Philomath swims final home meet and now prepare for districts

The Philomath High School boys and girls swim teams took to the pool for a final regular-season meet Tuesday and can now turn all of their attention to districts.
The 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 meet runs Feb. 13-14 at Albany Community Pool.
“For the most part, everybody kind of knows the events that they’re swimming and everybody’s OK with it,” first-year PHS coach Akari Seiner said following this week’s tri-meet at Clemens Community Pool. “The last few meets, a lot of them have done the same events and so they’ve gotten into a rhythm.”
Following Tuesday’s competition against Salem Academy and Blanchet Catholic, the swimmers were to back off the rest of the week to recover. The swimmers had competed the previous Friday in Sweet Home.
“We will still make them swim but not as hard because they have been pushed the last few days,” Seiner said. “All of next week, we’ll give them that last little push. And then we’ll be giving them a taper week before districts.”
A good number of swimmers continue to swim their season-best times with each passing meet but a few have also plateaued.
“We’ve had a decent number of PRs (personal records) each meet,” Seiner said. “We’ve had, for instance, Melia (Morton) — she dropped like 8 seconds in her 100 free (as part of the 400-yard relay), I think at the Clemens Invite, and in a 100, that’s kind of insane. But since then, she’s plateaued a little bit. She’s continuing to hit that PR, but it’s tenths of a second off.”
In Tuesday’s tri-meet, Morton won her two individual events with a time of 2:34.22 in the 200 individual medley and 1:16.59 in the 100 breaststroke.
“We’ve had a little bit of both where we see massive drops and they kind of plateau and then the steady breaking of PRs,” Seiner added. “For the most part, a lot of them have continuously PR’d.”
For those that don’t, they’re at least in the same neighborhood, which the coach said, “I think is something that also speaks for itself.”
One of the brightest prospects from among the freshman class can be found in Carrson Hirte. At the tri-meet, Hirte swam legs on the winning 200 medley relay and on the runner-up 200 freestyle relay and individually, he placed third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.42 seconds.
“Carson, almost every meet in his 50, has taken off about a half-second,” Seiner said. “So he’s going the other way where he’s a half-second off each time. He wants to break the (school) record — he’s got three more years.”
Senior Maggie Ross has been doing pretty well all season, Seiner said, but she did run into an obstacle during the season that disrupted her progress.
“She’s one of the ones that dropped a lot of time and has kind of been plateauing — she’s been hitting a pretty consistent 27 in her 50 free and about 1:01 in her 100 free,” Seiner said. “She’s working really hard; she got injured midseason so she’s trying to recover from that.”
Ross placed second in both the 50 and 100 free at the tri-meet with times of 27.48 and 1:02.79.
Junior Eli McLennan has been a consistent performer all season for the boys, but he was a little under the weather for the home finale. In fact, he dropped out of the 200 IM.
“Eli did both of his relays and just the 100 backstroke today,” Seiner said. “He didn’t feel super great for the IM after just having done the medley relay, so I let him take that one off and focus more on his last two events.”
McLennan took first place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.92, a comfortable victory of more than 5 seconds over his nearest competitor.
Junior Caleb Matthews has continued to show improvement in the breaststroke, meanwhile.
“He broke his PR today by 2 seconds and in his last meet, he broke it by a second,” Seiner said. “So he’s kinda been following the Carrson trend of breaking it slowly but surely. He’s trying to catch Melia in the 100 breaststroke; he’s only 2 seconds off her right now but I think he can do it. It’ll give him a little incentive.”
Matthews placed second in the 100 breaststroke at the tri-meet with a time of 1:17.13 — less than a second behind Morton’s time.
As Seiner had said, most swimmers are dialed in on their events for districts. Freshman Micah Matthews, however, has a decision to make.
“He’s bouncing back and forth right now between the 200 IM (individual medley) and the 500 free,” Seiner said. “He does pretty well in both events, but he doesn’t like doing them both in the same meet so I’m giving him the choice of either IM or 500. I haven’t quite figured that out from him yet.”
Junior Audrey Davis had two top-three finishes in her individual events, including a victory in the 500 free with a time of 6:34.94. In the 100 breaststroke, Davis placed third in 1:26.34.
Senior Hannah Hernandez placed third in her two individual events with a 3:04.51 in the 200 individual medley and a 1:18.53 in the 100 backstroke. Freshman Katherine Holden finished third in the 100 butterfly in 1:32.59 and senior Shaylee Charley was third in the 500 freestyle in 7:13.18.
The girls picked up some decent points in the tri-meet’s relays. Morton, Davis, Ross and Hernandez combined their talents to place second in the 200 medley relay in 2:10.89. The 400 freestyle relay of Morton, Hernandez, Davis and Ross also had a second-place showing with a time of 4:22.86.
Philomath’s foursome of sophomore Ophelia Katsikis, freshman Grace Bennett, sophomore Kaeleigh Houchin and Charley placed third in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:13.07. The Warriors placed a second team among the top three in the 200 medley relay. Finishing third in 2:30.45 was the team of Katsikis, Kaeleigh Houchin, Charley and freshman Allison Neelands.
Two relays for the boys had top-three finishes, including a victory. The 200 medley relay finished in 1:58.67 to take first place by .22 hundreds of a second over a team from Salem Academy. McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Hirte and senior Brennan Provance swam legs.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Hirte, Caleb Matthews, Provance and McLennan finished in 1:44.87 for second place.
The Blanchet Catholic girls and the Salem Academy boys won the team titles. Philomath placed second in both divisions.
You have free articles remaining.
Philomath Tri Meet
Tuesday at Philomath
BOYS
Team scoring: Salem Academy 552, Philomath 342, Blanchet Catholic 265.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Carrson Hirte, Brennan Provance), 1:58.67; 5, Philomath B (Kellen Houchin, Micah Matthews, Cameron Latz, Chris Melton), 2:21.42.
200 freestyle: 1, Baylor York, Salem Academy, 2:27.51.
200 individual medley: 1, Austyn Shelton, Salem Academy, 2:14.48; 5, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 3:00.85; 6, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 3:12.80.
50 freestyle: 1, TJ Lee, Salem Academy, 25.51; 3, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 26.42; 5, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 26.67; 9, Chris Melton, Philomath, 28.27; 13, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 30.27.
100 butterfly: No entries.
100 freestyle: 1, TJ Lee, Salem Academy, 55.47; 5, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:01.51; 7, Chris Melton, Philomath, 1:04.12; 9, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:07.31.
500 freestyle: 1, Sebastian Ramos, Blanchet Catholic, 5:50.45.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Salem Academy (individuals not available), 1:44.39; 2, Philomath (Carrson Hirte, Caleb Matthews, Brennan Provance, Eli McLennan), 1:44.87.
100 backstroke: 1, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:06.92; 4, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:16.03; 6, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:22.14; 7, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 1:24.07.
100 breaststroke: 1, Clifford Hagney, Blanchet Catholic, 1:15.14; 2, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:17.13; 4, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 1:23.55; 6, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:24.66.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Salem Academy (individuals not available), 4:06.64; 4, Philomath (Cameron Latz, Braedon Littrell, Kellen Houchin, Micah Matthews), 4:46.13.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Blanchet Catholic 622, Philomath 540, Salem Academy 230.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Blanchet Catholic (Lauren Kennedy, Peyton Kowalski, Olivia Banning, Kayla Greenwood), 2:08.61; 2, Philomath (Melia Morton, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez), 2:10.89; 3, Philomath B (Ophelia Katsikis, Kaeleigh Houchin, Shaylee Charley, Allison Neelands), 2:30.45; 5, Philomath C (Emma Holden, Lily Schell, Grace Bennett, Katherine Holden), 2:39.92.
200 freestyle: 1, Lauren Kennedy, Blanchet Catholic, 2:14.88; 4, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 2:45.31; 5, Emma Holden, Philomath, 2:45.34; 7, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 2:58.89.
200 individual medley: 1, Melia Morton, Philomath, 2:34.22; 3, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 3:04.51.
50 freestyle: 1, Kayla Greenwood, Blanchet Catholic, 26.41; 2, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 27.48; 6, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 31.75; 9, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 33.48; 12, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 34.09; 16, Lily Schell, Philomath, 39.12.
100 butterfly: 1, Olivia Banning, Blanchet Catholic, 1:20.53; 3, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 1:32.59; 4, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 1:35.73; 5, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 2:06.40.
100 freestyle: 1, Kayla Greenwood, Blanchet Catholic, 1:01.00; 2, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:02.79; 6, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:16.70; 8, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 1:26.11.
500 freestyle: 1, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 6:34.94; 3, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 7:13.18.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Salem Academy (individuals not available), 2:01.01; 3, Philomath (Ophelia Katsikis, Grace Bennett, Kaeleigh Houchin, Shaylee Charley), 2:13.07; 4, Philomath B (Ellie Leslie, Kyla Berger, Lily Schell, Allison Neelands), 2:27.23.
100 backstroke: 1, Lauren Kennedy, Blanchet Catholic, 1:09.41; 3, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:18.53; 6, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:25.00; 9, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 1:45.42.
100 breaststroke: 1, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:16.59; 3, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 1:26.34; 5, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 1:31.28; 8, Lily Schell, Philomath, 1:45.56; 10, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 1:48.36.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Blanchet Catholic (Kayla Greenwood, Olivia Banning, Lauren Kennedy, Peyton Kowalski), 4:18.17; 2, Philomath (Melia Morton, Hannah Hernandez, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross), 4:22.86.