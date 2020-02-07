Philomath wrestlers split 4 duals at annual OWC meet

The Philomath High School wrestling team won two and lost two at Thursday’s Oregon West Conference Duals in Newport.
The Warriors defeated Stayton, 36-24, and Newport, 45-12, with the losses coming to Sweet Home, 66-9, and Cascade, 42-28.
All eight of Philomath’s wrestlers that competed on the mat won at least one bout. Sophomore Joseph Choi and junior Connar Kohn emerged from the tournament with nothing but victories.
Choi, who wrestles at 285, won all three of his matches — two of those on first-period pins. He outlasted Sweet Home’s David McMullen on a 2-1 decision.
Kohn, who wrestles at 195, took to the mat twice and posted pins in 1:14 and 23 seconds over opponents from Sweet Home and Cascade.
Freshman David Griffith went 3-1 with three bouts at 138 and one at 132. Two of his three victories were on decisions — a major decision over his Cascade foe and on a 13-12 thriller over his Newport opponent. His other win came on a pin late in the first period.
At 182 for three bouts and 170 for another, junior Issiah Blackburn won three of four matches. Blackburn was a 9-4 winner over his Stayton opponent and posted first-period pins in two other bouts.
Sophomore Blake Niemann won two of three matches at 106 pounds. Niemann’s wins both came on quick pins in 58 and 43 seconds against Stayton and Newport, respectively.
Sophomore Blaise Pindell faced tough competition at 145 and finished with a 1-2 record. He defeated his Stayton opponent on a 9-2 decision.
Freshman Ben Hernandez also went 1-2 with his win coming against Stayton on a pin in 90 seconds. Freshman Isaac Harris finished 1-3 with the victory occurring in the Newport dual on a pin in 3:23.
Philomath and Siuslaw had been on the schedule to wrestle but the two teams opted instead to wait to compete at a dual scheduled for Feb. 13. That will be the next time the Warriors see action.
The 4A Special District 2 tournament at Stayton is scheduled for Feb. 21-22.
OWC Duals
Thursday at Newport
Philomath 36, Stayton 24
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, pinned Wyatt Hooper, 0:58
113 — Cody Murphy, Stayton, pinned Isaac Harris, 1:50
120 — Ben Hernandez, Philomath, pinned Conner Redman, 1:30
126 — Donald Morgan, Stayton, won by forfeit
132 — Double forfeit
138 — David Griffith, Philomath, pinned Travis King, 1:53
145 — Blaise Pindell, Philomath, dec. Jason Ritchie, 9-2
152 — Connor Hollenbeck, Stayton, won by forfeit
160 — Eli Brown, Stayton, won by forfeit
170 — Double forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, dec. Johnny Sylva, Stayton, 9-4
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, won by forfeit
220 — Double forfeit
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, pinned Clint Brownell, 1:20
Philomath 45, Newport 12
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, pinned Connor Addy, 0:43
113 — Isaac Harris, Philomath, pinned Jonathan Mazo-Amezaga, 3:23
120 — Double forfeit
126 — Double forfeit
132 — David Griffith, Philomath, dec. Cole Wiles, 13-12
You have free articles remaining.
138 — Double forfeit
145 — Blaise Pindell, Philomath, won by forfeit
152 — Jonathan Wiese, Newport, won by forfeit
160 — Double forfeit
170 — Samuel Watson, Newport, won by forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Harrison Rodas, 1:40
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, won by forfeit
220 — Enoch Aparicio, Philomath, won by forfeit
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, won by forfeit
Sweet Home 66, Philomath 9
106 — Jake Sieminski, Sweet Home, pinned Blake Niemann, 1:10
113 — Treyson Smith, Sweet Home, pinned Isaac Harris, 0:17
120 — Kyle Watkins, Sweet Home, pinned Ben Hernandez, 1:16
126 — Rian Howard, Sweet Home, won by forfeit
132 — Christian Gregory, Sweet Home, won by forfeit
138 — Jackson Royer, Sweet Home, pinned David Griffith, 0:36
145 — Brayden Newport, Sweet Home, pinned Blaise Pindell, 1:00
152 — Ethan Spencer, Sweet Home, won by forfeit
160 — Evan Jensen, Sweet Home, won by forfeit
170 — Jesse Jamison, Sweet Home, pinned Issiah Blackburn, 1:02
182 — Double forfeit
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, pinned Iakona Howerton, 1:14
220 — Jake Fanning, Sweet Home, won by forfeit
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, dec. David McMullen, 2-1
Cascade 42, Philomath 28
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, won by forfeit
113 — Mauro Michel, Cascade, pinned Isaac Harris, 0:33
120 — Daniel Moore, Cascade, pinned Ben Hernandez, 0:41
126 — Trenton Wymore, Cascade, won by forfeit
132 — Tayton Miller, Cascade, won by forfeit
138 — David Griffith, Philomath, maj. dec. Caymus Roache, 14-3
145 — Kane Nixon, Cascade, pinned Blaise Pindell, 1:08
152 — Double forfeit
160 — Double forfeit
170 — Ben Roth, Cascade, won by forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Waylon Wymore, 1:06
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, pinned Gale Ochoa, 0:23
220 — Rion Gage, Cascade, won by forfeit
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, pinned Nathan Law, 0:35