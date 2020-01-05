Philomath wrestlers crowned King of the Hill

Sophomore Jacob Williams in his 138-pound bracket started off with two first-period pins before falling in the finale to Samuel Baker of Pleasant Hill.

Sophomore Blake Niemann finished second at 113 with the wins coming on a major decision and a pin. Niemann was wrestling at that weight for the first time. Freshman Issac Harris was the 120 runner-up with his wins on a major decision and a competitive 13-10 decision over Skyler Kempton of Gervais. At 126, freshman Ben Hernandez had two first-period pins for his victories.

Freshman Caleb Blackburn posted wins at 132 on a major decision and a pin. Blackburn’s loss came to an undefeated opponent in Oakland’s Kaleb Oliver. Freshman David Griffith had just two matches at 145 and he split those for second place. His win came on a pin in just 19 seconds.

Philomath now turns its attention to the Screamin’ Eagle tournament, set for Saturday at Santiam Christian in Adair Village.

Girls

Philomath’s Reynece Ryan and Taylor Mussatti headed down to the Elmira Invitational Saturday. Unfortunately for Ryan, a sophomore, she saw no action as the only entry at 190 pounds.