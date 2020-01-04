Philomath swimmers sweep team titles at Clemens Invite

Philomath High’s swimmers have one more meet to experiment — and then they get down to business by shifting their focus to events that they will likely enter at the district meet in mid-February.
Wrapping up back-to-back home competitions Friday and Saturday with a dual against Salem Academy followed by a scaled-down Clemens Invitational, the Warriors will head Thursday to Taft.
“They have one more meet that I’m going to let them be like, ‘I want to try this one event’ before I focus on the two individual events that they’re going to do probably for the rest of the season after this next meet,” first-year coach Akari Seiner said Saturday following the Clemens Invite.
The annual swim meet attracted only two other teams this year in Junction City and Taft. The 2019 event featured eight schools and the 2018 meet had nine. But Athletic Director Tony Matta said he just didn’t have any luck attracting more clubs to participate.
Philomath swept the boys and girls team titles. The girls finished with 631 points, followed by Toledo’s 251 and Junction City’s 207. The boys scored 417 points to Toledo’s 238 and Junction City’s 144.
Among the highlights for the girls was the performance of junior Melia Morton, who won both the 100-yard butterfly (1:14.5) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.23).
“I’m pleased with my breaststroke,” she said about her season four meets in. “I’ve been mainly focusing on that right now. Other than that, it’s been a little rough. My butterfly wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be so that made me happy. I think I can definitely improve on just minor things. But I’m excited — I think it’s going to be good.”
Last season as part of a relay at state, Morton swam the 100 breaststroke in 1:17, so that’s a time that she’s striving for at the moment.
“I really want to get it down to that,” she said. “I’ve never done breaststroke at districts, so that could be something for the future.”
Senior Maggie Ross took first place in the 100 freestyle (1:06.85) and finished runner-up in the 100 butterfly (1:15.42).
“I had a back injury at the beginning of the season, so that made it kinda rough to get back into it,” Ross said. “So it kinda feels like my swim season’s finally starting.”
Now in her fourth year with the program, Ross is zeroed in on what two individual events she would like to swim at districts.
“I’m hoping to do the 100 freestyle and I’m also hoping for the 100 fly because I enjoy that one to an extent,” Ross said. “It’s harder, so it’s not my favorite and it’s back-to-back with the 100 freestyle, which makes it hard.”
Ross would like to get her time in the 100 freestyle back under a minute. Her PR is 59.95 seconds, which she swam at last year’s district meet.
“I did that at the end of last year and I hope to do it again — at least once this year, maybe a couple of times,” she said. “
Freshman Allison Neelands and junior Audrey Davis also won individual events. Neelands took first in a field of nine competitors in the 50 freestyle with a 34.04. Sophomore Kyla Berger was second in 35.12.
Davis took first in the 500 freestyle in 6:39.16. Seiner said Davis has shown great improvement.
“She’s done a fantastic job of improving and really pushing herself,” Seiner said. “She’s been hitting pretty consistent like 7 minutes in her 500 and today she went like 6:30.”
Davis’s time actually came in at 6:39, which was 1 second faster than her goal for the meet.
Philomath’s two winning girls relays featured the same four swimmers — senior Hannah Hernandez, Davis, Morton and Ross. The Warriors did the 200 medley relay in 2:16.59 and swam the 400 freestyle relay in 4:37.19.
Other runner-up finishes included sophomore Kaleigh Houchin in the 200 freestyle (2:56.29), Hernandez in the 200 individual medley (3:13.62) and 100 backstroke (1:23.08), and the 200 freestyle relay of Berger, freshman Grace Bennett, junior Lily Schell and senior Shaylee Charley (2:20.86).
The boys finished with five individual events and two relays.
Junior Eli McLennan took first in the 100 butterfly (1:09.33) and 100 backstroke (1:07.22).
“I’m trying to get my times to where they were last year and I’m approaching them pretty fast but I’ve got a lot of work to do still,” McLennan said.
Last season, McLennan qualified for state as part of a relay and in the 100 backstroke. In his individual event, McLennan came in with a 1:05.72.
“If I could go under a minute, that would be crazy, that would be super cool,” he said when asked about goals for this season. “Realistically, if I could do like a 1:02 by districts, that would be phenomenal.”
Sophomore Cameron Latz won the 200 individual medley in 3:06.80 and junior Caleb Matthews took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.09. Freshman Micah Matthews swam alone in the 500 freestyle with a time of 8:14.20.
McLennan, Caleb Matthews, senior Brennan Provance and freshman Kellen Houchin combined their talents to win the 200 medley relay in 2:11.58. The 400 freestyle relay won with Provance, Caleb Matthews, Latz and McLennan with a time of 4:24.41.
Provance, who has been in the swim program all four years, has hopes of peaking by the time districts arrives. Provance finished runner-up in the 100 breaststroke Saturday to go along with those legs on the winning relays.
“By the time district rolls around, I think my main event that I want to focus for is probably going to be the 100 breaststroke,” he said. “But another event that I want to try moving into his the 200 IM (individual medley). I haven’t quite done that one yet this season.”
Other runner-up finishes for the boys included sophomore Chris Melton in the 200 freestyle (2:33.53) and sophomore Braedon Littrell in the 100 backstroke (1:41.20). Philomath’s 200 freestyle relay finished second (2:01.58) with Latz, Micah Matthews, Littrell and Melton.
Philomath’s B team in the 400 freestyle relay was another runner-up with Melton, Micah Matthews, Littrell and Houchin finishing in 4:56.23.
Among the athletes on the boys’ roster, Seiner said she’s been most impressed with freshman Micah Matthews.
“He’s really the one who kinda came into the season brand new and didn’t have a lot of experience and I just shoved him into events that he didn’t want to do,” Seiner said. “He did the 500 all by himself and took off 45 seconds. Yesterday, he did the IM and took off 20. He’s been really improving and just by doing events that really none of the other boys want to do.”
Overall, the coach liked what she saw Saturday.
“We got a few PRs (personal records) today, which was really cool to watch just because I hadn’t been here in two weeks,” Seiner said, referencing a trip that took her to Japan. “Being able to see the kids improve over that span has been really cool.”
Philomath tuned up for the Clemens Invite with a home dual Friday against Salem Academy. Winners were the Salem Academy boys, 599-320, and the Philomath girls, 611-212.
In the girls’ portion of the dual, Morton and sophomore Ophelia Katsikis each won two individual events. Morton touched first in the 100 butterfly (1:16.73) and the 100 breaststroke (1:21.09). Katsikis won both the 200 individual medley (3:13.69) and the 100 backstroke (1:24.14). Freshman Emma Holden won the 200 freestyle (2:53.61).
Philomath’s 200 medley relay (2:16.57) also won with Hernandez, Davis, Ross and Morton swimming legs.
The boys had two winners in the dual — McLennan in the 100 butterfly (1:12.53) and Matthews in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.21).
Clemens Invitational
Saturday at Philomath
BOYS
Team scoring: Philomath 417, Toledo 238, Junction City 144.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Brennan Provance, Kellen Houchin), 2:11.58.
200 freestyle: 1, Cache Jones, Toledo, 2:14.58; 2, Chris Melton, Philomath, 2:33.53.
200 individual medley: 1, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 3:06.80.
50 freestyle: 1, Caleb Fourier, Toledo, 26.66; 4, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 33.09; 5, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 34.51.
100 butterfly: 1, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:09.33.
100 freestyle: 1, Cache Jones, Toledo, 59.97; 3, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:02.51; 4, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:04.60; 5, Chris Melton, Philomath, 1:06.84; 6, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:10.03.
500 freestyle: 1, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 8:14.20.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Toledo (Caleb Fourier, Reece Smith, Grayson Dick, Cache Jones), 1:54.59; 2, Philomath (Cameron Latz, Micah Matthews, Braedon Littrell, Chris Melton), 2:01.58.
100 backstroke: 1, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:07.22; 2, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 1:41.20.
100 breaststroke: 1, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:21.09; 2, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:25.53; 3, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 1:26.25; 4, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:27.72.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Philomath (Brennan Provance, Caleb Matthews, Cameron Latz, Eli McLennan), 4:24.41; 2, Philomath B (Chris Melton, Micah Matthews, Braedon Littrell, Kellen Houchin), 4:56.23.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Philomath 631, Toledo 251, Junction City 207.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Philomath (Hannah Hernandez, Audrey Davis, Melia Morton, Maggie Ross), 2:16.59; 3, Philomath B (Ophelia Katsikis, Lily Schell, Grace Bennett, Kyla Berger), 2:40.11; 4, Philomath C (Emma Holden, Kaeleigh Houchin, Katherine Holden, Allison Neelands), 2:50.14.
200 freestyle: 1, Jordan Folsom, Junction City, 2:31.17; 2, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 2:56.29; 5, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 3:04.70.
200 individual medley: 1, Isabelle Jones, Toledo, 2:51.63; 2, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 3:13.62; 3, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 3:17.86; 5, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 3:32.68; 6, Emma Holden, Philomath, 3:38.48.
50 freestyle: 1, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 34.04; 2, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 35.12; 4, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 36.45; 5, Lily Schell, Philomath, 40.59.
100 butterfly: 1, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:14.45; 2, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:15.42; 3, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 1:46.70.
100 freestyle: 1, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:06.85; 3, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 1:19.82; 4, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:21.61.
500 freestyle: 1, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 6:39.16; 3, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 7:42.12; 4, Emma Holden, Philomath, 7:55.59.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Toledo (Chelbie Cyphert, Mariah Frederick, Janella Fleser, Isabelle Jones), 2:13.89; 2, Philomath (Kyla Berger, Grace Bennett, Lily Schell, Shaylee Charley), 2:20.86; 3, Philomath B (Emma Holden, Katherine Holden, Kaeleigh Houchin, Allison Neelands), 2:22.33.
100 backstroke: 1, Jordan Folsom, Junction City, 1:19.47; 2, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:23.08; 3, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:25.76; 4, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 1:56.82.
100 breaststroke: 1, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:19.23; 3, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 1:30.45; 5, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 1:41.83; 6, Lily Schell, Philomath, 1:48.19.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Philomath (Melia Morton, Audrey Davis, Hannah Hernandez, Maggie Ross), 4:37.19.
PHS-Salem Academy Dual
Friday at Philomath
BOYS
Team scoring: Salem Academy 599, Philomath 320
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Salem Academy (Austyn Shelton, Kaden Sullenger, Timothy Lee, Nathan Witters), 2:01.06; 2, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Brennan Provance, Carrson Hirte), 2:07.92.
200 freestyle: 1, Luke Miller, Salem Academy, 2:23.18; 3, Chris Melton, Philomath, 2:32.12; 5, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 3:08.00.
200 individual medley: 1, Timothy Lee, Salem Academy, 2:20.79; 2, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 2:31.84; 3, Cameron Latz, 3:03.11; 4, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 3:08.81.
50 freestyle: 1, Austyn Shelton, Salem Academy, 25.29; 10, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 35.01.
100 butterfly: 1, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:12.53; 2, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:35.78.
100 freestyle: 1, Austyn Shelton, Salem Academy, 54.98; 4, Chris Melton, Philomath, 1:05.34; 6, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:12.51.
500 freestyle: 1, Cody Manning, Salem Academy, 6:52.09.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Salem Academy (Luke Miller, Baylor York, Cody Manning, Tyler Palunuk), 1:58.95; 2, Philomath (Cameron Latz, Kellen Houchin, Braedon Littrell, Chris Melton), 2:03.51.
100 backstroke: 1, Luke Miller, Salem Academy, 1:20.47; 3, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:25.81; 4, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 1:46.28.
100 breaststroke: 1, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 1:26.21; 2, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:28.44.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Salem Academy (Austyn Shelton, Luke Miller, Nathan Witters, Timothy Lee), 3:56.45; 2, Philomath (Brennan Provance, Caleb Matthews, Carson Hirte, Eli McLennan), 4:18.73.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Philomath 611, Salem Academy 212
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Philomath (Hannah Hernandez, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross, Melia Morton), 2:16.57; 3, Philomath B (Ophelia Katsikis, Lily Schell, Grace Bennett, Kyla Berger), 2:38.34; 4, Philomath C (Emma Holden, Kaeleigh Houchin, Katherine Holden, Allison Neelands), 2:47.65.
200 freestyle: 1, Emma Holden, Philomath, 2:53.61; 2, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 2:54.81; 3, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 3:07.48.
200 individual medley: 1, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 3:13.69; 2, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 3:18.43; 3, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 3:19.34; 4, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 3:32.25.
50 freestyle: 1, Raquel Druery, Salem Academy, 28.48; 4, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 34.26; 5, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 35.13; 6, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 36.14; 7, Lily Schell, Philomath, 39.27.
100 butterfly: 1, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:16.73; 2, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:17.43; 3, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 1:33.45.
100 freestyle: 1, Angie Halladey, Salem Academy, 1:04.34; 2, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:12.76; 3, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 1:22.45; 4, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 1:23.72.
500 freestyle: 1, Raquel Druery, Salem Academy, 6:12.72; 2, Emma Holden, Philomath, 7:42.98; 4, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 7:47.95.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Salem Academy (Raquel Druery, Natalie McMullen, Angie Halladey, Mia Lissner), 2:10.67; 2, Philomath (Emma Holden, Katherine Holden, Kaeleigh Houchin, Allison Neelands), 2:22.22; 3, Philomath B (Kyla Berger, Grace Bennett, Lily Schell, Shaylee Charley), 2:22.61.
100 backstroke: 1, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:24.14; 2, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:24.56; 3, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 1:25.03; 5, Lily Schell, Philomath, 1:46.28.
100 breaststroke: 1, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:21.09; 2, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 1:29.92; 3, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 1:37.73; 4, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 1:41.92.
400 freestyle relay: No finishers.