Philomath wins 5 weight divisions in annual countywide wrestling meet

CORVALLIS — Philomath won five matches in the championship round and pushed hard for the team title but came up just short at Saturday’s Benton County Championships.
Corvallis High, the host school, won with 147.5 points to edge Philomath’s 143. Crescent Valley finished third with 98 with Santiam Christian fourth with 96 and Monroe fifth at 53.5.
and Santiam Christian tied for third at 102 and Monroe was fifth at 69.5.
“It’s something special in Benton County with this tournament — you see the kids around the community all the time and it’s good to get together and try to be the best in the county,” PHS wrestling coach Troy Woosley said. “Obviously without the CV studs here, it’s a totally different tournament but it was pretty fair and even.”
Woosley was making a reference to the fact that Crescent Valley’s top wrestlers did not compete at the tournament and if they had, the Raiders would’ve walked away with an easy team victory. The Raiders, considered to be one of the top teams in the state regardless of classification, were instead preparing for a high-level out-of-state tournament.
“I’m really happy with the kids we had here,” Woosley said. “A lot of our freshmen did really well and we did really well in the finals.”
Philomath’s five champions were sophomore Blake Niemann, freshman Caleb Blackburn, sophomore Blaise Pindell, junior Connar Kohn and sophomore Joseph Choi. Junior Issiah Blackburn and freshman Isaac Harris had runner-up finishes.
Among that group, Caleb Blackburn had one of the most interesting performances on the day. He entered the tournament with an 0-3 record and hadn’t wrestled since Dec. 11.
“I got a concussion and sprained my neck in my first dual and I was out for a while and at Perry Burlison, I had an injured knee,” he said. “I’m feeling much better — it was my first time wrestling in two weeks with no practice. I just got cleared today for the tournament.”
Wrestling at 126 pounds, Blackburn pinned his first opponent in the second period and followed up with a 7-2 decision over his Santiam Christian counterpart in the championship bout.
“For him to come in as a freshman and win his matches to win it, he’s back and he’s ready. He’s a special kid,” Woosley said.
Kohn’s victory came at 220 pounds where he has been wrestling all season with a record that goes to 10-2. The weight had only two wrestlers and Kohn defeated Cade O’Brien of Corvallis with a pin in 1:06.
Kohn’s coming off a disappointing sophomore season that saw him come up just short of qualifying for state. He used that experience as a form of motivation heading into this season.
“Last season was a little rough,” he said. “I had some questionable stuff going on back then but I’m a little bit more awake now. You can condition just about as hard as you want but if you’re not ready for your matches (mentally), you’re going to mess up the simple stuff.”
Woosley said Kohn’s on a roll so far this season.
“He’s not putting himself in danger, not doing foolish stuff,” Woosley said. “He’s just wrestling smarter and he’s really tough on top.”
Pindell, who qualified for state as a freshman, won at 152 pounds with pins over opponents from Corvallis and Crescent Valley in a combined time of 1:35.
“There were only three at his weight and it seems like the tougher kids were at 60 and 45 and that’s too bad for Blaise because he’s wrestling great,” Woosley said.
Pindell called his season a work in progress.
“There are definitely things I need to improve on,” he said. “With more practice, I think we’ll have you a pretty good team.”
With last year’s state tournament in his past, Pindell believes he has a pretty good idea of what level he needs to reach for success.
“It gives you that mindset to help you set goals and how to wrestle, how to be prepared,” he said.
Choi is only in his second year of organized wrestling and his victory Saturday in the heavyweight class was a first as far as tournaments go.
“He’s a very coachable kid,” said Woosley, who believes Choi has good potential, especially because of his height in the heavyweight division. “He just needs to have the mindset that he is a good wrestler and put that to work.”
Choi pinned his opponent from Corvallis in 60 seconds.
“I didn’t know really what to expect because we kinda had the same record,” Choi said. “I expected him to be a lot more aggressive — I was wrong.”
Niemann, who won at 106 pounds, had just one official match with a pin in 1:03 over Katie Hong of Corvallis.
“I’ve been much improved from last year,” Niemann said when asked how his season was going. “I worked hard over the summer and just improved my skillset and fine-tuned the rest.”
You have free articles remaining.
Woosley said he’s put on weight from last year and has a different look as a sophomore.
“He knows what it takes and he works hard in practice,” Woosley said. “It’s starting to show off.”
Niemann said he would like to see more competitors in his weight class but just does the best he can with whatever opponent he faces.
“I do wish (I would see more opponents) because then I would get a little bit more experience,” Niemann said. “Then when it comes to the bigger tournaments like regionals, I’d be more prepared. But it is what is is and I can only do what I do.”
Issiah Blackburn had an opportunity to face an opponent that he had lost to earlier this season with his championship bout at 182 against Crescent Valley’s Konrad Hoyer. Both were competing at 195 at the Perry Burlison Tournament.
“He lost to that kid 5-2 in the first meet of the year up at Perry Burlison, so we wanted the rematch,” Woosley said. “He wrestled well, just not good enough; he took the kid down a couple of times. I think it’s only going to be a positive for him.”
Harris went 1-1 in a three-athlete round-robin bracket at 113 for second place.
Among the other results, freshman David Griffith battled back for third place in one of the larger brackets at 145. In his third-place match, Griffith defeated his Santiam Christian opponent with a third-period pin. Senior Cooper Latz was fourth at 160 and freshman David Hunter finished sixth at 145.
Overall, Philomath wrestlers went 15-10 in contested matches.
The tournament’s official results did not include a number of exhibition matches, a few of which involved Philomath wrestlers, including freshman girl Taylor Mussatti. Niemann also was among those in exhibitions, defeating the 113-pound champion.
The team will head to Pleasant Hill Saturday for the King of the Hill tournament, which will in addition to the Warriors and host school also feature Monroe, Oakland and Oakridge.
The girls squad is slated to participate in Saturday’s Elmira Invitational.
Benton County Championships
Saturday at Corvallis
Team scoring: Corvallis 147.5, Philomath 143, Crescent Valley 98, Santiam Christian 96, Monroe 53.5.
PHS results
106 — Blake Niemann (1-0, 1st): Pinned Katie Hong, Corvallis, 1:03.
113 — Isaac Harris (1-1, 2nd): Lost dec. Gavin Hale, Corvallis, 10-5; forfeit win over Aziz Alshuwaiee, Corvallis.
126 — Caleb Blackburn (2-0, 1st): Pinned Dillon Greene, Monroe, 3:26; dec. Kadon Haugen, Santiam Christian, 7-2.
138 — Jacob Williams (0-2): Pinned by Kael Compton, Corvallis, 1:01; pinned by Tim Marshall, Santiam Christian, 3:58.
145 — David Hunter (1-3, 6th): Pinned by Shiloh Gallaher, Santiam Christian, 0:59; pinned Skyler Starr, Monroe, 1:02; pinned by David Griffith, Philomath, 1:35; pinned by Zavier Crisostomo, Santiam Christian, 0:26.
145 — David Griffith (3-1, 3rd): Pinned Zavier Crisostomo, Santiam Christian, 1:10; lost dec. Mario Settersten, Crescent Valley, 8-2; pinned David Hunter, Philomath, 1:35; pinned Shiloh Gallaher, Santiam Christian, 4:45.
152 — Blaise Pindell (2-0, 1st): Pinned Kaitlyn Kastet, Corvallis, 0:31; pinned Ethan Nelson, Crescent Valley, 1:03.
160 — Cooper Latz (1-2, 4th): Pinned Brant Jones, Santiam Christian, 2:46; pinned by Riley Godek, Crescent Valley, 0:41; pinned by Tobin Payne, Monroe, 1:34.
182 — Issiah Blackburn (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Jorge Aquino-Gonzales, Corvallis, 1:04; maj. dec. Daniel Kontra, Crescent Valley, 16-5; lost dec. Konrad Hoyer, Crescent Valley, 13-6.
220 — Connar Kohn (1-0, 1st): Pinned Cade O’Brien, Corvallis, 1:06.
285 — Joseph Choi (1-0, 1st): Pinned Lucas Darby, Corvallis, 1:00.