Philomath's Ross, Morton, Matthews win events at Taft swim meet

Senior Maggie Ross and juniors Melia Morton and Caleb Matthews won individual events and Philomath High’s teams both finished third in Thursday’s Taft Invitational at the Lincoln City Swim Club.
Ross won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:13.19 and also had a runner-up showing in the 50 freestyle with a time of 31.58. Morton won the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.51 and Matthews touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:29.57.
Besides those finishes by Ross and Morton, several other Warriors had top-four performances in the five-school meet. Junior Audrey Davis took second in the 400 freestyle with a time of 5:59.74 while teammate Shaylee Charley, a senior, placed fourth in 6:39.74. In the 100 backstroke, senior Hannah Hernandez placed third in 1:32.11 and sophomore Ophelia Katsikis was fourth in 1:36.75.
All three of Philomath’s relays had top-three finishes. The 200 medley completed the distance in 2:31.09. The 200 freestyle was third in 2:37.33. And in the 400 freestyle, Philomath was third in 5:58.76.
In the final team standings for the girls, Newport took first place with Taft and Philomath not far back in second and third, respectively. Gladstone was a distant fourth and Toledo finished fifth.
For the boys, freshman Carrson Hirte, junior Eli McLennan and senior Brennan Provance each had top-four finishes in more than one event. Hirte was second in the 50 freestyle in 29.48 and fourth in the 200 freestyle with a 2:31.26.
McLennan was third in the 100 backstroke in 1:15.56 and fourth in the 200 individual medley with a 2:46.92. Provance placed third in the 50 freestyle at 29.78 and fourth in the 100 backstroke at 1:23.91.
Sophomore Chris Melton also had a top-four showing with his performance of 32.11 in the 50 freestyle.
Two relays placed third for the Warrior boys. The 200 medley relay of McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Provance and Hirte came in with a time of 2:21.25. The 400 freestyle relay of Provance, Matthews, Hirte and McLennan finished in 4:37.28.
The Newport boys won by just one point over runner-up Taft in an exciting team race. Philomath finished third with Gladstone fourth and Toledo fifth.
The Warriors are scheduled to host a meet Jan. 17 at Clemens Community Pool. The event begins at 4 p.m.
Taft Invitational
Thursday at Taft
BOYS
Team scoring: Newport 348, Taft 347, Philomath 223, Gladstone 86, Toledo 73.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Newport (Caden Shanks, Luke Bachart, Toshio Toguchi, Stephen Boys), 2:05.93; 3, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Brennan Provance, Carrson Hirte), 2:21.25.
200 freestyle: 1, Luke Bachart, Newport, 2:08.48; 4, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 2:31.26; 7, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 2:43.21.
200 individual medley: 1, Sam Cortes, Taft, 2:27.73; 4, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 2:46.92; 9, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 3:23.42.
50 freestyle: 1, Caleb Fourier, Toledo, 29.17; 2, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 29.48; 3, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 29.78; 4, Chris Melton, Philomath, 32.11; 6, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 32.63.
100 butterfly: 1, Toshio Toguchi, Newport, 1:09.20.
100 freestyle: 1, Caden Shanks, Newport, 57.13; 5, Chris Melton, Philomath, 1:13.24; 10, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:22.46; 14, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 1:26.95.
400 freestyle: 1, Luke Bachart, Newport, 4:26.98.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Newport (Stephen Boys, Josh Malloy, Tristan Scarborough, Toshio Toguchi), 1:56.84.
100 backstroke: 1, Caden Shanks, Newport, 1:02.52; 3, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:15.56; 4, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:23.91; 6, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:34.60; 10, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:48.48.
100 breaststroke: 1, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:29.57; 5, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 1:34.45; 10, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 1:55.37.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Newport (Josh Malloy, Tristan Scarborough, Caden Shanks, Luke Bachart), 4:01.60; 3, Philomath (Brennan Provance, Caleb Matthews, Carrson Hirte, Eli McLennan), 4:37.28; 5, Philomath B (Chris Melton, Micah Matthews, Braedon Littrell, Kellen Houchin), 5:25.87.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Newport 323, Taft 291, Philomath 277, Gladstone 108, Toledo 65.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Newport (Lauren Bobo-Shisler, Chyanna Blackburn, Lorelei Bretz, Ana Kaldy), 2:22.51; 2, Philomath, 2:31.09; 6, Philomath B, 2:57.04.
200 freestyle: 1, Ana Kaldy, Newport, 2:29.60; 6, Emma Holden, Philomath, 3:09.34; 8, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 3:14.83; 12, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 3:29.74; 13, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 3:42.51.
200 individual medley: 1, Lorelei Bretz, Newport, 2:57.59.
50 freestyle: 1, Lauren Bobo-Shisler, Newport, 28.75; 2, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 31.58; 9, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 38.87.
100 butterfly: 1, Lorelei Bretz, Newport, 1:24.73; 7, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 1:56.73.
100 freestyle: 1, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:13.19; 8, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 1:25.27; 9, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 1:27.12.
400 freestyle: 1, Ana Kaldy, Newport, 5:15.97; 2, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 5:59.74; 4, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 6:39.74; 5, Emma Holden, Philomath, 6:48.62.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Taft (Lesley Lagunes, Kealy Boyd, Isabelle Serrato, Bryanna Paget), 2:26.62; 3, Philomath, 2:37.33; 5, Philomath B, 2:38.93.
100 backstroke: 1, Lauren Bobo-Shisler, Newport, 1:13.31; 3, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:32.11; 4, Opehlia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:36.75; 6, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 2:01.86.
100 breaststroke: 1, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:26.51; 5, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 1:40.50; 8, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:46.17; 9, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 1:46.53.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Newport (Lorelei Bretz, Chyanna Blackburn, Ana Kaldy, Lauren Bobo-Shisler), 4:48.98; 3, Philomath, 5:58.76.
Note: Participants on the Philomath girls’ relays could not be confirmed.