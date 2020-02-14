PHS advances in 13 events to Saturday's 'A' finals at district swim meet

Through the first day of the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 meet at Albany Community Pool, Philomath High advanced to Saturday’s “A” finals in seven girls events and six boys events. Senior Maggie Ross, junior Melia Morton and junior Eli McLennan will both swim in individual event finals.

During Friday’s preliminaries, Ross advanced to the final six in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. Morton will swim in the A finals for the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. McLennan will try to qualify for state in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke.

In addition, junior Audrey Davis made it to the A finals in the 500 freestyle, freshman Carrson Hirte advanced in the 50 freestyle and junior Caleb Matthews moved on in the 100 breaststroke.

Four relays will also compete for state meet berths in Saturday’s A finals — the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for the boys and the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for the girls.

Several other Philomath High individuals and relays will also swim Saturday in B finals based on the Friday prelim times.

Day 2 of the district meet is scheduled for an 11 a.m. start.

