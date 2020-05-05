Philomath's top boys soccer talent included on all-decade team

Sisters had the upper hand in the following playoff game but it had been a successful season.

Zach St. Clair

St. Clair’s senior season in 2014 was one of the best for any Warrior during the decade with 12 goals and 14 assists. His top point performance occurred in a 7-1 win over Cascade when he had three goals and two assists. He had a season-best three assists in a 5-0 playoff victory over Marshfield.

“We are very capable of making a deep run in the playoffs,” St. Clair said near the start of the 2014 season. “From the beginning, we’ve worked on having strong teamwork and fitness to be able to beat teams and once the fundamentals come and we start playing better as a team, I think we’ll really be able to make a good run.”

Fabian Oppenheim

A foreign-exchange student from Sweden, Oppenheim was a bright spot in 2015 with seven goals and seven assists on a team that struggled to a 4-11 record. Oppenheim earned all-state recognition for his lone high school season in the United States.

Oppenheim’s top game came in September when he scored four goals over an 11-minute span of the second half in a 5-3 win over Cascade.