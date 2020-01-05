Philomath wrestlers crowned King of the Hill

Ten of Philomath High’s 13 wrestlers competing Saturday at the King of the Hill tournament in Pleasant Hill placed first or second to help the Warriors to a solid team victory over five other schools.
Philomath crowned three champions and seven others finished as runners-up while racking up 157 points to outdistance Oakland’s 114. The host school was third with 96.5 points with Monroe fourth (58.5), Gervais fifth (56) and Oakridge sixth (30).
Sophomore Blaise Pindell won at 160 pounds with three straight decisions. In the championship bout, Pindell took care of Pleasant Hill’s Skylar Peters, 8-1.
Junior Issiah Blackburn was the 182-pound champion. Credited with two forfeit victories, Blackburn’s on-the-mat action included a second-period pin and a 12-1 major decision.
Sophomore Joseph Choi won all three of his matches at 285 with two pins and an 7-3 decision over Pleasant Hill’s Kellen Parrish.
Only three of the tournament’s weight divisions had enough wrestlers for traditional brackets — 138, 160 and 220. The others featured a round-robin format.
Among the second-place finishers, junior Connar Kohn lost in his championship match to Oakland’s William Powell on a 10-9 decision. Kohn advanced through the 220 bracket with two first-period pins.
Sophomore Jacob Williams in his 138-pound bracket started off with two first-period pins before falling in the finale to Samuel Baker of Pleasant Hill.
Sophomore Blake Niemann finished second at 113 with the wins coming on a major decision and a pin. Niemann was wrestling at that weight for the first time. Freshman Issac Harris was the 120 runner-up with his wins on a major decision and a competitive 13-10 decision over Skyler Kempton of Gervais. At 126, freshman Ben Hernandez had two first-period pins for his victories.
Freshman Caleb Blackburn posted wins at 132 on a major decision and a pin. Blackburn’s loss came to an undefeated opponent in Oakland’s Kaleb Oliver. Freshman David Griffith had just two matches at 145 and he split those for second place. His win came on a pin in just 19 seconds.
Philomath now turns its attention to the Screamin’ Eagle tournament, set for Saturday at Santiam Christian in Adair Village.
Girls
Philomath’s Reynece Ryan and Taylor Mussatti headed down to the Elmira Invitational Saturday. Unfortunately for Ryan, a sophomore, she saw no action as the only entry at 190 pounds.
Mussatti, a freshman, placed fourth in the 105-110 division with a 1-2 record. She opened with a pin in 4:45 over Taft’s Sabrina Campos before falling in the semifinals and then the third-place match.
The PHS girls will wrestle Saturday either at Junction City or Toledo.
King of the Hill
Saturday at Pleasant Hill
Team scoring: Philomath 157, Oakland 114, Pleasant Hill 96.5, Monroe 58.5, Gervais 56, Oakridge 30.
PHS results
113 — Chase Ringwald (1-2, 3rd): Lost maj. dec. Blake Niemann, Philomath, 13-2; pinned by Gavin Hoellrich, Pleasant Hill, 1:10; med. forfeit over Ridge Cunningham, Oakland.
113 — Blake Niemann (2-1, 2nd): Maj. dec. Chase Ringwald, Philomath, 13-2; pinned Ridge Cunningham, Oakland, 1:32; lost maj. dec. Gavin Hoellrich, Pleasant Hill, 11-3.
120 — Isaac Harris (2-1, 2nd): Maj. dec. Justice Allen, Oakridge, 16-8; dec. Skyler Kempton, Gervais, 13-10; lost tech. fall Jackson O’Connor, Pleasant Hill, 17-2.
126 — Benjamin Hernandez (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Leland Good, Oakland, 1:17; pinned Isaac Schroeder, Oakridge, 1:26; pinned by Dillon Greene, Monroe, 0:57.
132 — Caleb Blackburn (2-1, 2nd): Maj. dec. Marc Griffiths, Pleasant Hill, 12-1; pinned by Kaleb Oliver, Oakland, 1:27; pinned Jose Garcia, Gervais, 2:36.
138 — David Hunter (0-2): Pinned by Jared Egbert, Monroe, 1:04; pinned by Robert Davis, Oakland, 0:50.
138 — Jacob Williams (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Skyler Starr, Monroe, 1:20; pinned Zachery Wolverton, Monroe, 1:15; pinned by Dustin Matney, Oakridge, 2:45.
145 — David Griffith (1-1, 2nd): Pinned Lehi Zylstra, Oakridge, 0:19; pinned by Samuel Baker, Pleasant Hill, 0:25.
160 — Cooper Latz (1-2): Pinned by Skylar Peters, Pleasant Hill, 0:33; pinned Keon Mogensen, Oakland, 1:27; pinned by Charles Conrad, Pleasant Hill, 0:56.
160 — Blaise Pindell (3-0, 1st): Maj. dec. Rowan VanOrtloff, Pleasant Hill, 9-0; dec. Charles Conrad, Pleasant Hill, 8-5; dec. Skylar Peters, Pleasant Hill, 8-1.
182 — Issiah Blackburn (4-0, 1st): Forfeit over Tucker Cozart, Oakland; forfeit over Salvador Ramirez, Oakridge; pinned Alex Giron, Gervais, 3:18; maj. dec. Jayden Henry, Oakland, 12-1.
220 — Connar Kohn (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Shane Cyler, Oakland, 1:42; pinned Eduardo Cortess, Gervais, 0:50; lost dec. William Powell, Oakland, 10-9.
285 — Joseph Choi (3-0, 1st): Pinned Conry Morgensen, Oakland, 0:20; pinned Diego Elizarrarez, Gervais, 0:45; dec. Kellen Parrish, Pleasant Hill, 7-3.
Elmira Invitational
Saturday at Elmira
Team scoring: Elmira 143, Sutherlin 59, Springfield 53, North Eugene 50, Pleasant Hill, Taft 47, Yamhill-Carlton 47, Newport 45, Churchill 41, Creswell 41, Corvallis 38, La Pine 38, Echo 18, Philomath 13, Nestucca 6.
PHS results
105-110 — Taylor Mussatti (1-2, 4th): Pinned Sabrina Campos, Taft, 4:45; pinned by Hayleigh Michael, La Pine, 0:49; pinned by Mercy Kennedy, Springfield, 1:21.
190 — Reynece Ryan (0-0, 1st): No matches (only entrant in weight division).