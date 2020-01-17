Philomath swimmers sweep home tri-meet

The Philomath High School boys and girls swim teams swept a home tri-meet Friday afternoon over visiting Sisters and The Dalles.
For the Warriors’ boys, the team placed among the top three in eight individual events as well as all three relays. The girls also had eight top-three individual finishes and saw four PHS relay teams place in the top three.
Junior Eli McLennan won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.79 and was runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.34. Freshman Carrson Hirte took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.68 while junior Caleb Matthews touched first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.31.
The 200-yard medley relay of McLennan, Brennan Provance, Hirte and Matthews won with a time of 2:00.21, more than 11 seconds over the second-place team.
Among other individuals for the boys, sophomore Braedon Littrell finished second in the 100 backstroke in 1:25.56. Freshman Kellen Houchin was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.23.
Provance and freshman Micah Matthews both had third-place showing — Provance in the 200 individual medley (2:51.10) and Matthews in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.42).
The 400 freestyle relay team of Hirte, Caleb Matthews, Provance and McLennan finished second in 4:01.83, about 5 seconds behind the winner. In the 200 freestyle relay, the Warriors were third with Micah Matthews, Houchin, Cameron Latz and Chris Melton in 2:01.50.
Philomath compiled 405 points with Sisters second at 351 and The Dalles third at 296.
Senior Maggie Ross had the lone individual victory for the girls by touching the wall first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:03.15. Ross beat out the runner-up by a mere .07 of a second. Ross was also second in the 50 freestyle in 27.50.
The girls’ 400 freestyle relay took first place in 4:23.20 with junior Melia Morton, senior Hannah Hernandez, junior Audrey Davis and Ross. In the same event, Philomath’s B team placed third with freshman Grace Bennett, sophomore Kaeleigh Houchin, sophomore Kyla Berger and senior Shaylee Charley.
Morton had two individual runner-up finishes with her performances in the 200 individual medley in 2:34.34 and 100 breaststroke in 1:15.56.
Two other PHS girls also had second-place finishes with Davis in the 200 freestyle with a 2:28.63) and Hernandez in the 100 backstroke in 1:20.15.
Charley in the 100 freestyle (1:09.82) and freshman Katherine Holden in the 100 butterfly (1:36.66) both had third-place performances.
The 200 medley relay placed second in 2:12.35 with sophomore Ophelia Katsikis, Morton, Ross and Hernandez. The 200 freestyle relay was third in 2:09.28 with Davis, Katsikis, Berger and Charley.
The girls racked up 854 points with The Dalles scoring 440 and Sisters coming in with 288.
Philomath sees action again Saturday with a trip to the South Albany Sprint Meet.
Philomath Tri-Meet
Friday at Philomath
BOYS
Team scoring: Philomath 405, Sisters 351, The Dalles 296
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Brennan Provance, Carrson Hirte, Caleb Matthews), 2:00.21.
200 freestyle: 1, Austen Heuberger, Sisters, 2:15.64.
200 individual medley: 1, Skyler Coburn, The Dalles, 2:41.54; 3, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 2:51.10; 4, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 2:57.06; 5, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 2:57.39.
50 freestyle: 1, Bryce Harris, The Dalles, 24.57; 4, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 27.04; 6, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 27.49; 7, Chris Melton, Philomath, 28.40; 9, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 30.97.
100 butterfly: 1, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 1:06.68; 2, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:07.34.
100 freestyle: 1, Bryce Harris, The Dalles, 56.76; 5, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:02.44; 6, Chris Melton, Philomath, 1:06.70; 7, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:09.70; 9, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:13.44.
500 freestyle: 1, Jonathan Snodgrass, The Dalles, 7:28.37.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Sisters (Sam Mayes, Clayten Heuberger, Osmond Bates, Austen Heuberger), 1:46.85; 3, Philomath (Micah Matthews, Kellen Houchin, Cameron Latz, Chris Melton), 2:01.50.
100 backstroke: 1, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:05.79; 2, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 1:25.56.
100 breaststroke: 1, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:20.31; 2, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:22.23; 3, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 1:22.42.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Sisters (Sam Mayes, Clayten Heuberger, Osmond Bates, Austen Heuberger), 3:56.84; 2, Philomath (Carrson Hirte, Caleb Matthews, Brennan Provance, Eli McLennan), 4:01.83; 4, Philomath B (Micah Matthews, Kellen Houchin, Braedon Littrell, Cameron Latz), 4:51.82.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Philomath 854, The Dalles 440, Sisters 288
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, The Dalles (Kendall Webber, Hannah Haight, Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, Lydia DiGennaro), 2:09.84; 2, Philomath (Ophelia Katsikis, Melia Morton, Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez), 2:12.35; 4, Philomath B (Ellie Leslie, Kaeleigh Houchin, Katherine Holden, Allison Neelands), 2:43.07.
200 freestyle: 1, Kendall Webber, The Dalles, 2:15.03; 2, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 2:28.63; 4, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 2:35.03; 5, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 2:47.79; Grace Bennett, Philomath, 2:50.10; 8, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 3:02.27.
200 individual medley: 1, Lydia Bartlett, Sisters, 2:19.38; 2, Melia Morton, Philomath, 2:34.34; 5, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 3:05.24; 6, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 3:32.20.
50 freestyle: 1, Lydia DiGennaro, The Dallas, 26.78; 2, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 27.50; 5, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 33.67; 9, Lily Schell, Philomath, 39.73.
100 butterfly: 1, Lydia DiGennaro, The Dalles, 1:10.45; 3, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 1:36.66; 4, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 1:38.21; 5, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 2:04.65.
100 freestyle: 1, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:03.15; 3, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 1:09.82; 6, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 1:27.92.
500 freestyle: 1, Kendall Webber, The Dalles, 6:05.00.
200 freestyle relay: 1, The Dalles (individuals not available), 1:52.42; 3, Philomath (Audrey Davis, Ophelia Katsikis, Kyla Berger, Shaylee Charley), 2:09.28; 5, Philomath B (Katherine Holden, Ellie Leslie, Lily Schell, Allison Neelands), 2:26.35.
100 backstroke: 1, Kennedy Abbas, The Dalles, 1:15.78; 2, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:20.15; 4, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:26.28; 7, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 1:47.31; 9, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 1:57.80.
100 breaststroke: 1, Lydia Bartlett, Sisters, 1:13.54; 2, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:15.56; 4, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 1:28.71; 5, Lily Schell, Philomath, 1:38.70.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Philomath (Melia Morton, Hannah Hernandez, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross), 4:23.20; 3, Philomath B (Grace Bennett, Kaeleigh Houchin, Kyla Berger, Shaylee Charley), 5:00.94.