. Cody Murphy, Stayton, 8-4.
120 — Isaac Harris (1-2, 3rd): Tech. fall over Sam Ledesma, Stevenson, 21-6; pinned by Gunnar Olsen, Astoria, 0:15; pinned by Landin Vittetoe, Estacada, 0:31.
126 — Benjamin Hernandez (1-2, 4th): Pinned by Christian Kester, Stevenson, 1:30; pinned Wyatt Steach, Molalla, 1:12; pinned by Logan Hoffberger, Stevenson, 1:12.
145 — David Griffith (2-2, 4th): Tech. fall over Daniel Messing, Astoria, 16-1; pinned by Austin Sicard, Vernonia, 0:48; pinned Jacob Williams, Philomath, 2:28; pinned by Angel Tovar, Stevenson, 1:25.
145 — Jacob Williams (0-2): Pinned by Gavin Fortelney, Rainier, 0:48; pinned by David Griffith, Philomath, 2:28.
152 — Blaise Pindell (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Kye Degraffenreid, Rainier, 1:06; dec. Landon Pearson, Stevenson, 7-3; lost dec. Brandon Isaacson, Rainier, 7-1.
160 — Cooper Latz (0-2): Pinned by David Katon, Rainier, 0:36; pinned by Mark Youngberg, Estacada, 1:19.
195 — Issiah Blackburn (2-1, 2nd): Pinned by Elijah Thompson, Vernonia, 0:45; pinned Chase Martin, Molalla, 2:35; dec. Jackson Turner, Estacada, 12-8.
220 — Connar Kohn (2-0, 1st): Pinned Augden Shepard, Molalla, 0:58; pinned Nico Winsor, Estacada, 0:31.
285 — Joseph Choi (1-2): Dec. Devin Gotchall, Estacada, 9-7; pinned by Stefan Smith, Gladstone, 3:43; pinned by Skylar Smith, Astoria, 2:53.
Liberty Girls Tournament
Saturday at Hillsboro
Team scoring: Century 125, Scappoose 119, Hillsboro 118.5, Centennial 118, Forest Grove 69, Cottage Grove 63, David Douglas 59, Cleveland 57, Glencoe 56, Oregon City 52, Warrenton 46, Clackamas 45, Junction City 44, Liberty 43, Sandy 43, Taft 37.5, Sweet Home 35, St. Helens 33, Philomath 30, Hood River Valley 28, Echo/Stanfield 25, Banks 22, Westview 21, Springfield 20, Wilsonville 20, North Marion 18, McNary 16, Lake Oswego 15, Dallas 12.
PHS results
110 — Taylor Mussatti (2-2, 10th): Pinned by Lysandra Fuentes, Forest Grove, 1:24; inj. def. over Mea Bernart, Cleveland; pinned Jaelyn Swyers, Scappoose, 3:37; pinned by Sicily Neuschwander, Sweet Home, 1:09.
190 — Reynece Ryan (3-0, 1st): Pinned Gabriela Berrospe Morales, Junction City, 0:56; pinned Kayla Perkins, Echo/Stanfield, 0:47; pinned Olivia Willard, Sandy, 1:50.