Philomath swim teams place 4th at annual sprint meet in Albany

Philomath High’s boys and girls swim team both placed fourth at Saturday’s 11-school South Albany Sprints, an annual meet that strays away from the traditional lineup of events with more of an emphasis on speed.
Philomath junior Melia Morton had the highest individual finish for the girls by taking fourth in the 50-yard backstroke. Morton finished the sprint in 31.48 seconds. She also placed sixth in the 100 individual medley in 1:10.59.
Senior Maggie Ross also placed among the top six in two of her individual events. Ross finished fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:04.32 and was also fifth in the 50 freestyle in 28.50.
Junior Audrey Davis placed fifth in the longest event of the meet. She finished the 500 freestyle in 6:51.06. Senior Hannah Hernandez took sixth in the 100 freestyle in 1:09.10.
Philomath had one relay finish among the top six with the 200 medley ending up fourth. Morton, Davis, Ross and Hernandez swam the distance in 2:13.35.
In the team scoring, Sweet Home won with 401 points by a big margin over runner-up Blanchet Catholic, which finished with 296. Stayton was third at 211 and Philomath fourth at 191.
For the boys, the Warriors placed in the top six in four individual events and one relay. Junior Eli McLennan finished fourth in the 100 individual medley in 1:07.81 and sixth in the 50 butterfly with a 28.98. Senior Brennan Provance placed sixth in the 100 individual medley in 1:13.08 and freshman Carrson Hirte took sixth in the 50 freestyle in 26.60.
Philomath’s 200 medley relay placed fourth with Provance, junior Caleb Matthews, McLennan and Hirte. They completed the event in 2:04.22.
Marist Catholic won the boys’ team title with 347 points, more than 100 points over runner-up Salem Academy, which finished with 245. Stayton was third with 189.5 and Philomath fourth with 174.
Philomath will host two home events before heading into districts. The Warriors will face Junction City in a dual at 4 p.m. Friday and then host a tri-meet with Blanchet Catholic and Salem Academy at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
South Albany Sprints
Saturday at Albany
BOYS
Team scoring: Marist Catholic 347, Salem Academy 245, Stayton 189.5, Philomath 174, Sisters 165, North Marion 140.5, Blanchet Catholic 137, Sweet Home 128, Kennedy 127, Cascade 65, Junction City 32.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Salem Academy (Austyn Shelton, Kaden Sullinger, TJ Lee, Nathan Witters), 1:58.30; 4, Philomath (Brennan Provance, Caleb Matthews, Eli McLennan, Carrson Hirte), 2:04.22.
200 freestyle: 1, Jacob Miller, Kennedy, 2:04.43.
100 individual medley: 1, Lucas Toth, North Marion, 1:01.68; 4, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:07.81; 6, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:13.08; 9, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:16.96; 10, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 1:20.21.
50 freestyle: 1, Parker Dirkx, Stayton, 24.29; 6, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 26.60; 10, Chris Melton, Philomath, 28.63; 16, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 30.74.
50 butterfly: 1, Cameron Miller, Kennedy, 27.09; 6, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 28.98; 8, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 29.99; 14, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 38.15.
100 freestyle: 1, Parker Dirkx, Stayton, 53.58; 15, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:09.55.
500 freestyle: 1, Jacob Miller, Kennedy, 5:29.54.
50 backstroke: 1, Austyn Shelton, Salem Academy, 28.95; 8, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 37.28; 14, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 42.81.
50 breaststroke: 1, Clifford Hegney, Blanchet Catholic, 32.57; 8, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 36.40; 10, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 37.56; 13, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 39.80.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Salem Academy (TJ Lee, Tyler Palanuk, Nathan Witters, Austyn Shelton), 1:41.08; 10, Philomath (Micah Matthews, Braedon Litrell, Kellen Houchin, Cameron Latz), 2:02.65.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Sweet Home 401, Blanchet Catholic 296, Stayton 211, Philomath 191, Marist Catholic 175, North Marion 136, Cascade 134, Sisters 132, Salem Academy 71, Junction City 56, Kennedy 20.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Sweet Home (Isabel Sayer, Malia Hewitt, Megan Hager, Torree Hawken), 2:03.39; 4, Philomath (Melia Morton, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez), 2:13.35.
200 freestyle: 1, Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 2:07.54; 15, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 2:47.69; 21, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 3:02.99.
100 individual medley: 1, Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 1:01.67; 6, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:10.59; 15, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 1:27.35; 16, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 1:27.83; 20, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:31.09.
50 freestyle: 1, Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 24.20; 5, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 28.50; 10, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 32.16; 12, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 35.02; 18, Lily Schell, Philomath, 38.74;
50 butterfly: 1, Aubrie Ellison, Marist Catholic, 29.20; 8, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 41.21; 9, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 41.56.
100 freestyle: 1, Lauren Barry, Marist Catholic, 57.05; 5, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:04.32; 6, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:09.10; 18, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 1:27.90.
500 freestyle: 1, Lydia Bartlett, Sisters, 5:17.57; 5, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 6:51.06.
50 backstroke: 1, Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 28.19; 4, Melia Morton, Philomath, 31.48; 10, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 38.50; 12, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 39.03.
50 breaststroke: 1, Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 35.15; 7, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 39.82; 14, Lily Schell, Philomath, 45.05.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Stayton (Caitlyn Martinak, Ashley Rea, Kylie Mannix, Sydney Maurer), 1:52.92; 10, Philomath (Ophelia Katsikis, Lily Schell, Grace Bennett, Shaylee Charley), 2:19.62.