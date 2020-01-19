Philomath swim teams place 4th at annual sprint meet in Albany

Philomath High’s boys and girls swim team both placed fourth at Saturday’s 11-school South Albany Sprints, an annual meet that strays away from the traditional lineup of events with more of an emphasis on speed.

Philomath junior Melia Morton had the highest individual finish for the girls by taking fourth in the 50-yard backstroke. Morton finished the sprint in 31.48 seconds. She also placed sixth in the 100 individual medley in 1:10.59.

Senior Maggie Ross also placed among the top six in two of her individual events. Ross finished fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:04.32 and was also fifth in the 50 freestyle in 28.50.

Junior Audrey Davis placed fifth in the longest event of the meet. She finished the 500 freestyle in 6:51.06. Senior Hannah Hernandez took sixth in the 100 freestyle in 1:09.10.

Philomath had one relay finish among the top six with the 200 medley ending up fourth. Morton, Davis, Ross and Hernandez swam the distance in 2:13.35.

In the team scoring, Sweet Home won with 401 points by a big margin over runner-up Blanchet Catholic, which finished with 296. Stayton was third at 211 and Philomath fourth at 191.