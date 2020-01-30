Philomath swims final home meet and now prepare for districts

In Tuesday’s tri-meet, Morton won her two individual events with a time of 2:34.22 in the 200 individual medley and 1:16.59 in the 100 breaststroke.

“We’ve had a little bit of both where we see massive drops and they kind of plateau and then the steady breaking of PRs,” Seiner added. “For the most part, a lot of them have continuously PR’d.”

For those that don’t, they’re at least in the same neighborhood, which the coach said, “I think is something that also speaks for itself.”

One of the brightest prospects from among the freshman class can be found in Carrson Hirte. At the tri-meet, Hirte swam legs on the winning 200 medley relay and on the runner-up 200 freestyle relay and individually, he placed third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.42 seconds.

“Carson, almost every meet in his 50, has taken off about a half-second,” Seiner said. “So he’s going the other way where he’s a half-second off each time. He wants to break the (school) record — he’s got three more years.”

Senior Maggie Ross has been doing pretty well all season, Seiner said, but she did run into an obstacle during the season that disrupted her progress.