Philomath's Ross, Morton, Matthews win events at Taft swim meet

Senior Maggie Ross and juniors Melia Morton and Caleb Matthews won individual events and Philomath High’s teams both finished third in Thursday’s Taft Invitational at the Lincoln City Swim Club.

Ross won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:13.19 and also had a runner-up showing in the 50 freestyle with a time of 31.58. Morton won the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.51 and Matthews touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:29.57.

Besides those finishes by Ross and Morton, several other Warriors had top-four performances in the five-school meet. Junior Audrey Davis took second in the 400 freestyle with a time of 5:59.74 while teammate Shaylee Charley, a senior, placed fourth in 6:39.74. In the 100 backstroke, senior Hannah Hernandez placed third in 1:32.11 and sophomore Ophelia Katsikis was fourth in 1:36.75.

All three of Philomath’s relays had top-three finishes. The 200 medley completed the distance in 2:31.09. The 200 freestyle was third in 2:37.33. And in the 400 freestyle, Philomath was third in 5:58.76.

In the final team standings for the girls, Newport took first place with Taft and Philomath not far back in second and third, respectively. Gladstone was a distant fourth and Toledo finished fifth.