Philomath wrestlers split 4 duals at annual OWC meet

The Philomath High School wrestling team won two and lost two at Thursday’s Oregon West Conference Duals in Newport.

The Warriors defeated Stayton, 36-24, and Newport, 45-12, with the losses coming to Sweet Home, 66-9, and Cascade, 42-28.

All eight of Philomath’s wrestlers that competed on the mat won at least one bout. Sophomore Joseph Choi and junior Connar Kohn emerged from the tournament with nothing but victories.

Choi, who wrestles at 285, won all three of his matches — two of those on first-period pins. He outlasted Sweet Home’s David McMullen on a 2-1 decision.

Kohn, who wrestles at 195, took to the mat twice and posted pins in 1:14 and 23 seconds over opponents from Sweet Home and Cascade.

Freshman David Griffith went 3-1 with three bouts at 138 and one at 132. Two of his three victories were on decisions — a major decision over his Cascade foe and on a 13-12 thriller over his Newport opponent. His other win came on a pin late in the first period.

At 182 for three bouts and 170 for another, junior Issiah Blackburn won three of four matches. Blackburn was a 9-4 winner over his Stayton opponent and posted first-period pins in two other bouts.