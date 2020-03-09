Philomath skier works through injury to finish among best in the state

In his final season on the slopes, Philomath High senior Luc Barnes wanted to go out on top. A talented downhill skier who has been among the state’s best in recent years, things didn’t exactly go as planned.
Because of a serious early-season injury, Barnes competed on only two weekends. Yet his performances were so good that he still placed for the among the top 10 for the entire Oregon School Ski Association’s season.
The result that pushed Barnes up the final points standings came Feb. 28 on the first day of the OSSA state championships. Competing at Mount Bachelor, Barnes won the giant slalom with a combined time on his two Cliffhanger course runs of 2:18.97. Bend’s Aaron Duarte finished runner-up at 2:19.16.
Barnes came out on his first run with a 1:07.46 — tops for the day — and had a 1:11.51 on his B run.
“I don’t know how that worked out, but I guess I got a lot of points for getting first,” Barnes said. “I had two races and did decent in state.”
The slalom competition followed the next day on Mount Bachelor’s Leeway course with Barnes finishing sixth with a combined time of 1:56.15 on runs of 56.10 and 1:00.05. Marist’s Charles Moore won with a 1:52.08 combined time.
Overall for the OSSA season, Barnes ranked No. 5 in the men’s giant slalom and No. 10 for men’s combined (giant slalom plus slalom).
But back to that injury. Barnes started training in early December. But then on Jan. 2, while skiing recreationally with a couple of friends, he went down and suffered a partial tear of his MCL.
“I got off-balanced and fell and my ski came off and my knee got twisted,” he said. “I wasn’t really thinking much about it when I injured myself. The doctor said ‘it could be six weeks, it could be nine weeks, it just depends on you. I can’t tell you how long it’s going to take your knee to heal.’”
The band of tissue on the inside edge the knee, the MCL, or medial collateral ligament, connects a person’s thigh and lower leg bones.
So, the OSSA season started without him and while others were competing in weekend meets, Barnes was building his knee back up through physical therapy.
“After six weeks, I was like, ‘I can ski on this’ and I started thinking about skiing again,” Barnes said.
But was it too late to see any action during the winding-down OSSA season?
“In the middle of February, I got back on my skis and I did a little training after doing some PT,” he said.
After that one weekend of training, Barnes first took the slopes in a competitive race on Feb. 22 at Hoodoo Ski Area. Competing in the giant slalom, he placed sixth out of 89 competitors with a combined time of 1:17.40 — coming in with a 37.20 on his A run and a 40.20 on his B run.
Although some would see sixth place as a pretty good accomplishment considering the circumstances, Barnes said the finish “wasn’t great for me.” On the following weekend at the OSSA state championships, he could not make any such statement with that first place in the giant slalom.
It could be understandable if Barnes had been a bit nervous about skiing competitively again after just six weeks. In fact, he hadn’t skied in a race in months since the previous season had ended.
The pressure was there, he said, but it was self-imposed.
“I wasn’t really scared of reinjuring myself, I just felt like more pressure to do well,” he said. “I had this pressure, ‘I can’t do horribly’ ... but at the same time, I skiied pretty surgically, cautiously, just because I was still getting my bearings back and feeling it out.”
He wasn’t real pleased with his first run back.
“My first run, I did pretty bad — I think I got ninth or 10th. It was just real shoddy skiing by me,” he said. “Then I got my feet under myself and thought, ‘I can do better’ and then I got second in the second run and sixth for overall time.”
Barnes was glad to be back on the slopes.
“The race at Hoodoo was really good for me because it gave me a little kick-start,” he said. “It allowed me to test out how my knee felt going into state.”
Barnes said he won’t continue in competitive skiing at the next level. Oregon State University, where he plans to study forest engineering, does have a competitive skiing program.
“I’m pretty content with my high school career, it’s been real fun,” he said. “It’s been competitive and I went out and did my thing. I just feel content with my results; everything comes to an end at some point.”
Instead, he’ll explore his love for math and engineering while pursuing a career where he can enjoy the outdoors.
“I will still definitely be skiing for fun,” he said. “I’m done with competitive skiing, but it doesn’t mean I lost my love for the sport. It’s a passion.”