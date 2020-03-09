Philomath skier works through injury to finish among best in the state

Although some would see sixth place as a pretty good accomplishment considering the circumstances, Barnes said the finish “wasn’t great for me.” On the following weekend at the OSSA state championships, he could not make any such statement with that first place in the giant slalom.

It could be understandable if Barnes had been a bit nervous about skiing competitively again after just six weeks. In fact, he hadn’t skied in a race in months since the previous season had ended.

The pressure was there, he said, but it was self-imposed.

“I wasn’t really scared of reinjuring myself, I just felt like more pressure to do well,” he said. “I had this pressure, ‘I can’t do horribly’ ... but at the same time, I skiied pretty surgically, cautiously, just because I was still getting my bearings back and feeling it out.”

He wasn’t real pleased with his first run back.

“My first run, I did pretty bad — I think I got ninth or 10th. It was just real shoddy skiing by me,” he said. “Then I got my feet under myself and thought, ‘I can do better’ and then I got second in the second run and sixth for overall time.”

Barnes was glad to be back on the slopes.