Philomath swimmers sweep team titles at Clemens Invite

“By the time district rolls around, I think my main event that I want to focus for is probably going to be the 100 breaststroke,” he said. “But another event that I want to try moving into his the 200 IM (individual medley). I haven’t quite done that one yet this season.”

Other runner-up finishes for the boys included sophomore Chris Melton in the 200 freestyle (2:33.53) and sophomore Braedon Littrell in the 100 backstroke (1:41.20). Philomath’s 200 freestyle relay finished second (2:01.58) with Latz, Micah Matthews, Littrell and Melton.

Philomath’s B team in the 400 freestyle relay was another runner-up with Melton, Micah Matthews, Littrell and Houchin finishing in 4:56.23.

Among the athletes on the boys’ roster, Seiner said she’s been most impressed with freshman Micah Matthews.

“He’s really the one who kinda came into the season brand new and didn’t have a lot of experience and I just shoved him into events that he didn’t want to do,” Seiner said. “He did the 500 all by himself and took off 45 seconds. Yesterday, he did the IM and took off 20. He’s been really improving and just by doing events that really none of the other boys want to do.”

Overall, the coach liked what she saw Saturday.