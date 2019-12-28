Philomath wins 5 weight divisions in annual countywide wrestling meet

Among that group, Caleb Blackburn had one of the most interesting performances on the day. He entered the tournament with an 0-3 record and hadn’t wrestled since Dec. 11.

“I got a concussion and sprained my neck in my first dual and I was out for a while and at Perry Burlison, I had an injured knee,” he said. “I’m feeling much better — it was my first time wrestling in two weeks with no practice. I just got cleared today for the tournament.”

Wrestling at 126 pounds, Blackburn pinned his first opponent in the second period and followed up with a 7-2 decision over his Santiam Christian counterpart in the championship bout.

“For him to come in as a freshman and win his matches to win it, he’s back and he’s ready. He’s a special kid,” Woosley said.

Kohn’s victory came at 220 pounds where he has been wrestling all season with a record that goes to 10-2. The weight had only two wrestlers and Kohn defeated Cade O’Brien of Corvallis with a pin in 1:06.

Kohn’s coming off a disappointing sophomore season that saw him come up just short of qualifying for state. He used that experience as a form of motivation heading into this season.