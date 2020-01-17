Philomath swimmers sweep home tri-meet

The Philomath High School boys and girls swim teams swept a home tri-meet Friday afternoon over visiting Sisters and The Dalles.

For the Warriors’ boys, the team placed among the top three in eight individual events as well as all three relays. The girls also had eight top-three individual finishes and saw four PHS relay teams place in the top three.

Junior Eli McLennan won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.79 and was runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.34. Freshman Carrson Hirte took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.68 while junior Caleb Matthews touched first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.31.

The 200-yard medley relay of McLennan, Brennan Provance, Hirte and Matthews won with a time of 2:00.21, more than 11 seconds over the second-place team.

Among other individuals for the boys, sophomore Braedon Littrell finished second in the 100 backstroke in 1:25.56. Freshman Kellen Houchin was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.23.

Provance and freshman Micah Matthews both had third-place showing — Provance in the 200 individual medley (2:51.10) and Matthews in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.42).