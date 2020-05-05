Philomath's top boys soccer talent included on all-decade team

Philomath High’s boys soccer program had been a frequent participant in the state playoffs heading into the 2010s. In the reorganized classification system that in 2006 placed Philomath in 4A, the Warriors had been a regular in the postseason.
Philomath experienced a taste of playoff success in 2008 with a win over Coquille but it wouldn’t be until the 2011 that the Warriors would take it to the next level. And a year later in 2012, Philomath reached the top with the school’s only state championship in the sport.
The decade opened in 2010 with Shawn Bundy coaching the team to a 7-7-1 record in a season that ended with a play-in loss to Cottage Grove.
In 2011 during Anton Grube’s rookie season as the varsity head coach, the Warriors became a team to be reckoned with while going 13-2-3. The season ended in a particularly painful manner with a loss to Molalla in the 4A semifinals in a game that came down to penalty kicks.
But in 2012, the Warriors came back strong with a lineup that displayed no weaknesses. Philomath opened the playoffs that year with a 4-1 win over Brookings-Harbor to set up a rematch against Molalla. This time, Philomath posted a 1-0 victory to move on to the semifinals. There, the Warriors beat McLoughlin 3-2 in another playoff game that came down to PKs.
On Nov. 17, 2012, in an evening game at Liberty High School, the Warriors won their first boys soccer state title with a thrilling 2-1 overtime win against La Salle Prep.
Philomath continued to contend for the playoffs in the following seasons, reaching the semifinals in 2013 before falling 2-0 to Sisters. Philomath had entered that fall with only three returning starters, making the feat even more impressive.
In the years that followed, playoff success has been sporadic. Philomath qualified for state in 2014, 2016 and 2017 but lost in the opening round each year. The Warriors dropped play-in games in 2015 and 2019.
Over the full 10 years of the 2010s, Philomath compiled an 80-61-19 record under three coaches — Bundy in 2010, Grube from 2011-17 and Dave Ellis since 2018. Incidentally, Philomath has played year in and year out in what has often been called one of the toughest conferences in the state.
Philomath’s all-decade first team has a lean toward the first five years with nine of the 11 players on the roster playing in the 2010-14 period. The field position players include Stephen Coskey (2009-12), Trevor Sartnurak (2011-14), Jack Klipfel (2010-13), Zach St. Clair (2011-14), Fabian Oppenheim (2015), Derek Stucki (2011-14), Austin Haslam (2008-11) and Antoine Feld (2017). Two defenders are included with Cameron Howard (2009-12) and Jeremy Goodrich (2009-12) and the goalkeeper is Braydon Calder (2008-11).
Here’s a closer look at the all-decade first team:
Stephen Coskey
Deadlocked at 1-1 in the 2012 state championship game, Philomath had an opportunity on a free kick 90 seconds into the second overtime. Coskey, playing in his final game for the Warriors, popped the ball toward the goal where teammate Matt St. Clair finished for a 2-1 lead. The Warriors held on to beat La Salle Prep for the school’s only state title in boys soccer.
“You can’t really describe it, it’s such an opposite feeling, really,” Coskey said after Philomath beat McLoughlin in the semifinals — a year after Molalla downed PHS in the semis on a game that came down to PKs. “It’s a great feeling, just to win rather than lose.”
Coskey had a stellar soccer career with the Warriors. By the end of his freshman year in 2009, Coskey was in the starting lineup and he would continue to be a pivotal player at center midfield during his four years. During his junior year, Coskey had a team-high 15 goals, including three in a 5-0 win over Central.
His role changed a little during his senior year and he finished with a team-high nine assists while racking up a variety of postseason honors that included all-state first team. Coskey’s statistics combined for his junior and senior seasons were 22 goals and 13 assists.
Trevor Sartnurak
A speedster who could be difficult to keep track of on the soccer field, Sartnurak scored 20 goals and added eight assists during his senior season in 2014. That followed up a junior year that included 16 goals and five assists. That’s 85 points in two seasons for the PHS striker. Both years, he was included on the all-state team.
Sartnurak’s junior year was significant in Philomath’s run to the 4A semifinals. Coming off the state title in 2012, the Warriors returned only three starters to the 2013 squad. But Sartnurak emerged in a big way as the team developed over that fall.
An individual highlight occurred in September 2014 when Sartnurak had a hat trick with all three of the team’s goals in a shutout win over Molalla. During his senior season, Sartnurak also had five two-goal games.
Jack Klipfel
Klipfel’s presence in the lineup was obvious during his years in a Warriors uniform. During his sophomore season in 2011, Klipfel played outside midfield on a team that reached the 4A semifinals. The next year, he was part of the state title team and as a senior, Klipfel earned all-state first-team recognition.
Part of a potent 1-2 punch with Sartnurak, Klipfel scored 10 goals and had 11 assists in 2013, including a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Taft. The team reached the semifinals.
“I don’t think we’re the best team, but I think we want it more than anyone we’ve played so far,” Klipfel said in 2013 when Philomath had won three straight postseason road games to make it to the semis against Sisters. “I think playing on the road is good for us. I think it’s just a good group of guys and we all play together well.”
Sisters had the upper hand in the following playoff game but it had been a successful season.
Zach St. Clair
St. Clair’s senior season in 2014 was one of the best for any Warrior during the decade with 12 goals and 14 assists. His top point performance occurred in a 7-1 win over Cascade when he had three goals and two assists. He had a season-best three assists in a 5-0 playoff victory over Marshfield.
“We are very capable of making a deep run in the playoffs,” St. Clair said near the start of the 2014 season. “From the beginning, we’ve worked on having strong teamwork and fitness to be able to beat teams and once the fundamentals come and we start playing better as a team, I think we’ll really be able to make a good run.”
Fabian Oppenheim
A foreign-exchange student from Sweden, Oppenheim was a bright spot in 2015 with seven goals and seven assists on a team that struggled to a 4-11 record. Oppenheim earned all-state recognition for his lone high school season in the United States.
Oppenheim’s top game came in September when he scored four goals over an 11-minute span of the second half in a 5-3 win over Cascade.
“He was certainly a welcomed surprise as a foreign-exchange student this year,” Grube said after the season had ended. “Not only did he give us personal effort, but a skilled player and able to bring up the level of the other players he played with. I think our season was more successful with him out there in not only his ability on an individual level but his ability to be a quality teammate and help everybody else have success.”
Derek Stucki
Stucki had six goals and four assists during his 2014 season when he was first-team all-Oregon West Conference selection.
Stucki’s senior season included three assists in a 7-2 victory over Cascade and two-goal performances in a 5-3 win over Newport and a 7-1 win over Cascade. In the team’s playoff loss to Molalla, Stucki scored Philomath’s only goal on a free kick.
As a junior, Stucki had eight assists during that 2013 season when Sartnurak and Klipfel were finding the net often. One of his biggest that fall came early on in a 1-0 win over Catlin Gabel when Stucki assisted Sartnurak with the game’s only goal.
Austin Haslam
Haslam played a key role in Philomath’s offense during his time with the Warriors and he racked up a lot of assists, many to Coskey who piled up goal after goal. During his senior season in 2011, Haslam scored three goals and had 10 assists to finish as the team’s second-leading scorer with 16 points.
One of Haslam’s best-ever games came in a 3-0 victory over Newport when he had a goal and two assists. The goal was unassisted in the 35th minute to break a scoreless tie. The team went on to a 13-2-3 record that season, which ended with the PK game vs. Molalla.
Antoine Feld
One of two foreign-exchange students to make the all-decade first team, Feld, of Germany, had a strong fall in 2017 with 14 goals and six assists. He compiled those numbers despite getting a late start with the program because of eligibility issues.
“It was a little bit unnecessary to wait two games plus the jamboree that I missed,” Feld said after scoring twice on PKs in his first Philomath game, a 5-1 win over Gladstone. “I’m happy to finally score and help us win.”
In Feld’s only state playoff game with the Warriors, he scored the team’s only goal on a PK in a 4-1 loss to Seaside.
Cameron Howard
Although a midfielder his senior season, Howard makes the first team on the all-decade squad as a defender, a position he played during his sophomore and junior years.
During his senior season at midfield, Howard had a team-high 25 points with nine goals and seven assists — and that was on the 2012 state title team.
“There’s obvious pressure, but just making it this far is an accomplishment on its own,” Howard said in a state championship game preview story. “I’m sure we all want to win. I really want to win, personally, but I think just making it this far is an accomplishment.”
Jeremy Goodrich
Goodrich served as a top defender on those 2011-12 Philomath teams that were so tough to score on. In 36 games combined those two seasons, the Warriors defense allowed just 13 goals (that’s 0.4 goals per game). The 2011 season was especially stellar with only two goals allowed during a 13-2-3 season.
Braydon Calder
Earning the starting position at goalkeeper midway through his freshman season, Calder had a memorable senior year in 2011. That fall, Calder allowed no goals in 16 of the team’s 18 games.
“That year, we made the state semifinals in large part to Braydon’s play in the net for us,” Grube said during a 2015 interview. “That was the first time PHS had made the semis in as long as I could remember.”
Calder’s exceptional play in the net even served as an influence for Ben Michaud, who took over the position in 2012 during Philomath’s state title run. (Michaud is on the second team of this all-decade listing).
Calder went to play in college at Willamette University, where he was a four-year starter.
Philomath’s all-decade second team in the field positions includes Nate Haslam (2013-16), Jorge Hernandez-Delgado (2016), Matt St. Clair (2009-12), Clay Youker (2012-15), Josh Seekatz (2007-10), Filip Sohus Furuseth (2018) and Mark Grimmer (2018-19). Three defenders are included with Sam Callender (2014-17), Lane Thompson (2011-14) and Ben Reams (2016-19), and the goalkeeper spot goes to Ben Michaud (2010-13).
