Philomath wrestlers finish 3rd at Screamin' Eagle

At 113 pounds, freshman Isaac Harris placed fourth by splitting four matches. In the third-place match, he lost to Corvallis’ Aziz Alshuwaiee, 12-5. His two wins came on a 12-3 major decision and on a pin in 5:11.

Freshman Caleb Blackburn also split four matches and finished fifth at 126. Blackburn’s wins came over Sprague’s Tyson Sprague and Dayton’s Bryan Zuniga. Blackburn had opened the tournament with a loss to Zuniga on a pin in 1:33 but he rebounded to beat him in the fifth-place match on a pin in 2:32.

Three wrestlers placed sixth for Philomath with freshman Ben Hernandez, freshman David Griffith and sophomore Joseph Choi.

Hernandez had two pins on the day and lost a tough one in the fifth-place match to a Sprague wrestler on a 14-12 decision in overtime.

Griffith advanced to the fifth-place match but it went down as a double forfeit because he had wrestled the maximum number of bouts for the day. Griffith’s opponent in the fifth-place match was to be an opponent he had pinned earlier in the day.

Choi didn’t win any matches and lost his final two on medical forfeits but still placed sixth with a low number of entrants at heavyweight.